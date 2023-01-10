14 Best World War 1 Video Games

War has been heavily depicted within the media entertainment format in general. From blockbuster movies to even video games, consumers are always interested in an over-the-top war story. Throughout the years, we’ve seen some incredible video games released into the market based on World War I. We’ve compiled a list below that showcases our favorite World War One video games to have released into the market.

#14 Isonzo

Developer: Blackmill Games

Publisher: M2H

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release date: September 13, 2022

The series of games that Isonzo belongs to have taken players to parts of World War I rarely seen in video games. In this case, we head to the Italian Front near the Alps. It was here that a deadly set of battles took place that you’ll be a part of.

The vertical terrain is what set this offensive apart from the others in the war. You will be scaling up mountains and fortresses to attempt to dislodge the enemy from their positions.

The battlefield can change depending on what happens on it. So use your tools and abilities to shape it to your needs. Then use the weaponry of the time to take charge and lead your side to victory!

#13 Beyond the Wire

Platform: PC

Release date: August 31, 2022

Multiple World War I games exist, but Beyond the Wire emphasizes teamwork and communication to achieve victory in battle.

One hundred players will be assigned to a match. Then they’ll be split into groups of 50 and then broken down further into squads. Finally, one player will be the commander of the battle and try to organize the troops to unleash clever tactics to take the day.

As stated, communication is key. Work with your squad and your commander so that when you see something important, you tell them so everyone can adjust.

Every soldier counts in battle, and every chance you take can help end the fight.

#12 Commander The Great War

Platform : PC

Release Date : March 15, 2012

Genre : Strategy

Commander: The Great War is a title that highlights the entire war from 1914 to 1918. This is a turn-based strategy game that has players going through different battles with five start dates to pick from. From there, it’s a fight to manage your resources and deal with a tricky AI opponent. Without a continuous campaign, players are starting up with different situations rather than players building up their XP or resources to make use of in the future. As a result, there’s a bit of a change-up to what you may have to research and build up for whatever the situation may call for.

#11 Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game

Platform : PC

Release Date : 5 April 2011

Genre : Real-time grand strategy

Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game is a real-time strategy title released in 2011. With that said, this title splits up two scenarios which is one based around The Great War and World War II. When a scenario is selected, players are given different campaign missions which may be based around certain nations or operations. From there, it’s up to the players to determine how they will build up their forces. For instance, you may decide to build up more troops, aircraft’s or naval warfare ships. Not only are players in an active battle, but they can make alliances as well to help you out in battles. Likewise, players could opt to build up their nation and alliance around a democratic policy or more of authoritarian control.

#10 Valiant Hearts

Platform : PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : 25 June 2014

PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One 25 June 2014 / iOS 4 September 2014

Android 26 November 2014 / Nintendo Switch 8 November 2018

Genre : Puzzle, adventure

Valiant Hearts is Ubisoft’s take on a game based around The Great War. The game focuses on four characters that grow closer together throughout the war as each attempt to save one another from the horrors that follow during the battles of World War I. Unlike the typical war-based video game, Valiant Hearts is a puzzle adventure where players must complete certain tasks which may require players to locate specific objects.

Although within the mixture of puzzle based levels, Valiant Hearts is broken up with sections of melee combat and time-based minigames. Not only does Valiant Hearts have a touching story but the gameplay is designed through Ubisoft’s UbiArt Framework, the in-house engine that was used to deliver Rayman Origins and Child of Light.

#9 Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land

Platform : iOS, PC, Android

Release Date : PC May 5, 2012 / iOS January 30, 2012

Android July 6, 2013

Genre : Tactical role-playing

Based off the novel The Call of Cthulhu by H.P. Lovecraft comes Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land, a tactical RPG that released in 2012 for iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows. This particular video game took a bit more fantasy type storyline compared to other titles on this list. Instead of a traditional war setting, players take control of a team of investigators as they look into a conspiracy within the German army during World War I.

Apparently the German armies have started to re-animate corpses of their fallen soldiers to create a massive army of the living dead. As mentioned, this is a tactical RPG where players will use turn-based strategy combat while also allowing gamers to upgrade stats through an action point system. Fans of Fire Emblem along with XCOM may take an interest in Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land.

#8 To End All Wars

Platform : PC

Release Date : August 29, 2014

Genre : Strategy

To End All Wars is a slightly advanced strategy title that is based within World War I. Players take control of a faction that attempts to overpower Europe. From there it’s all about maneuver troops around a map and strategize over a grand scheme to take out the other factions as they each expand their units in hopes to gain control of other nations and leaders. Fans of strategy based video games may enjoy To End All Wars though for newcomers, this game may require a steep learning curve in order to fully immerse themselves into the video game.

#7 Sprocket

Platform : PC

Release Date : August 26, 2021 Early Access

Genre : Simulation

Sprocket is a different kind of game you might find some interest in. This is a tank building game where you’re customizing these massive mechanical vehicles. You’ll have to make a variety of adjustments whether it’s for better mobility, armor or simply the visuals of your tank. From there, you’re actually able to take control of this tank and try it out by facing against AI tanks. Again, it’s a different type of a WWI video game but still it’s one that you can get some fun out of. That said, you can make some tanks that are more accurate to the vehicles that would be featured during the era or get more creative with your own unique tank.

#6 Victoria II

Platform : PC, Mac OS X

Release Date : August 13, 2010

Genre : Grand strategy

Victoria II, much like To End All Wars, is a grand strategy video game. However, unlike To End All Wars, Victoria II takes place from 1836 through 1936. Players are given control of a 19th century state where they must oversee the nation through the dawn of the 20th century. Not only will players take part of wars such as World War I, they must also manage various aspects of the controlled state which include political, diplomatic, economic, military, and even technological. Each action a player makes will have its consequences throughout the world that may benefit your particular nation or prove to be a fault that could cause battles to even a revolt of the nation’s people.

#5 Toy Soldiers

Platform : Xbox 360 (XBLA), PC

Release Date : PC April 27, 2012

XBLA March 3, 2010

Genre : Action, strategy

Toy Soldiers is an action strategy title by developers Signal Studios. The video game plays out as miniature toy soldiers within a World War I setting. Players will find themselves inside a model diorama within various home locations such as a child’s bedroom.

Likewise, players will be able to control a variety of units and give commands in order to take down the enemy forces. Speaking of which, there are a total of fifty different units available to take control during the battles throughout the campaign.

#4 NecroVisioN

Platform : PC

Release Date : 2009-05-25

Genre : First-person shooter

NecroVisioN is an FPS that is set during the First World War Players will take on the role of Simon Bukner who is recruited into the British Army. During his journey within the war, Simon finds that he’s not only having to battle against man but a slew of mysterious supernatural forces. Players will be battling against zombies, vampires, and demons. It’s certainly quite a step away from the traditional WWI setting that we may be used to, but it’s a decent twist to give players something different to play around with.

#3 Verdun

Platform : PC, OS X, Linux, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : PC, OS X, Linux 28 April 2015

PS4 30 August 2016 / Xbox One 8 March 2017

Genre : First-person shooter

Verdun is a first-person shooter based on the first World War. Players will fight within the trenches while using authentic weapons from the time period. Gameplay is intense and merciless with developers showcasing a realistic World War I setting within the western front between 1914 and 1918.

Since the game is set to be as realistic as possible for the time period, players will also be able to play with friends in a tactical squad-based game mode. You and your squad mates will go through battles within the trenches to fend off the enemy factions through the smog of dirt and gunpowder.

#2 Tannenberg

Platform : PC, OS X, Linux, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : PC, OS X, Linux February 13, 2019

PS4, Xbox One July 24, 2020

Genre : First-person shooter

From the same development team that brought out Verdun, we have Tannenberg. This video game came out in 2019 which has the same style of gameplay as Verdun. However, here in this game, players are going through a war based around the Battle of Tannenberg which took place in East Prussia. This 1914 battle is a first-person shooter that again the developers brought out weapons, equipment, battlefields, uniforms, to the injuries that a soldier would sustain authentically. Being a multiplayer game, players can get over sixty gamers together on PC or just forty if on consoles. From there, players can expect a few video game modes to play which are based around capturing points, a standard style team deathmatch, or a free-for-all.

#1 Battlefield 1

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date : October 21, 2016

Genre : First-person shooter

Developed by EA DICE, the Battlefield franchise has recently taken a step back by taking players back to World War One with Battlefield 1. The video game is the fifteenth in the Battlefield series and much like the past installments, Battlefield 1 is an FPS.

While the game features a fully fleshed out multiplayer filled with game modes, players who pick up the game also have a narrative campaign. The campaign will have a few different characters from around the globe who will offer their story of the war.