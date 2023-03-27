The Last of Us Part 1: What is the PC Release Date and Time? Answered

The hype around The Last of Us has been reignited, thanks to the success of the live-action series. With the game now releasing on PC for the first time, player bases new and old are eager to start their playthrough on a new system. If you want to know the earliest time you’ll be able to access The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, we’ve got you covered.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game, pre-loads are already live. If possible, its always a good idea to pre-load your games ahead of time as you don’t want to be staring at a download screen when you could be taking down Clickers, instead.

According to The Last of Us Part 1 listing on Steam, the game is set to go live on March 28 at 8AM PT. Its worth noting that this specific time isn’t given, but there is a countdown which indicates approximately how far away the game is from unlocking. As a result, the release time could end up being either a little earlier or later than expected. As soon as it does become available, you’ll be able to play the game straight away. There’s no approximate time for release on the Epic Games Store, but its expected to go live at the exact same time as on Steam.

PC system requirements

While you wait for The Last of Us Part 1 to launch on PC, you can check you have the specs needed to run the game:

Minimum

Performance: 30 FPS 720P Low Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / i7-4770K

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 4 GB / GTX 970 4 GB / 1050 Ti 4 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Recommended

Performance: 60 FPS 1080P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X / i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon 5800 XT 8 GB / AMD Radeon 6600 XT 8 GB / RTX 2070 Super 8 GB / RTX 3060 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Performance

Performance: 60 FPS 1440P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X / i7-9700k

GPU: AMD Radeon 6750 XT / RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 32 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Ultra

Performance: 60 FPS 4K Ultra Settings

CPU: Ryzen 9 5900X / i5-12600K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900XT XT / RTX 4080

RAM: 32 GB

SSD: 100 GB

