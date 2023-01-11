Fortnite Brings Back Its Plague Doctor Skin For 2023

Although Fortnite is bringing in a whole host of new content as part of Chapter Four, Season One, it looks like an old favourite has returned to the fold. Eagle-eyed players will have spotted the comeback of one of the game’s most notable skins. The Plague Doctor skin set is once again available for Fortnite players to pick up in the game’s Item Shop.

The Plague and Scourge skins form part of the Grim Medicine set. They’re notable for their 17th-Century aesthetics and long-beaked Steampunk vibes, and will set players back around 1,500 V-Bucks apiece. They were originally introduced into the game in 2018, although they were last seen around the end of January 2020. Having been absent from Fortnite for the last few years, players will hopefully have had plenty of time to save up those all-important V-Bucks.

It’s thought that the set will most likely have been removed from the game due to the last couple of years due to the pandemic. Given that the overall theme of the skin is reminiscent of those doctors from a bygone era who helped to treat those who caught the bubonic plague, its removal was arguably a well-considered and sensitive move on the part of Epic Games at a time when the world was struggling to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

After 1080 days though, the skin is now back and players can get their hands on it right now. It’s unclear at this point how long it’ll remain in the Item Shop for, so if you’ve been keen to style yourself all dark and beaky for some time, then now’s your chance. The game will also be getting another new iconic skin in the not-too-distant future. Geralt of Rivia will be added to Fortnite as part of a midseason addition to the game’s Battle Pass. He’ll join the currently-available Doom Slayer and a number of other new skins and styles that have joined Fortnite as part of Chapter Four, Season One.

Elsewhere, Fortnite has seen a bit of downtime due to a maintenance patch Epic Games needed to put in place to address issues with one of its newest weapons. The incredibly overpowered Shockwave Hammer was temporarily disabled earlier in the week, with Epic Games seemingly keen to look into a glitch that enabled players to make more use of the hammer’s bounce ability than it was designed for.

Things seem to be back up and running at the moment though, so there’s never been a better time to jump into the new era of Fortnite and level up that Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

