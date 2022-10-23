Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: How To Solve The Palette Prime Riddle

Everything you need to know to complete the Riddle Of Palette Prime in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

Like with most games that have multiple hub worlds, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope repeats some of its content. This is expected, and providing that content is already good, it’s not too much hassle to go through for the reward. Riddles are one of the stranger tasks that roll around on the regular, and they’ve been a reliably simple way of gaining powerful consumables, like Star Potions.

All that changes on Palette Prime. Sure, you still get the reward, and yeah, the riddle is still there. However, simple is no longer a word that really applies, because the Palette Prime riddle is quite the brain scratcher. In fact, once we solved it, we still weren’t convinced it was correct – nor did we fully understand why it was. Despite that, we have the solution raring to go.

Where To Find The Riddle Of Palette Prime?

This riddle is a little bit out of the way, whilst still firmly being main-path adjacent. You can find this when exploring the desaturated forest during the main questline on Palette Prime. Once you enter the forest, make your way through and descend into the pool-infested tree stump near the end of the journey.

Once in here, all you have to do is look for a green pipe nearish the end, and you are taken to the riddle room with Professor Backpack.

How To Solve The Riddle Of Palette Prime

As has been the case with every riddle, the way you interact with it is unique. Here, you need to pick up signs and plonk them on the correct segment of the clock-like structure in the centre of the room. Get the order correct, and you win. Simple as that (in theory).

To help you out, Professor Backpack will give you a riddle that should help you solve the puzzle. The riddle is as follows:

“The day began with a wooden bell, the silence broke as the lake’s song did swell.”

“The Red Thief arrived at dusk, looking for a trinket to pawn.”

“Night came. The Guardian did the same. While guarding the forest, my sleep it would claim.”

To solve the riddle, place the following blocks in the corresponding spots. This can be a bit tricky to figure out since the images are incredibly vague at first (and repeated…) glances, so if in double, check the handy screenshot we have of the solution above.

Top – Fish

– Fish Right – Swan

– Swan Bottom – Seahorse

– Seahorse Left – Owl

Reward For Solving The Riddle

Like with all riddles, completing the riddle on Palette Prime rewards you with a Star Potion and a Planet Token. The Planet Token can be exchanged at any Palette Prime merchant for rare goodies, whilst the Star Potion can be consumed to increase the level of a Spark.

That’s all for the Riddle Of Palette Prime. We have more Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope guides on the way, so keep an eye out for those as they drop.