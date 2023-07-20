Top 34 Best PC Simulation Games

You might be able to do these things in real life, but this is more fun.

Simulation games offer new perspectives. They allow you to further enjoy your hobbies, or to see what life would be like if you had taken on a different profession. There are a ton of great options out there, and we’re diving into some of the best PC simulation games available now. Did we miss your favorite? Let us know.

#34 Big Ambitions

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 10, 2023

Steam

Many simulator games let you do jobs you couldn’t do before. But how about one that lets you build a business empire that will sprawl across New York City? Big Ambitions is that title. You’ll work your way through the business world and see the ups and downs of trying to make businesses succeed. Start a small company, then make more, or take the one you have to unprecedented heights! The game has near-infinite possibilities for you. You simply have to be willing to try them out and the business savvy to make them succeed. So do you have it within you to make a massive business empire?

#33 The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 31, 2023

Steam

Sonic The Hedgehog finally seems to be going through the renaissance that fans have been begging for. Between the fan-made title, the new “Frontiers” he’s gone on last year, and the upcoming title with all the “Superstars,” you can feel things finally turning around.

But if you want another single-player twist on the series, get The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog! The game features you as one of Sonic’s friends after they board a murder mystery train for Amy Rose’s birthday. But as you can guess, things aren’t quite what they appear. Or are they?

With Sonic “dead,” you must find out the truth! Search for clues, interrogate the witnesses, and find the killer!

#32 Isonzo

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: September 13, 2022

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

When you think of a battlefield in a war, you often think of plains, forests, or on water. But the Italian Alps were one of the most dangerous battlefields in World War I. That was because the verticality of the area led to enemy forces being holed up, and a two-year fight for the area came about.

In Isonzo, you’ll get to be a part of that campaign, and through it, you’ll see the struggles that soldiers of that era had to undertake.

You’ll need to work through the battlefield and sometimes shape it to your advantage when the enemy comes for you! So do what it takes to win and survive!

#31 Session: Skate Sim

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release Date: September 22, 2022

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

If you’ve ever watched someone on a skateboard and went, “That looks cool, but I don’t have the skills for that,” then you need to try Session: Skate Sim. Why? Because it’s a skateboarding game you can do the moves on without the risk of breaking any bones! So that’s a win-win right there.

Moreover, the game will help you understand the skills that are required for this profession. You’ll guide your skater’s feet with joysticks and do everything possible to land every move. Then, when your skills are in check, you can make videos showing off your abilities! So get ready to shred like there’s no tomorrow!

#30 Construction Simulator

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release Date: September 20, 2022

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Have you ever wanted to own a construction company? To build things from scratch with various machines and see the fruits of your labor come to life before your eyes? If so, you might want to try Construction Simulator to see what it’s like.

The game will have you become a construction company leader, and you’ll endeavor to become one of the most successful construction businesses in the US or Germany!

No matter where you lay roots, you’ll find plenty of tasks and challenges awaiting you. So build everything you’re told to make, get new vehicles to help things go faster, and more!

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 08, 2022

Steam

When it comes to Football, European Football, to be clear, it’s not solely about what happens on the pitch. It’s about what happens once the games and seasons are over.

In Football Manager 2023, you’ll pick a sports club and run it from top to bottom. Your mission is simple, to make the best team and the most profitable club. Of course, that means you’ll need to make moves, changes, risky decisions, and more.

Watch your season play out and think about what you could do to improve things if possible. Will you be able to make one of the best clubs around?

#28 F1 Manager 2022

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, X/S, PC

Release: August 25, 2022

Genre: Racing Management

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Are you a fan of the F1 series? If so, you might have wondered what it would be like to not just be behind the wheel, but be behind the team itself. In F1 Manager 2022 you’ll get the chance to be the team lead for a racing club, which means you’ll have all the responsibility on your shoulders to get the team to victory.

Every race will be an event for you. You’ll not only have to drive and attempt to get first place, but before and after the race you’ll need to see what you can do to improve your odds! You must ensure the car is in top shape, that you have the best people working on the team, and that your club is profitable!

Prove your worth and make it to the very top!

#27 WWE 2K22

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release: March 8, 2022

Genre: Sports

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

WWE 2K22 is the latest attempt to truly give fans what they want–a wrestling title that’s both accurate and fun. The previous attempt in WWE 2K20 was a disaster, and thus the team at 2K took their time to make this one work. And for the most part, it does, mainly because it returns to basics and gives both freshness and nuance. With a new control scheme, multiple fresh modes like Create-A-Character and the General Manager mode, and more, this is what fans were waiting for after the last dumpster fire.

#26 Not For Broadcast

Platforms: PC

Release: January 25, 2022

Genre: Government simulation

PC

While it’s true that video games often follow a basic mold, it’s also possible that they break that mold to deliver a new kind of experience. Not For Broadcast is a great example of this. In this title, you’ll be in the news box controlling a nightly news program. Your job is to keep things entertaining while also making sure you keep your higher-ups and sponsors happy. You’ll need to monitor content as it happens before you censor what needs to be censored, put ads of the best quality on the air, and ensure you keep the audience happy.

The game is darkly comedic and a great example of what it’s like behind the cameras. Try it out and see if you can keep the station lights on.

Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, X/S, NS

Release: November 8, 2021

Genre: Management, Simulation

PC

Football–or soccer, depending on where you’re located–is a pretty big deal. There are countless yearly video game installments released in which players can live out their dream of playing for a professional team. But if you want to play a game where you’re in control of the team and are building it up through the season, we have you covered. You might want to check out the Football Manager series, with the latest installment when writing this description as Football Manager 2022. Players take control of a club and work behind the scenes of these thrilling games within the game. You’ll need to handle the staff, recruit players, and train them up.

#24 American Truck Simulator

Platform: PC, Linux, macOS

Release Date: February 2, 2016

Genre: Vehicle simulation

PC

American Truck Simulator allows players to live out their trucking dreams. This is a newer game in comparison to Euro Truck Simulator 2, but you’ll find that they don’t offer too many differences. Clearly set within America, players will be getting shipments that will take them across various states and terrains.

You’ll get access to a wide assortment of cargo which will require different types of rigs or trailers. Then, it’s all about charting your course to the destination. Driving a truck is quite a bit different than driving a car, so knowing your trailer and how to properly deliver a load without ramming into anything takes time and practice. Seriously.

#23 SnowRunner

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: April 28, 2020

Genre: Single-player, multiplayer

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

SnowRunner is an open-world-driving simulator with RPG elements. You’ll drive a variety of trucks over challenging terrain transporting materials to complete tasks which will help you navigate the map more easily. You’ll deliver materials for drilling contracts, build pipelines, restore railways, rebuild truck factories, and much more. The game features 3 different regions, from the winding mountain paths in Michigan to the rugged peninsula of Northern Russia. Each region brings about its own environment with different challenges. If you’re looking for a cooperative game, this one is for you! SnowRunner features crossplay between Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

#22 X-Plane 11

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 30, 2017

Genre: Simulation

PC

Most are familiar with the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise, and X-Plane offers the same kind of gameplay. This IP has been around since 1995 and offers players a complete flight simulation video game experience. The latest installment came out in 2017, but it’s still being supported today with new updates and bug fixes.

Within X-Plane 11, players can take control of a wide assortment of aircraft, and you’ll need to study up. (You’re not going to jump into this game without learning a bunch about how to be a pilot.) You’ll have different controls to master and weather conditions to handle. Just like with any flight, knowing where you’re traveling to, how the weather will be, along with the aircraft you’re flying is vital. There are a series of menus and charts to make some customization options to ensure you are flight-ready. With plenty of DLC available, this one will keep airplane nerds busy.

#21 Planet Coaster

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, XSX, PS5, macOS

Release Date: PC – November 17, 2016

PS4, Xbox One, XSX – November 10, 2020

PS5 – November 12, 2020

Genre: Construction and management simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

If you’re familiar with the Roller Coaster Tycoon franchise, you might have already been a fan of Planet Coaster. This is the spiritual successor of the classic tycoon franchise in which players are in control of a theme park. Within the game, players are given total control, adding rides, food services, restrooms, decor, and even adjusting the terrain to go with the theme of your build. When you’re done customizing your theme park and are ready to open the doors for customers, you become the manager. You’ll get to adjust rides and prices, clean your park, manage staff, work at the various attractions, and even hire mascots to entertain guests.

#20 This War of Mine

Platform: PC, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC – November 14, 2014

The Little Ones

PS4, Xbox One – January 29, 2016

Complete Edition

Nintendo Switch – November 27, 2018

Genre: Survival

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

This War of Mine is a very different simulation game compared to the other titles on this list. In this game, players control a group of survivors caught in a city under siege. When we think of war games, we’re usually in the perspective of a soldier going into battle against evil forces. In this game, players are not soldiers, but everyday individuals who are attempting to survive the harsh realities of wartime.

Players will find that it’s too dangerous to leave their building during the day. This means going out at night to find resources. Overall, you’re attempting to keep your group alive and well, but you’ll soon find out that there will be some extremely difficult decisions that you’ll have to make. Morals will be put in question as you seek out goods and keep those in your care safe.

#19 Dyson Sphere Program

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 21, 2021 (Early Access)

Genre: Factory Simulation

PC

Dyson Sphere Program puts players into a future in which Earth has run out of resources. However, a new system has been put in place to retrieve precious resources from other planets. In this game, players are setting up factories on a planet and obtaining the necessary resources and energy to send back to humanity. Players can expect a challenge as they’ll be dealing with different planet types, which means various biomes, resources, and obstacles to tackle. You’ll need to figure out how to set up your factory best and ensure that you’re gaining enough resources to keep the plant running. This game is currently available on PC in early access, so you can expect a few changes and updates to pop up while the developers continue developing for a full game release.

#18 Space Engineers

Platform: PC, Xbox One

Release Date: PC February 28, 2019

Xbox One April 15, 2020

Genre: Sandbox, simulation

PC | Xbox

Space Engineers allows players to strap on a spacesuit and aim for the stars in a title focusing on building, exploration, and surviving the elements on different planets. Overall, this is a sandbox-style game where players are tasked with exploration. However, there’s more to it–you’ll need to build useful equipment like vehicles, space stations, and outposts to help you in your endeavor. Players are encouraged to construct to their heart’s content. If you’re ever low on resources or don’t find a build useful any longer, you can deconstruct the area to recoup some of those precious parts for a future build.

If you’re less inclined to deal with resources to keep players alive, there’s a creative mode available that is purely focused on building. There’s also a fantastic multiplayer mode as well which allows up to sixteen players on a dedicated server.

#17 TheHunter: Call of the Wild

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: theHunter – April 2009

theHunter: Call of the Wild – February 16, 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

TheHunter: Call of the Wild is your standard kind of hunting game. Players gather their necessary gear and venture into the woods in hopes of spotting their prized game in their scopes. With a focus on realism, this game focuses heavily on equipment and the hunter’s ability to track their prey. There’s even multiplayer support so you can join up with friends as you hunt together or even compete in various in-game challenges.

#16 House Flipper

Platform: macOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Release Date: May 17, 2018

Genre: Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

House Flipper was a pretty big game when it first launched, so you might have spotted some of your favorite YouTubers or streamers playing it. The name is pretty self-explanatory–players are given a beat-up home to renovate. This could mean making some simple repairs or completely gutting the home.

With an array of tools, players can break down walls, clean messes, add new fixtures, place up additional walls, and dress the home up with decor in the hopes of selling it for a profit. The goal of this game is not just to flip a house to look new or better than ever, it’s about getting the sale. Determining how much to invest in a project is a bit of a risk, but if that’s your thing, this might scratch that gambling itch.

#15 DCS World

Platform: PC

Release Date: April 2, 2009

Genre: Combat flight simulator

PC

DCS World stands for Digital Combat Simulator World. This is a free-to-play title in which layers can jump into a wide assortment of vehicles to complete missions. Unfortunately, this is a single-player title so you can’t go into battle against friends here. However, there is VR support to bring more immersion to players that have either an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift headset.

Furthermore, being a free-to-play game, you can expect this game to also feature plenty of DLC. However, it’s not unusual to see DLC in the $80 price range, so this could become a very expensive game if you’re not careful.

#14 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Platform: PC, macOS, Xbox One

Release Date: April 1, 2019

Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access

PC

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, known simply as TABS, is a game that allows players to see how certain ridiculously battles might play out. It’s a wacky game with wobbly physics seen in countless indie games. In the title, you’re setting up battles against armies that would have never fought before. In the mix, you could have mammoths, Spartans, and Vikings all in a grand battle as you watch to see who comes out on top. It’s a lighthearted and silly game that can be entertaining for gamers of any age.

#13 The Sims 4

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS

Release Date: PC – September 2, 2014

PS4, Xbox One – November 14, 2017

Genre: Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Sims has been around since 2000 with The Sims 4 being the latest base installment available. This life simulation franchise gives players control of a group of Sims and places them into a vast world to work, fall in love, go to school, or so much more. You can tweak their homes, get up to hilarious hijinks, and help your character stay in a positive mood. Over the years, we’ve seen the development studio Maxis release quite a few enhancements for these games. Released as expansions, players can add quite a bit of extra content to their Sims world. This includes additional decor, new careers, seasons, and plenty more.

#12 BeamNG.drive

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 29, 2015

Genre: Vehicle simulation

PC

BeatmNG.drive is a unique racing game as it’s mainly a means to showcase a more accurate physics engine. The video game highlights the soft-body physics that the developers put into the game. When players go through the races or simply drive around in the open-world map, anytime you hit something, you’ll see the vehicle behave a bit more realistically. From metal caving in or bending from either a hard hit or a small fender bender, the physics are frighteningly accurate. This game is still in early access since being launched in 2015, so it’s tough to say when we can expect the full game to launch. Either way, if you love cars, this is a curious little title to add to your library.

#11 Game Dev Tycoon

Platform: PC, Windows RT, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC, Windows RT, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, December 10, 2012

Nintendo Switch October 8, 2020

Genre: Business simulation

PC | Nintendo

Game Dev Tycoon blew up when it launched in 2013 and the title is still supported today. If you’ve ever had any interest in working within the video game industry, this title may appeal to you. Players are in control of their own video game development company in the 1980s. Here, players are stuck working in their home as they attempt to craft their first indie game.

After shipping your first few games, your studio can grow, meaning getting into a new building, hiring staff, and adding more funds to the projects you’re working on. Not only are you deciding what type of game is being built, but you’re able to hire staff to work on certain areas of the title. Depending on how skilled your staff is or who you hire for certain areas will determine how good your game ends up being. Then, you’ll need to ship the game out and hope that there’s enough marketing and positive reception to move units before you can proceed on to the next chapter of your business.

#10 Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 11, 2021

Genre: Simulation, Automotive

PC

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is precisely what it sounds like. The game puts players into the shoes of a mechanic at a garage. Whether you find these beat-up cars at old farms or you buy them in auctions, it’s all about getting cars and flipping them for a profit. With the latest installment, players are given even more tools of the trade to help make the job easier. There are also new parts and aspects to maintain from the vehicles, such as fluids. Of course, when you’re not fixing up cars, you can test them out yourself by driving around.

#9 Tropico 6

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, SteamOS, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC, macOS, Linux – March 29, 2019

PS4, Xbox One – September 27, 2019

Nintendo Switch – November 6, 2020

Genre: Construction and management simulation, government simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Tropico has been around for a good while, and fans received a new installment to the franchise back in 2019 with Tropico 6. This is a series where players take on the role of a leader, known as El Presidente, who is in control of a Caribbean island. Being the leader, you’ll have control over a variety of aspects that range from political situations, laws, and overall management of the island itself.

Gamers will be taking control of the island throughout four eras. How you handle various situations will determine if your island flourishes or if you’ll end up dealing with a revolt. Similar to other city management style video games, it’s a mix of keeping your location looking nice while catering to the citizen’s needs.

#8 PC Building Simulator

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: January 29, 2019

Genre: Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Building a PC can be soothing. Deciding on the necessary parts for the build, making the purchases, and finally assembling everything can be incredibly rewarding. If you don’t like spending money, though, this is the game for you. The title puts players in control of a PC repair service in which customers sen in their PCs for either an upgrade or a repair.

With a designated delivery date for the repair, players have to work against the clock to find the problem or make the necessary upgrade. This also means investing in new parts before swapping everything out and sending the PC back to the owner for a profit. This is a great way to learn how to build a PC as well. Everything from the socket types of CPUs, graphics cards, RAM, case chassis, and fans are featured. You’ll even have to correctly plug all the necessary cables into their designated slots, so get ready.

#7 Stellaris

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux

Release Date: PC, PS4, OS X, Linux, May 9, 2016

PS4, Xbox One, February 26, 2019

Genre: RTS, 4X, Grand Strategy

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Paradox Development Studio is known for delivering some great strategic titles. These are the folks behind Crusader Kings III and Hearts of Iron IV, but for the sake of this list, we’re looking at Stellaris. This is a mix between a simulation and a strategy game. This 4X game is set in space and takes players to the final frontier in real-time. Within the title, players will begin a civilization in a randomly generated universe, explore new worlds, encounter aliens, and face the challenges of running an intergalactic civilization through war and diplomacy. While the game may have come out back in 2016, it’s still seeing new updates.

#6 Farming Simulator 22

Platforms: PS4, XBO, X/S, PS5,

Release Date: November 21, 2021

Genre: Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Fans of tycoon games and simulators will be able to get their agricultural groove on in Farming Simulator 22. Players are tasked with the trials and tribulations of setting up and running their very own farm. There are three different maps to explore, both American and European, while players come to grips with the various different aspects of managing a farming business. You’ll have the ability to make use of some heavy machinery to get the job done faster and more efficiently. While the game comes with some base tools and machinery for your daily tasks, you can purchase DLC to obtain other specific brands or vehicles like the Fendt 900 Vario Black Beauty or the Mack Trucks: Black Anthem. While not for everyone, this is a great zen title to enjoy after a long day.

#5 F1 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, X/S

Release Date: July 16, 2021

Genre: Racing, Simulation, Sports

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

F1 2021 is another thrilling racing game based around Formula One. If you played the previous games, you know what to expect here. This very in-depth simulation series sees players overseeing different aspects of F1 racing.

With a new career mode and some new circuits, players can race around places like Imola and Portimao. Just as before, there’s a good amount of attention centered around the actual vehicles and giving players the ability to make certain tweaks. It’s all about performance as you attempt to get the vehicle ready for whatever the upcoming circuit may require. There’s also My Team which gives players the ability to take total control of their F1 team. This means dealing with staff, sponsorships, and suppliers for your car.

#4 Surviving Mars

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux

Release Date: March 15, 2018

Genre: Simulation, city building

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Within Surviving Mars players will be on the cold red planet where their only goal is to manage and oversee the colonization of the new world. This is a city-builder type game in which players will have to build up their colony and gather resources to maintain their colonization. As a result, the game adds a bit of a strategy element. Being in space there are plenty of challenges that will pop up which you’ll need to prepare for and predict accordingly.

#3 Forza Horizon 5

Platform: PC, XBO, X/S

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Genre: Racing

PC | Xbox

What started as a spin-off from the stricter Motorsport series, Forza Horizon has continued to grow with each iteration. From America to the UK and right back to Mexico (albeit fictionalized versions of each), Horizon boasts some of the lushest graphics and realistic interpretations of era-defining cars for petrolheads to play around with. There’s also plenty to see and do, taking in gorgeous views as you find hidden cars, coves, and collectibles along the way. You’ll also be dealing with a number of weather conditions, from dust storms to tropical downpours.

#2 Microsoft Flight Simulator

Platform: DOS, Classic Mac OS, PC-98, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: First release, November 1982

Latest release, August 18, 2020

Genre: Amateur flight simulation

PC | Xbox

Microsoft has delivered its Flight Simulator franchise since 1982. While the series has been a bit dormant, Microsoft opted to unveil a new installment for 2020 during their E3 2019 press conference which you can enjoy today. For those of you who may not be familiar with the Microsoft Flight Simulator series, this is a simulation video game where players take control of an aircraft.

A highly detailed simulator, players will fly to select destinations around the world while handling the controls for each specific aircraft. In this game, players can fly anywhere in the world, and data from Bing Maps is used to generate the detailed graphics below. There are a ton of players actively seeking out hardware accessories such as flight sticks to make the experience even more immersive.

#1 Cities: Skylines

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC, macOS, Xbox One – April 21, 2017

PS4 – August 15, 2017

Nintendo Switch – September 13, 2018

Genre: City-building, construction, and management simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulator. This game introduces new elements to make players realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city while expanding on some well-established tropes of the city-building experience. It also allows the ability to mod the game to suit your play style as a fine counterbalance to the layered and challenging gameplay. It’s time to play and let your imagination run wild, so take control and like the title suggests, reach for the sky!

Bonus Games

Thief Simulator

Platform: PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: PC – November 9, 2018

Switch – May 16, 2019

PS4 – August 12, 2020

Genre: Stealth, Simulation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Thief Simulator is exactly what it sounds like. In this game, players are a thief tasked with going around a neighborhood and stealing valuables. It’s an indie title so there might be some clunky visuals, but the gameplay is a blast. As a thief, you’ll need to stake out a home, figure out how to break in, and gather belongings to sell at a local pawn shop.

As you can imagine, some houses could be more secure than others. This will require a set of skills that range from picking a lock to deactivating an alarm system. There’s always the chance you could get caught, leading you to flee from the police in the hopes of throwing them off the trail.

Gas Station Simulator

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 15, 2021

Genre: Economy Simulation

PC

Gas Station Simulator is exactly what it sounds like. In this game, players take control of a gas station along the highway. The game is all about renovating the gas station and getting customers to stop for fuel. When your business is turning enough profit, you’ll be able to make upgrades. This means opening a small shop inside the gas station, purchasing stock, managing inventory, hiring employees to run the gas station, and making your once rundown gas station a thriving business. So far, there has been plenty of positive reception with this game, although some have made a note of how much focus is spent on keeping the gas station maintained. For instance, the wall paint will only last a few days, so there’s a good bit of upkeep to deal with.

Farm Manager 2021

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 6, 2021

Genre: Agriculture Simulation

PC

Farm Manager 2021 puts players in control of running a farm. However, unlike games similar to Farming Simulator, Farming Manager is more of a strategy game. Players have a top-down look at the farm, and you’ll have to manage the day-to-day operations. This will mean selecting buildings for repair or providing renovations, tending to the fields for crops, purchasing new agricultural machines to help your daily routines be more efficient, and caring for your livestock. Players can also hire employees to help run the farm. You’ll also deal with seasons, so knowing how to keep your farm profitable during certain weather conditions is vital.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Platform: Linux, PC, macOS

Release Date: October 19, 2012

Genre: Vehicle simulation

PC

If you ever wanted to be a trucker, try video games instead. One of the more popular simulation experiences available is Euro Truck Simulator 2. Within the game, you’re a trucker delivering cargo to the correct destinations. From vehicles, oil tankers, and oversize loads, there’s a pretty wide range of cargo to go through.

Just like with any cargo, several procedures need to be handled. Not only do you need to ensure that your rig is in order, but that the necessary equipment to transport the goods is available. From there, it’s life on the road, as you set your destination, follow the rules of the road, and attempt to make your delivery on time. Of course, there are some customization options as well, so you can make some upgrades or cosmetic changes to your gear.