Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete Potions Class | Walkthrough

Once you have done your Herbology Class in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be inundated with materials, yet, you will have nothing to do with most of them. What’s the use in having a bushel of Dittany when all it does is linger in your inventory, staring menacingly at the far more useful Chinese Chomping Cabbage?

Well, that’s where Potions Class comes in. This is where you will learn how to make all of those powerful concoctions that can drastically alter the course of a souring battle, or simply keep you topped up after a troll cracks you on the bonce. This is where the magic happens, only in bottle form.

Potions Class

Unlike your other educational endeavours, Potions will not lead to new spells. This class is dedicated to the preparation aspect of Hogwarts Legacy’s combat system. Professor Sharp will give you a brief rundown of what potions are, and then you are thrust into making your first poultice – Wiggenweld. If you have been paying attention, Wiggenweld is the potion you have been chugging for healing throughout the game.

Crafting Wiggenweld

Wiggenweld is very easy to make, and this is entirely down to how the game chooses to introduce the act of making potions – incorrectly. Making Wiggenweld for the first time requires a series of QTEs. When crafting actual potions, you will not be required to go through this rigmarole again.

Follow the onscreen prompts to get it done, however, and you will be rewarded with the opportunity to make a real potion – Edurus.

Crafting Edurus

Once you have impressed Sharp with your potion-making skills, he will ask you to go and gather some materials from his office – Dark Mongrel Fur and Ashwinder Eggs. He then wants you to make Edurus, a powerful defensive potion. Follow your way tracker to his office, and you will be interrupted by Garreth Weasley.

Garreth is a bit of a troublemaker as you will quickly discover. He will ask you to steal a Fwooper Feather. You can decline his request if you want, and this will be noticed and mentioned by Sharp later in the quest. You can also accept the quest, which will also be noticed and commented on. Heck, you could even decline the quest, and steal the feather for yourself, and Sharp will comment on that as well. Ultimately all of this is just flavour text, so pick your poison.

Enter Sharp’s office and pick up the ingredients. They are all obviously laid out, so nab them (and the feather if you want) and then head back to your Potion Station.

Now you get to see real potion making. Select Edurus from the menu and wait 30 seconds. That’s it. Pretty anticlimactic all things considered, but at least the results are worth it.

Rewards For Completing Potions Class

Once you have done your potion, regardless of whether or not you helped Garreth out, he makes quite the scene with his own concoction. Talk to Professor Sharp and end the quest. You will get to keep the Edurus and Wiggenweld potions in addition to gaining a nice chunk of EXP for your troubles.

