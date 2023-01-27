Dead Space Remake: Everything You Can Unlock By Beating The Story | NG+ & Impossible Difficulty Guide

There’s a reason to play the Dead Space Remake more than once. If you’ve got the stomach to take on the necromorphs a second (or third) time, you can earn some wild rewards. Both the original Dead Space and Dead Space 2 were packed with fun unlockables for players to earn, and the Dead Space Remake continues that tradition with even more extra content for you to explore. If you’re willing to take on the terrors of New Game+ or the Impossible Difficulty, here’s what you’ll earn.

Dead Space is a completely overhauled Dead Space (2008), adding new challenges and completing revamping the main game for modern audiences. Not that the original needed too much updating — Dead Space was a modern horror marvel, with clever mechanics and a unique enemy. Your enemy are the alien Necromorphs, reanimated and mutated corpses that twist into awful abominations. To defeat them, you’ll need to sever the spiky limbs and use your Gravity Gun-like hand module to grab and throw whatever you can. The remake even has some twists to the formula, including Phantom Variants on certain difficulty levels.

Impossible Difficulty promises to live up to its reputation. Only attempt this difficulty if you’re ready for a real challenge. Instant death is the norm.

For completing the game, you can earn rewards. Like Dead Space 2, playing on the hardest difficulty will unlock special Easter Egg bonus content. Once unlocked, bonus content is available permanently.

Bonus Content How To Unlock New Game + Complete the story. Tier 6 Advanced Suit Available to unlock in NG+. Secret Ending Available only in NG+.

Requires finding 12 Marker Fragment collectibles. Burnished Suit Complete the story on Impossible Difficulty. Hand Cannon

Foam Finger Complete the story on Impossible Difficulty.

What Is New Game+?: New Game+ is a remixed version of the main game with more difficult encounters, new enemy variants like Phantom Necromorphs. In this mode, you’ll be able to continue where you left off with all suit and weapon upgrades. To help you overcome the higher difficulty, you’ll be able to acquire an even more powerful Tier 6 Advanced Suit during the NG+ campaign. NG+ also features exclusive Easter eggs and a new ending that can be unlocked by completing a secret ritual with 12 Marker Fragment collectibles.

Impossible Difficulty is the hardest difficulty in the game and is significantly harder than NG+ on the Normal Difficulty. Impossible is available to select from the start and does not require players to unlock. Early versions of Dead Space Remake required players to complete the story at least once before Impossible Difficulty unlocked — Impossible is one step above Hard. It seems the developers changed course and Impossible is available to everyone before starting. Only attempt this mode on your first playthrough if you’re ready for a real challenge.