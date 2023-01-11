We do love a good old-fashioned dragon duel.

The medieval times are a period that has become intriguing for so many reasons; the ruthlessness of the era, the weapons, the combat, everything about it screams excitement. But obviously, the closest we’ll ever get to experiencing this period is through video games, and luckily for us, there are quite a few incredible games that are set in medieval times. PlayStation 4 alone has some brilliantly immersive games that will have you stuck playing for hours and hours, which is not a bad thing, is it? So, we decided to create a list anyway, a list about the 19 best PlayStation 4 medieval games you’ll ever play, and it’s about as competitive as it gets.

#19 Arcania Gothic 4

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox 360

Release Date: October 2010

The first game on this list of the best PlayStation 4 medieval games is a game that isn’t actually that good, to be honest. Arcania Gothic 4 is a spin-off from the Gothic series and one that wasn’t able to carry the mantle very well. The game does have great graphics and the production values are impressive, but the developer got rid of so many aspects that were in previous games, and it ruined it, basically. The game became friendlier and a lot easier so that casual gamers could experience it, but it then became uninteresting to the more experienced gamers. I guess you can’t have it both ways but this game chose the wrong path.

#18 MediEvil

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Release Date: October 2019

You might have heard of the 1998 version of MediEvil for PlayStation because that game is a bit of a cult classic, and this game is the remake of that older version. MediEvil 2019 was a welcomed remake as well because the original has well and truly aged over the years, and not in a rustic way. This remake has a great visual design, with it also feeling very faithful to the original but just better in every way. There is one problem though, and that’s the gameplay, something that feels very dated and too similar to the first game, but the biggest irk with this game is the fact that it doesn’t have a checkpoint mechanic, just like the original, which will always be annoying.

#17 Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: March 2017

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard is the next game on this list of PlayStation 4 medieval games, and it features gameplay that is very similar to that of the Diablo series, with players needing to create their own character: choosing the overall appearance, gender, and all of the attributes. The game features several side quests as well as the main story, and this open-world setting with all its snowy valleys, Viking cities, ice caverns, and ancient tombs sounds like great fun on paper. However, this is a mediocre ARPG that lacks a huge amount of depth, and because of that, it is not regarded well by veterans of this genre of video games.

#16 Styx: Shards of Darkness

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 2017

This stealth adventure game is the third game in the Of Orcs and Men series of games. Like the previous game, the protagonist Styx can clone himself and lay traps for his unsuspecting enemies to fall into, while also having the power to temporarily turn invisible. There is also a cool co-op mode that allows a second player to control one of Styx’s clones, so you and your buddy can adventure together. The game is a fairly solid one as well, and even though there are some hard-to-ignore faults, it is a fun experience and definitely has a large audience of interested players.

#15 Kingdom Two Crowns

Platforms: Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Classic Mac OS

Release Date: December 2018

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a very minimalistic feel that has been wrapped in a gorgeous, modern pixel art aesthetic. The basic premise of Kingdom Two Crowns is a base defense game, but it’s a little bit more than that to be honest. What might seem like a simple concept of traveling from island to island defeating monsters known as The Greed, is actually an immersive and beautifully constructed adventure game. The final position of Kingdom Two Crowns on this list doesn’t represent the game though because this really is a great little adventure, it’s just that this list of PlayStation 4 medieval games is of a particularly high standard.

#14 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 2018

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Roman Empire and attempts to be as factual as possible. This action role-playing game is set in an open world and has a bunch of great aspects to it like period-accurate weapons, clothing, combat techniques, and architecture, and all of this attention to detail (which was aided by real-life historians) contributes to a wonderful playing experience with great immersion. But it’s far from perfect because there are quite a few technical issues that do affect the game somewhat, but not enough to ruin the experience.

#13 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 2018

The next game on this list of the best PlayStation 4 medieval games is the highly enjoyable Warhammer: Vermintide 2. This co-op-focused action game is played from a first-person perspective and set in the world-famous Warhammer universe – which many of you should be accustomed to now – where players must battle cooperatively against the threat of the Chaos army and a race of rat-men known as the Skaven. This is a game that doesn’t hold back on the violence or the gore, while also harboring very humorous action as well. But the great thing is that there is a real lack of microtransactions that other games in the series possess, which is always positive news for us.

#12 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2014

The story in this game follows a player character, who is known as the Inquisitor, as they embark on a journey to settle the civil unrest that is happening in the continent of Thedas, while closing a mysterious tear in the sky called ‘Breach.’ When it was released, this game received critical acclaim for its exploration gameplay, combat, epic visuals, writing, and characters, while the customization was also loved by all. Now, it did involve some annoying aspects such as the amount of filler content included, as well as the technical issues that litter this game, but it is also one of the most successful games released by BioWare.

#11 Darkest Dungeon

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Release Date: January 2016

The aesthetic in this game is fantastic, and probably one of the most unique-looking PlayStation 4 medieval games on this list. This roguelike role-playing video game involves the player managing a roster of heroes that must explore several dungeons that are hidden below a gothic mansion that the main protagonist has inherited. This game is a wonderfully executed one and is a brilliant reinvention of a party-based dungeon-crawling game, really elevating the genre to a much higher level. This game can be really cruel at times (in both the story and the effect it has on you) but regardless of what it throws at you, it’s a super fun game.

#10 Mount and Blade: Warband

Platforms: Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Mac operating systems, and Classic Mac OS

Release Date: March 2010

Mount and Blade: Warband is a standalone expansion pack to the Mount and Blade video game, and it excels at building on that game with the addition of another playable faction and a new multiplayer mode. The game focuses on horse-mounted combat and giving orders to your own Warband in the field of battle; telling archers to hold position or shouting at your infantry to move in and take control. Warband is slightly better than the first game, but what makes it so favourable is due to it being a low-cost game with fantastic replayability that many of its contemporaries don’t have.

#9 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: August 2017

Set in a dark fantasy world that is inspired by Norse mythology and the mysticism of Celtic culture, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a brilliant game that looks fantastic. Not only was this game a critical success but it brought the money in as well, and a lot of it. This game is a work of art, but it is so unique in that the inner workings of the story are focused on the effects of psychosis, which is very original. Every great game needs a great character as well, and this has one in Senua, who is taunted by the voices in her head, believing it to be a curse instead. This is a top tier indie game, and if it wasn’t for the plethora of gameplay issues – and a few other things as well – it would be much higher on this list.

#8 Chivalry 2

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: April 2021

This multiplayer hack-and-slash game brilliantly balances combat alongside comedy, which is not something you would expect from most other PlayStation 4 medieval games. Players have access to a wide range of melee weapons such as long swords, flails, maces, war hammers, and battle axes, but bow and arrows can also be used as well. Here’s the best bit though, with every limb you chop off, you can pick it up and use that as a weapon as well, which sounds epic. This is one of the best medieval games out there and its 64-player brawl is as chaotic as you would think it to be.

#7 A Plague Tale: Innocence

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: May 2019

The predecessor of the recently released A Plague Tale: Requiem was an absolute dream of a game, and it walked so the sequel could run. This survival stealth game is a harrowing game with fantastic qualities based on darkness and despair; the story is powerful and emotional, and the two characters are wonderfully rich in personality. This game also looks fantastic, and with its eerie and mysterious atmosphere, there is not another game on the market that expresses 14th-century France quite as this does. There is no wonder that it was up for so many game of the year awards in 2019, and the sequel is even better.

#6 Dark Souls

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: September 2011

The Dark Souls series is an iconic one, and it couldn’t have happened without the original Dark Souls excelling when it was released back in 2011. The FromSoftware game has been heralded as starting a movement almost (although it came slightly after Demon’s Souls), as its success has led to several other excellent games being developed by the studio. This is one of the most well-known PlayStation 4 medieval games of all time because of its excruciating difficulty, but it is far more than just a hard game because it has an awesome story, epic boss battles, and difficult-to-master combat. Who remembers easy games though? Not us, which is why we’re such big fans of the series.

#5 For Honor

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: September 2016

We now enter the top five in this list of the best PlayStation 4 medieval games, and the great For Honor is at five. Players experience this game from a third-person perspective, and it allows them to play the roles of historical forms of soldiers and warriors such as knights, samurai, and Vikings, which is quite the alluring selection of fighters. This game has so much originality, which is why it is set apart from some other games, it also has brilliant controls and gameplay, and is surprisingly difficult as well. This is easily one of the most unique and best games of the genre, and a must-play for anyone interested.

#4 Dark Souls 3

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: April 2016

Dark Souls 3 wraps up the trilogy of games expertly. This third game is the best in the Dark Souls series; it uses everything that was so good about the previous two games and then builds on it to create a gaming marvel. It is more difficult than the others, the gameplay is far more challenging but a lot more enjoyable too. The graphics have been revamped and with the brilliance of the story, the characters, and the painstaking boss battles, Dark Souls 3 goes down as being one of the most memorable games of the past 10 years, and easily one of the best as well.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: November 2011

Skyrim is another game that is easily one of the most recognizable games in existence. Not only is this one of the best medieval games of all time, but it’s also one of the best video games of all time as well. It has an unbelievable story, the characters are intriguing and incredibly varied, the combat was a step up from previous games of this ilk, the visuals were fantastic as well, and you cannot have just one playthrough of this game because of how deep this world goes. If you have played this game, then you will know all about the technical issues that plagued this game, but the majority of them have been ironed out. It is a landmark game in the history of video gaming.

#2 Elden Ring

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 2022

Elden Ring is the latest FromSoftware game to be released, and it became one of the most talked about games of the last 20 years, and for good reason too. The hype surrounding it was immense, but the game is also a brilliant one which means it was all worth it in the end. Elden Ring has a fully explorable open-world map (a first from the studio) and features a fully customizable character as they travel the world searching for pieces of the Elden Ring and aiming to become the new Elden Lord. It features enemies of all shapes and sizes, ranging from hordes of skeletons, golems, Spectors, fallen knights, and the list goes on, and it would take all day to go through. Don’t forget all the bosses as well as there are over 200 of them – yes, this game takes a while to complete, and we love it for it.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 2015

And here we have it, the number one game on this list of PlayStation 4 medieval games of all time is one of the greatest video games of all time, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It is an instant classic, featuring one of the biggest open world maps ever seen that includes so much variety, one of the most engaging and emotional stories in gaming history, brilliant combat, fantastical monsters to battle against, a mix of new characters and ones already seen in the previous games, and a protagonist who is as feared and respected as it gets. This game really does have a little bit of everything, to be honest, and yes, some people might say it’s aged a little, but nowhere near enough for its success to be derailed. The upcoming remake of the game might just finish a few people off.