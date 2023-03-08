Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania – How To Fight Dracula | Unlocking The Final Biome Guide

Want to fight Dracula? You’ll need to fight Death first.

You can’t have Castlevania without Dracula. The biggest, baddest vampire in video games is waiting at the end of the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC and reaching him isn’t as simple as just climbing up the castle. To fight the alternate final boss in this expansion, you’ll need to rescue Alucard and follow his steps — you’ll need to explore multiple versions of the same biome to collect a hidden key and battle multiple classic Castlevania bosses. It is surprisingly complicated, so we’re going to break down the steps into the simplest possible bullet points. Here’s a quick reference guide to help you navigate the ‘Return to Castlevania‘ DLC and fight Dracula. We aren’t going to help you win — these are just the basic steps. Winning is something you’ll have to figure out yourself.

If you’re just getting started and need help entering the Castlevania DLC proper, here’s our guide explaining how to access the new DLC biome.

How To Unlock All Biomes & Fight Dracula

The ‘Return To Castlevania‘ DLC includes two major biomes and three bosses. Your goal is to reach Dracula and defeat him. Below, we’ll explain how to reach Dracula.

This guide assumes you’ve already begun the DLC and have access to the Castle Outskirts biome. All the Castlevania biomes are for advanced players and are surprisingly difficult. We’ll explain how to progress in the story as quickly and simply as possible.

Story Progression Guide:

Step #1: Richter will spawn randomly in the Prisoner’s Quarters (1st Biome). Talk to Richter to unlock the Castle Outskirts — this is the first Castlevania Biome.

Step #2: Alucard will spawn at the end of the Castle Outskirts. Free Alucard from the coffin before leaving the area. Alucard will spawn near the path to Dracula’s Castle — this is the second Castlevania Biome.

Step #3: Reach the end of Dracula’s Castle and exit to the Defiled Necropolis. This small biome has the Death boss. Defeat Death — talk to Alucard after for clues to your next steps.

Step #4: End the run. Reset and find Alucard in the pre-Prisoner’s Quarters cell chamber. Talk to Alucard. Alucard will explain he knows how to find the keys that unlocks the path to the Master’s Keep — the final boss biome.

Step #5: Begin a new run and reach the Clock Tower — complete the Clock Room boss (The Time Keeper) to access an alternate Dracula’s Castle. Talk to Alucard after the boss. Use the exit leading to Dracula’s Castle. The alternate biome is much harder than the standard version.

Step #6: Progress into the alternate Dracula’s Castle. Reach the end of the biome and defeat Medusa — the second Castlevania boss of the DLC. After defeating Medusa, enter the treasure chamber and acquire the Petrified Key.

Step #7: With the Petrified Key, reach the end of Dracula’s Castle and find the locked path. The Petrified Key will permanently unlock the path leading to the Master’s Keep. Enter to fight Dracula.

Dracula is the alternate final boss of Dead Cells. He has two forms and defeating him will complete the DLC — giving you ending credits. You can continue to explore the Castlevania biomes for more secrets, unlockable modes, and new cells to unlock. There’s a lot left to discover, even after Dracula has been destroyed.