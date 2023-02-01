SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – 100% Completion Guide | All Collectibles, Side-Quests & Secrets

Spongebob SquarePants makes his big return to video games in The Cosmic Shake, an adorable platformer starring the yellow sponge himself as he enters colorful worlds with the full cast of characters from Bikini Bottom. All the original voice actors return to give this adventure an air of true authenticity. And like any good platformer, the levels are completely packed with collectibles. If you truly want to complete The Cosmic Shake, you’ll need to find every Gold Doubloon — they’re the coin collectibles — and unlock every outfit in the game. And there are a lot of outfits.

To do that, you’ll need locations. Every level doesn’t just have doubloons to collect. There’s a secret Gold Spatula in every level, a hidden Spotty, and another alternate side-quest item you’ll only be able to collect after talking to the character in need in Bikini Bottom. As you progress, more side-quests will unlock in the hub, so make sure to run around and check up on all your favorite undersea denizens. They might have a job for you even after you’ve completed the stage.

All Gold Doubloon Locations | 100% Completion Guide

Gold Doubloons are gold coins hidden in each level. Finding doubloons will unlock higher tiers in the Shop on the main menu. Once a tier is unlocked, you’ll be able to buy cosmetic costumes for Spongebob in exchange for jelly. You’ll earn more than enough jelly to get every costume if you play through the game normally and collect all the doubloons.

Each level has a different number of doubloons to collect. Some can be especially tricky.

The toughest doubloons to collect are in the Bikini Bottom hub. To earn Gold Doubloons in Bikini Bottom, you must complete side-quests. Talk to the NPCs after completing levels to get extra quests — the side-quest collectibles will only appear after starting the quest.

All Side-Quests & Gold Doubloon Rewards | 100% Guide For The Hub



I highly recommend playing through all the levels normally, then returning after you’ve completed the game. You’ll need all abilities unlocked to access all Gold Doubloons and other collectibles. Once you complete Level 7, all collectibles will be available — you’ll unlock the last ability in that stage.

To truly 100% the game, you’ll need to complete two more side-quests. These side-quests are only found in specific levels and aren’t found in Bikini Bottom.

How To Unlock The Last Two Shop Costumes : Glovey Side-Quest & Flying Dutchman Side-Quest Guide

Follow these guides and you’ll only have the last handful of achievements / trophies to earn. The remaining challenges in The Cosmic Shake are linked to defeating enemies in different ways. Those challenges aren’t too difficult — you’ll just need to return to levels you’ve completed once before and grind those out. The boss challenges are especially difficult, but with a little practice you should be able to overcome them. Good luck if you’re planning on 100%-ing the game even further!