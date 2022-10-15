Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta Begins

Excited Warhammer 40,000 fans have been longing for the opportunity to dip their toes in and play the heavily DOOM-inspired Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and now their chance has come at last with the game now entering a three-day-long closed beta via Steam.

Despite being a closed beta, players will still have the opportunity to sign up via Steam with developer Fatshark determined to add in more players over the three-day duration. From a Fatshark-issued press release, the developer outlines the nature of the beta event, saying,

Fatshark will run the first large-scale beta test during the weekend, and although it’s a closed beta, you can still sign up at Steam. We will let more players in throughout the weekend, and it might just be you that gets to visit the Hive City. If you haven’t got a key, some of your favorite streamers will play Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and might even have keys as giveaways during the weekend. Following Fatshark’s best-selling and award-winning Vermintide franchise, the highly-anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is an intense 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. Since Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was announced, it has been a permanent fixture on the Steam Top 10 for most Wishlisted games. Available November 30 on PC. The release date for Xbox Series X|S will be announced shortly.

Fan hopes are high for the coming title, one that is heavily influenced by id Software’s recent DOOM titles. One of the more notable points of difference however, beyond the setting, which abandons the medieval setting of its predecessor, Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide, is the fact that Darktide allows players to customise their playable characters, from their visual appearance to their class, and even their backstory. Darktide, just as was the case with Vermintide, is a four-player cooperative title. Loot systems and changes to leveling systems have been implemented in Darktide to add to the game’s replayability.

EMPEROR BE PRAISED pic.twitter.com/xKqY6wThFj — Ken @ P2 PixelCast (@PixelHunt) October 14, 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC on November 30, 2022, while the console versions of the game were slightly delayed earlier this year. Two different edtions available for eager fans keen to splash out some extra money. The ‘Standard Edition’ of the game will include ‘The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket’, and, the ‘Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame’. The ‘Imperial Edition’ comes with the aforementioned content from the base edition, as well as the ‘Loyalist Pack’, the ‘Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame’, the ‘Caducades Backpack’, and 2500 ‘Aquilas’, the game’s premium currency,

The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta is live now, but if you’ve not yet received an invite, streamers will be giving them away while you can also still apply through Steam.

Source