Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari – How To Evolve All New Weapons | DLC Evolutions Guide

You won’t survive for long in Vampire Survivors without weapon evolutions. By leveling up certain passive equipment to max, you’ll automatically evolve your weapons into extremely powerful upgraded forms. You’ll need as many evolved weapons as you can get to survive the full-time limit on each map. It is called Vampire Survivors — you’ll want to survive until the bitter end.

The Tides of Foscari DLC includes five new weapon evolutions to make your characters even more powerful. In an awesome twist, instead of dropping you into another generic infinite map, the Foscari Lake map is actually a unique playground packed with mini-dungeons and other exotic locations to explore. There’s a limit to the explorable area, with hidden locations to visit and other little details you’ll want to check out. This is one map you’ll want to explore to unlock all of its secrets. Even more reason to evolve your new weapons.

How To Evolve All Weapons | Tides of the Foscari DLC Guide

In Vampire Survivors you randomly earn new weapons and passives through treasure chests and leveling up. By leveling up passsives, you can (eventually) unlock an upgraded form of certain weapons. You’ll need the right combination to create the evolved form. Evolved weapons are drastically more powerful and often add unique buffs that keep your character alive longer.

Base Weapon Passive Item Evolution SpellString

SpellStream

SpellStrike N/A SpellStorm Eskizzibur Armor (Max Level) Legionnaire Flash Arrow Bracer (Max Level)

Clover (Max Level) Millionaire Shadow Servant Skull O’ Maniac (Max Level) Ophion Prismatic Missile Crown (Max Level) Luminaire

The unique ‘Spell’ weapon is upgraded by collecting all three types, giving Eleanor a powerful storm of spells that wipe out everything in her path. Each evolution is tied to a different new character — Eleanor uses spells, Maruto uses his powerful Eskizzibur sword, and the archer Keitha uses the Flash Arrow. There are additional joke weapons like the “Party Popper” but this doesn’t have a weapon evolution. Not yet, at least.

The Tides of Foscari DLC includes 7 new music tracks, 13 new weapons, 8 new characters, and an impressive new map. Technically, there are actually two new maps. The Abyss Foscari must be unlocked by following a specific set of tasks — and the map is absolutely packed with secrets. This map is unlike any other in the game so far, and we’re hoping even more adventure-style maps will appear in the future.