Park Beyond: What are the PC System Requirements? Answered

Park Beyond is Bandai Namco’s upcoming management simulator which will see you take charge of a theme park. Its no ordinary theme park however, but one that defies gravity. You begin your journey as a newly hired architect for a struggling company and its your job to create weird and wonderful rides. Through a story-driven campaign, you can learn everything you need to know about building a profitable theme park. Then, you can use your newly acquires skills and let your creativity run wild in a sandbox mode. If you’re wondering if your PC meets the requirements you need to play Park Beyond, we’ve got all the details below.

The title is quite demanding when it comes to the higher end visuals, but if you’re running the game in 1080p, they’re fairly reasonable. In addition, ray tracing is supported, so if you’re able to reach those higher specs, expect graphics that are nothing less than stunning.

Park Beyond PC System Requirements

To experience Park Beyond in 1080p, here’s what you’ll need:

Minimum

FPS: 30 FPS

Setting: Low 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB, AMD HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Medium

FPS: 60 FPS

Setting: Low 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Recommended

FPS: 30 FPS

Setting: High 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Performance

FPS: 60 FPS

Setting: High 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 5 7600

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1660 S 6GB, AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

To play in 4K:

Minimum

FPS: 30 FPS

Setting: Low 2160p

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB, AMD R9 Fury 4GB

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Medium

FPS: 60 FPS

Setting: Low 2160p

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1080 8GB, AMD RX 5700 8GB

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Recommended

FPS: 30 FPS

Setting: High 2160p

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 S 6GB, AMD RX 6650 XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Performance

FPS: 60 FPS

Setting: High 2160p

CPU: Intel Core i5-13600K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti 8GB, AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Now you know the Park Beyond PC requirements, you can get your system ready for when the game launches on Steam on June 15, 2023.