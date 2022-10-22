Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: How To Solve The Pristine Peaks Riddle

Everything you need to know to solve the Riddle Of Pristine Peaks side quest in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

A lot of activities can be found across multiple planets in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope. Sure the plot is advancing, and the locations are different, but many side quests and characters are repeated. Professor Backpack and his riddles are one such repeated piece of content.

Whilst the idea is largely the same, the solutions change, the puzzle is slightly tweaked, and the rewards are always worth the effort. Riddles are not the easiest of things to solve for everyone, so we’ve deciphered the code, broken it all down, and come up with the solution for your viewing pleasure.

Where To Find The Pristine Peaks Riddle

This Riddle is inaccessible at the start of Pristine Peaks, as many paths up the mountain are frozen over. However, once you have defeated your first Darkmess Tentacle, the entire map opens up and you are free to explore. If you check your map, to the left of the main landmass there is a strange star-shaped island.

To get there, fast travel to the closest flag you have available, head up the mountain and veer to the left as much as you can. You will come across a cannon that will launch you to the riddle room.

How To Solve The Riddle Of Pristine Peaks

The last riddle had you rotating statues, but this riddle is somewhat different. You are required to rotate a dial on each statue to reveal a symbol. Get the correct symbol on each statue to complete the quest. It’s really quite simple in practice, you will need to decipher the riddle to suss out which symbol aligns with which statue.

The riddle is:

“The sun beat down upon Pristine Peaks, sweat glistened on Rabbid cheeks…”

“Rabbids set themselves a task to sculpt a refrigerating stone mask! It will breathe cool air upon our backs!”

“But then came Cursa’s dark reprisal. The mask was corrupted with a Tentacle’s arrival. Its icy roar threatened all survival”

Each riddle segment applies to a specific statue, going left to right.

Pristine Peaks Riddle Solution

The solution is as follows:

Rotate the leftmost statue so it reveals a sun.

Rotate the middle statue until it shows a mountain.

Finally, rotate the rightmost statue until it reveals that same mountain, only it is covered in tentacles.

With that done, the quest is complete and you are rewarded with a valuable Star Potion. These can be used to upgrade your Sparks without having to spend Star Bits.

Keep an eye out for more Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope quest guides, there are plenty more on the way.