Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: How To Unlock Survival Horror Mode, Boss Rush & More | Cheat Codes List

For a very long time, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World was completely unavailable for purchase on any platform. It was scrubbed from Xbox Live Arcade — but now the Complete Edition is available for everyone to play. And one of the best features of an old indie game? They love cheat codes. These games are packed with hidden codes, and this one has secret codes allowing you to fight all the bosses or fight back against the undead hordes with a Survival Horror Mode. Other codes are more obscure. One code lets you access Jason’s Room — this is just the sound test level.

There’s a lot to discover in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. Want more blood? You don’t need to buy DLC. You can just make more blood appear from every enemy with a cheat code. One of the best cheat codes gives you access to the Power of Love Sword at the start of every single level. That’s a game-changer if you’re looking to just crush everything in your path.

All cheat codes for Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World need to be input at the Title Screen. This doesn’t apply to all codes — the Jason’s Room Level code needs to be input at the Level Select to make the new level appear. The special Gain +50, Lose -1 Life code must be used during gameplay, and the effects are instant.

Cheat Codes List

NOTE: All codes must be input at the Title Screen unless otherwise noted.

Cheat Code Input Boss Rush XB: Right, Right, [B], [RB], Right, Right, [B], [RB]

PS: Right, Right, [Circle], [R1], Right, Right, [Circle], [R1] Survival Horror Mode All: Down, Up, Right, Down, Up, Right, Down, Up, Right, Right, Right More Blood Mode XB: [A], [B], [A], [X], [A], [B], [B]

PS: [Cross], [Circle], [Cross], [Square], [Cross], [Circle], [Circle] Jason’s Room Level

Input At Level Select XB: [LB], [LB], [LB], [RB], [RB], [RB], [LB], [RB]

PS: [L1], [L1], [L1], [R1], [R1], [R1], [L1], [R1] Power Of Love Sword XB: [X], [X], [X], [A], [B], [Y]

PS: [Square], [Square], [Square], [Cross], [Circle], [Triangle] Gain +$50, Lose -1 Life

Input During Gameplay XB: Hold [A] – Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, [B]

PS: Hold [Cross] – Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, [] Two Players,

Same Character XB: Down, [RB], Up, [LB], [Y], [B]

PS: Down, [R1], Up, [L1], [Triangle], [Circle] Coins Into Animals All: Up, Up, Down, Down, Up, Up, Up, Up

And that covers all the cheat codes for Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World — now available on Steam and other platforms for purchase.