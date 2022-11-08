God of War Ragnarok: How To Save

Saving is one of the most important aspects of any video game — you can’t continue if you can’t save. God of War Ragnarok gives you total control of your save files and provides absolute redundancy, so you’ll never be stuck without a save file. This is an extremely long game; there are 50~ hours of content if you’re looking to finish all the quests. You can save manually, load your save at any time, or just rely on checkpoints. This game checkpoints everywhere — there are a staggering number of checkpoints, and you can even reload saves from your PS4 system. Yes, you can easily upgrade your PS4 version to the PS5.

Below, I’ll explain everything you need to know about how saving works in God of War Ragnarok. Experienced players won’t have any problems navigating the menus, but for new players just trying to understand one of the best games of 2022, you just might need a few quick pointers with full pictures showing you how to deal with the process. Unless you want to revisit earlier points in the story, you can also totally ignore manual saves.

Manual Saves & Autosaves | How They Work

There are two types of save files in God of War Ragnarok. There are autosaves, which occur automatically and invisibly as you play through the game, or manual saves which can be done from the Options menu. Save files are saved to your console’s system memory — not the an external HDD or SSD — and can be accessed from the Main Menu when you start the game or the Options menu.

Autosaves: Autosaves occur automatically as you play. The game stores 10 Autosave files — and an autosave is generated after almost every action. Autosaves are generated before and after combat, after crossing specific thresholds in the story, and even after any collectible is found.

Autosaves are all most players will ever need. You don’t need to use the manual save / load system. If you need to go back to a previous section, you can Load from the [Options] menu at any time and select an autosave file.

Manual Saves : Open the [ Options ] menu and select [ Save ] to create a manual save file. You can create as many Manual Saves as you can fit on your console memory. Select [ Load ] from the [ Options ] menu to select a file to reload. You can also access files to [ Load ] on the main menu after starting the game from your console hub. Loading allows you to select a specific file you want to load — this is useful for restarting previous sections of the story.

Manual Saves are for players that want more control of their content. By saving before critical story moments or boss fights, you can easily relive those experiences without replaying the entire game. God of War: Ragnarok clocks in at 35 hours minimum, so if you want to show your friends a ridiculously cool moment, Manual Saving is your best option.

Continue : Whenever you launch the game from your console menu, you’ll have two options. You can [ Continue ] or [ Load ]. Select [ Continue ] to automatically load the most recent save file. This can be either an Autosave or a Manual Save.

When Can I Save & Load?

You can save at any point in the story. Press [Options] to [Save] or [Load] — there are no restrictions to saving, and you do not need to save at specific in-game locations. You can save as many times as you want. Alternatively, you can choose to never save — Ragnarok keeps extensive checkpoints, and you’ll be able to continue without losing progress by selecting [Continue] from the main menu.

