Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition Announced for this Holiday; New Trailer Released

Ubisoft Forward has brought plenty of great new exciting announcements, and for their second showing, it wasn’t bad. One of the big announcements of the night was definitely a fan favorite — Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition has returned.

Yes, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is back and is set to release this Holiday season for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia platforms. In addition to the exciting announcement, Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the game, which showcases Scott Pilgrim in action. If you’re a fan of this game, you don’t want to miss it.

Check out the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition trailer down below:

Overview on the game:

Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of tough enemies to fight for love. Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition includes the “Knives Chau” and “Wallace Wells” downloadable content. Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat’em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in this Complete Edition! Play as your favorite characters—Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Team up with three of your friends as you battle your way through waves of tough enemies to defeat the League of Evil Exes!

Ubisoft Forward was filled with great announcements as I mentioned above. We saw the return of Aiden Pearson in Watch Dogs: Legion, new gameplay footage for Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and much more. If you missed out on the live streamed event, no worries, as we here at gameranx got you covered. Make sure to catch up on everything from Ubisoft’s second online event right here!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is set to release this Holiday season for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited to see Scott Pilgrim return? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube