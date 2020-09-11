Latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Update Brings Stark Industries, Hero Powers, and More

Epic Games have released the latest update to hit Fortnite Chapter 2, which brings a ton of exciting new content to the game.

Titled as the Tony Stark Update, the new content drop brings Stark Industries, brings more hero powers, and a new Knockout mode. Epic Games have taken to their blog to detail the latest update, which comes with a brand new trailer. I have highlighted the new features and additions coming towards Fornite Chapter 2 via the Tony Stark down below!

Check out the latest trailer as well as some of the new updates for Fortnite Chapter 2 down below:

Inventor Tony Stark applies his genius for high-tech solutions to problems as Iron Man, the armored Avenger. Welcome to Stark Industries.



In v14.10, the Stark Industries Update, the famous facility emerges from the Rift between worlds onto the Island — along with more super powers, a hazardous new weapon, and a special mode to show your might.



EXPLORE STARK INDUSTRIES

Genius. Billionaire. Philanthropist. Tony Stark’s confidence is only matched by his technology and business savvy.



The center of much super activity, the high-tech Stark Industries is now on the map. Explore this esteemed complex to gather loot and maybe even meet a Hero (or Villain)…



UNLEASH MORE HERO POWERS

The Stark Industries Update assembles even more powers to add to your arsenal. Summon a blow to your targeted location with Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, fire energy blasts and boost into the sky with Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, and more.



THE FORCES OF GALACTUS DESCEND

Drawing nearer to the Island, Galactus now has his own enemy Drones roaming the battlefield. These Gatherer Drones are designed for collecting loot, but they’re also loot themselves: upon defeat, they’ll deactivate and turn into their weapon form. Deactivated Gatherers are highly unstable, so they’ll explode if you don’t pick them up quickly!



ENTER THE KNOCKOUT

The Nexus War intensifies in the Stark Industries Update, introducing a new mode to showcase your abilities. Join other players in the upcoming Marvel Knockout, a spin on Operation: Knockout that sees your team utilize super powers to be the best team on the tournament bracket.

If you missed out on the exciting announcement of the Nexus War, we got you covered. The new cinematic trailer for the latest Fortnite season, it brings us an introduction of what’s going on in the world of Fortnite, and why all Marvel heroes showed up out of nowhere. Learn more about the Nexus War season right here!

Fortnite Chapter 2 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo, and PC. The latest update — Tony Stark Update, is now available to download. Are you playing the new Marvel-inspired season for Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Epic Games