Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1’ | Walkthrough

Assignments in Hogwarts Legacy are short quests that always result in a new spell or ability. They are not considered ‘Side Quests’, but they are vital side activities that will give you the ability to complete all manner of quests – both Main and Side. As a general rule, you want to complete these as soon as possible.

The catch is that an Assignment, whilst mostly just you learning a new spell, has a prerequisite. These are tasks or challenges that you need to complete before the class in question. These start fairly simple, but they get more complicated as the game goes on. Today we are looking at Professor Sharp’s first Assignment.

Drinking Potions

Professor Sharp is your Potions Master. He’s quite the memorable character, and he has tasked you with brewing some of the more complex potions in the game. In return, he will teach you the Depulso Spell. \

This Assignment in particular requires you to drink Edurus, Maxima, and Focus all at the same time. The biggest issue here is that you don’t have the recipes for Maxima or Focus. There are two solutions to this, and both require you to go to Hogsmeade and visit J. Pippins.

Potions Or Recipies

The quest is very specific in its use of language. It simply wants you to drink the potions. It doesn’t actually require you to brew them yourself. You can either buy the potions directly from Pippin, which is the quickest and cheapest way to complete this objective. Alternatively, you could buy the Recipe for Focus and Maxima from Pippin, and then brew them yourself.

If you are opting to brew the potions, you will need the following ingredients:

Edurus – x1 Ashwinder Egg, x1 Mongrel Fur

– x1 Ashwinder Egg, x1 Mongrel Fur Focus – x1 Lacewing Flies, x1 Fluxweed Stem, Dugbog Tongue

– x1 Lacewing Flies, x1 Fluxweed Stem, Dugbog Tongue Maxima – x1 Leech Juice, x1 Spider Fang

These ingredients are fairly common around the open world, but if you don’t have them, they can be a pain to gather. We recommend just buying the potions to complete the task, and buying the recipes for later on. Whatever you choose to do, once you have the potions in your possession, drink them all. This will complete the prerequisite task and allow you to go to class with Professor Sharp.

Learning Depulso

Going to class shows a rather charming cutscene before thrusting into the act of learning the Depulso spell. This spell is very handy for manipulating your enemies. Like all spells, follow the rune trace and hit the button prompts when required. Practice casting Depulso in Sharps classroom, and then head off. Assignment complete.

That’s all we have on Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Hogwarts content.