How To Play Rift In Destiny 2 | Tips & Tricks Guide

Destiny 2’s content comes in many flavours. One of the more popular, and frankly, more interesting, modes is Crucible. This is how Guardians can pit their skills against each other in competitive PVP, and it is a lot of fun if blasting fellow humans or competing to capture objectives is your idea of a good time.

Throw in unique Bounties, Challenges, and a large selection of modes, and PVP is a fully featured and beloved part of the game. To keep things fresh, Destiny 2 rotates some of its more interesting modes, allowing players to delve into them for a week before they vanish for a short time. Rift is one such mode, and it is one of our favourites.

What Is Rift?

Rift is very much Capture The Flag but in reverse. A standard game of Capture The Flag as teams fighting to take a flag back to their base to score points. It’s a tactical and thrilling game mode that has managed to stand the test of time.

What Rift does, however, is change one of those steps. Instead of returning to your base, you need to deliver the object to your opponents. This small change drastically changes the game’s dynamics and turns the mode into something fast-paced filled with ebbing and flowing – risk and reward.

Scoring Points

So now we know what Rift is trying to do, how do you score points, and how do you win? In rift, teams will race towards the centre of any given map to collect the ‘Spark’. Picking up the Spark puts a target on your back and causes a timer to start. You need to take the Spark to your opponent’s ‘Rift’. This will end the round, and score your team a point.

The team with the most points at the end of the game wins.

Beware Of The Timer

One big thing with Rift is that holding the Spark will eventually result in your death. This is often by your opponent’s hands, but if you take too long to score the Spark, you will meet a rather fiery demise. This is because the Spark Carrier receives a debuff. You have 75 seconds to score, or you die.

This forces teams and players to play aggressively and not dilly-dally in an attempt to delay the game or make the game boring due to inaction. It’s a rather firm push to get the game flowing from the get-go.

Don’t Rush The spark

One thing new players will do in Rift is race to the Spark in an attempt to secure it early. This is not a good idea, and it will end in death and frustration. You want to rush to the Spark area, but not to the Spark instead. From here, you and your team need to secure the Spark by taking out your enemies, and then pick the Spark up.

Team Tactics

The biggest issue with Rift is that players don’t work together most of the time. Randoms are often more focused on getting kills than playing the objective. In a mode like Control, this isn’t an issue. In Rift, however, this is a huge problem. Running off and hunting kills doesn’t benefit your team anywhere near as much as playing with your team.

In Rift, you want to stick to the Spark carrier like glue. If a teammate has the Spark, protect them at all costs. You need to quickly make your way through enemy territory and score. As long as the Spark Carrier lives, you are doing a good job. Conversely, if you are carrying the Spark, you want your team to fall in around you and protect you.

A lone Spark Carrier is a dead Spark Carrier. Work together, stick together, and win together. You got this, Guardian.

