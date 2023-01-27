Dead Space Highlight Video Shows Off Max Settings Gameplay

Dead Space fans have been waiting for today to get here. Finally, after waiting for a good while now, Motive Studio has released Dead Space, the new remake of the classic 2008 title of the same name. Years later, we’re again diving back into the USG Ishimura as we deal with the flood of Necromorphs inside this planetary mining ship. Still, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, the visuals this time around for Dead Space look quite stunning. Today, a new video preview highlight has popped up, which offers a look into the game on PC with the settings maxed out.

The new gameplay footage highlight comes from the folks over at IGN. Today the publication has posted a new video showcasing over twenty minutes of Dead Space. This is the game’s PC version, and IGN has cranked up the settings to ensure the game looks as detailed as possible. You can expect this game to offer some thrilling experiences, and with developers delivering a more atmospheric setting, the visuals are crucial here.

Again, since this is the PC version of the game, you might want to make a note of their PC system requirements. Fortunately, the publication stated what their PC is currently running when testing this game. You can get a breakdown of their PC system requirements down below. Likewise, we’ll include the official PC system requirements for Dead Space.

Dead Space IGN PC System Specifications

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K 3.2Ghz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

RAM: 64 GB

Dead Space Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

Storage: 50 GB available space

Dead Space Recommend PC System Requirements

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

Storage: 50 GB available space

Dead Space is currently available to pick up today. This is a survival horror title set in the distant future, where mankind has expanded across the universe. Players here are stepping into the role of an engineer named Isaac Clarke, that gets tasked with aiding a planetary mining ship called the USG Ishimura. However, upon arriving at the ship, Isaac discovers the crew has been infected with an alien parasite turning them into hostile monsters, making it a fight for survival. Players can pick up the Dead Space remake right now on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.