BioWare Veteran and Mass Effect Team Working On Dragon Age 4

BioWare veteran Mark Darrah who originally left the company in February 2021 after almost 25 years at BioWare has returned to consult on the latest entry in the Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. During Darrah’s previous stint at BioWare, he led programming for Baldur’s Gate, directed Sonic Chronicles, and was an executive producer on the Dragon Age series.

In a statement to GamesBeat, BioWare general manager Gary McKay said “Our studio is focused on creating the best Dragon Age: Dreadwolf while the core Mass Effect team continues their pre-production work.”

We continue to iterate and polish Dreadwolf, focusing on the things that matter most to our fans. As we further connect this new experience with the series’ legacy Mark Darrah will join the team as a consultant, bringing with him years of experience working on Dragon Age. We’re proud to have this team, with strong leadership at the helm, working together to realize the vision we have for the game. Gary McKay – BioWare General Manager

While the original leads of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will continue to lead the project Darrah’s role is to ensure that the team is connecting the new experience with the legacy of the franchise. Alongside Darrah’s return, it was also noted to GamesBeat that the Mass Effect team have been working alongside the Dragon Age team to deliver Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as the upcoming Mass Effect entry is still currently in pre-production. Senior vice president and group general manager Samantha Ryan at EA stressed the importance of EA’s commitment to delivering “amazing single-player titles.”

BioWare has a long history of making amazing single-player games with powerful stories that fans can immerse themselves within… They’ve been taking their time on the next Dragon Age, trying new things, bringing in the right people, and making sure they’re refining their game. That’s normal for a complex game of this genre. This phase of production takes time, and the studio wants to make sure it gets it right for its fans. Samantha Ryan – Senior Vice President & Group General Manager at EA

According to a previous blog post from McKay, he noted that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf had just completed their Aplha milestone so it may still be a while until we see any news on the project. We’ll have to wait even longer for any updates on the new Mass Effect entry as well given as previously noted the game is only in pre-production with a small team working on the project currently.