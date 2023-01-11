Resident Evil 4 Is “In The Final Spurt” According To Capcom Producer

The beginning of 2023 is set to be jam-packed for survival horror fans with the Dead Space remake set to release on January 27th, 2023, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake dropping on all major platforms on March 24th, 2023. While there’s a lot of hype and speculation surrounding the remake of the beloved title Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi spoke to Famitsu recently about the state of the game claiming it was “in the final spurt.”

We are working hard to provide you with more information about Resident Evil 4 in preparation for its release on March 24th. The game is also in the final spurt to make the team united and make it a little better. Please wait just a little longer. Capcom Producer – Yoshiaki Hirabayashi

Hopefully, this means we’ll receive confirmation in the coming weeks that the game has gone gold and is all set to be released before March 24th, 2023. The previous Resident Evil remakes have been a mixed bag with Capcom. While Resident Evil 2 Remake was a true hit for the studio, even receiving a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards 2019, Resident Evil 3 Remake left a lot of fans divided and upset. Resident Evil 3 Remake heavily scaled back on what the original game offered in favor of a much shorter, streamlined experience. While this was a great way for new players to get into the series it left a lot of long-term fans of the series wanting more from the title. However, according to Capcom Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to receive no cuts and according to Hirabayashi fans can “expect a lot more” from the upcoming remake.

The build-up to Resident Evil 4 Remake has certainly been exciting with gameplay footage being shown of the game late last year with many fans excited to see a darker tone for the beloved title while it retains its quirky dialogue. We’ll have to wait and see if the remake lives up to fans’ expectations as Capcom has been on a roll recently with successful titles but given the poor launch of RE: Verse and some fans’ complaints with the recent Winter’s Expansion for Resident Evil Village it is just too difficult to say whether Capcom will hit the nail on the head with this title. Here’s hoping though.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on March 24th, 2023.