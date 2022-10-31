Elden Ring: How To Get The Ordovis’s Greatsword | Best Weapons Guide

Thanks to the new update for Elden Ring, one of the game’s most forgotten weapons has suddenly become one of its greatest. You’ve probably never heard of Ordovis’s Greatsword — even if you’ve played the game for hundreds of hours, this forgettable weapon rarely jumped to anyone’s best weapons list. It is a standard greatsword with pretty good strength scaling and comes with a dexterity / faith requirement. It also has a unique Ash of War. Everything that made it not-so-great has been inverted after update 1.07 — now the Ordovis’s Greatsword is so incredible it can even break the poise of unstoppable bosses like Malenia. Seriously, these Elden Ring Reddit first-hand accounts make Ordovis’s Greatsword sound positively broken.

We can’t teach you how to cheese Malenia by stunlocking her, but we can show you where to find the greatsword. Check out the full guide below for all the details.

More Elden Ring guides:

Ordovis’s Greatsword | Best Weapon Location

Ordovis’s Greatsword is a unique greatsword located in the mid-game, outside Leyndell, Royal Capitol. Once you reach the Altus Plateau, enter the Capitol Outskirts and travel north and far to the east to find the Hero’s Grave tomb.

How To Get Ordovis’s Greatsword : Reach Auriza Hero’s Grave in the northern Capitol Outskirts , directly north of Leyndell, Royal Capitol . Reach the outskirts through the first outer walls — leading to a giant field outside the main city. Travel north and east to locate the Hero’s Grave dungeon. The dungeon requires a Stonesword Key to enter. Defeat Crucible Knight Ordovis at the end of the dungeon to earn Ordovis’s Greatsword .

The Hero’s Grave dungeons are incredibly aggravating tombs filled with complex traps. Getting to the end is annoying, but we’re finally getting a valuable prize. If you haven’t done one of these dungeons before, take it slow and use the alcoves to avoid the killer chariots. Each chariot changes directions as you move deeper into the dungeons, so be aware that they may instantly change.

Ordovis’s Greatsword : The greatsword scales with Strength (C) , Dexterity (E) and Faith (D) . The greatsword is perfect for faith builds as the weapon also deals faith damage. The greatsword has a unique Ash of War called Ordovis’s Vortex — you’ll spin the sword before slamming it on the ground. Can be charged for extra damage.

Why is this sword so good in the 1.07 Update? It’s all thanks to changes to Ordovis’ Vortex.

Poise during the charge animation is increased.

Delay between launching the charge animation has been decreased.

Attack power, poise damage and animation speed are all increased.

The greatsword’s skill now deals extreme poise damage — the skill is faster, can be charged, and has a simple greatsword animation set for ease-of-use. Most players will probably wield a greatsword at some point and learning to use it is a breeze. With the right build, this weapon can be insanely powerful. Even the mighty Malenia will bow before your greatsword’s might.