Warhammer 40,000: Darktide System Requirements Revealed

Darktide will even take advantage of the power of a i7-12700K, if you dare to get one for it.

Fatshark has revealed the system requirements for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is another online four player co-operative shooter, like Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide. This time, the setting enters a new scenario fitting the needs of a live service game. Written by comic book scribe Dan Abnett, it all centers a Hive City in Atoma Prime called Tertium. Your team of four comprise a squad of Inquisitorial Agents sent to investigate a possible infiltration by Chaos. If you aren’t familiar with Warhammer lore, don’t worry. Dan and Fatshark have planned everything in advance to tell a story that is in line with the Warhammer universe but can stand entirely on its own.

The game is currently on closed beta, for those who went ahead with a pre-order. If you were on the fence about getting a pre-order, no worries. You can confirm if you can run the game here.

The developer has actually revealed a range of system requirements, so that players can pick out specific numbers that fit their performance goals, whether that’s matching what computer builds they already have, or what they want to build in anticipation of its release. These range from playing the game at the acceptable minimum of 1080p at 30 FPS, to a staggering 4K at 100 FPS. As for the game download itself, it will take a respectable 50 GB on an SSD, so make sure you have space set aside.

You can read through these requirements below:

Minimum requirements

1080p, low settings, 30-45 FPS Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor 8 GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570

Recommended requirements

1080p, low settings, 60 FPS Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor 16 GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060/3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Ray tracing at minimum settings

1080p, 40-50 FPS Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor 16 GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Ray tracing at medium settings

1080p / 1440p, 60-70 fps Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 level processor 16 GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

High ray tracing

4K, 100 FPS Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900 level processor 16 GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC on November 30, 2022. Fatshark promises the game will also be coming to consoles soon after, but no release dates or release windows have been revealed. In the meantime, you can watch another trailer for it here.

