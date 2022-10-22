Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: Where To Find All The Igloo Bricks | Igloo Breakthrough Guide

Everything you need to know to complete the Igloo Breakthrough side quest in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

Pristine Peaks is much larger than the introductory planet of Beacon Beach. Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope really stretches its legs with level design here, pushing you through various caves, dungeons, and up several peaks before finally getting to the end. Along the way, Mario and company will stumble across all manner of characters in peril.

These make up the majority of the side quests, with many being more difficult to complete, and in some cases, harder to even find. Igloo Breakthrough is very similar to a previous quest, Hide ‘N Squeak, requiring you to traverse a small area looking for gubbins to help a wayward Rabbid finish his Igloo.

Where To Find Igloo Breakthrough

Igloo Breakthrough is one of the last quests you will encounter in Pristine Peaks. You will need to scale the eponymous Pristine Peak, cleanse the first Darkmess Tentacle, and then head back down towards the newly revealed mansion in the distance.

Near the fountain at the entrance to the mansion, you will see a Rabbid next to an incomplete Igloo. Talk to them to get things rolling.

How To Complete Igloo Breakthrough

To complete Igloo Breakthrough all you have to do is find four bricks and bring them back to the Igloo. Each brick brought will build up the Igloo, with the final one completing the project – and the quest. All of the bricks can be found near the Igloo, but all but one of them are fairly well hidden.

First Brick

The first brick can actually be seen from the Igloo itself. Just over the lip of the cliff you are standing on, you should be able to see a brick. Run over to it, pick it up, and return it. It really is that easy.

Second Brick

The second brick, and all future bricks for that matter, are harder to find since they are hidden in various objects. This brick can be found by facing away from the Igloo and looking to your right. You will see a pine tree that sparkles as you approach. Shake it to reveal a brick.

Third Brick

Once again, return to the Igloo and face away from it. To your left, you will, shockingly, see another tree that sparkles as you approach. Surprise, surprise, this is your third brick. Go get it.

Fourth Brick

The final brick is easily missed. Go to the fountain and face the mansion. You can find a breakable sound block to your right. Break it to reveal the brick and return to the Igloo for your reward.

Completion Reward

Igloo Breakthrough is a reasonably quick quest, but it rewards you rather handsomely. You are given a Planet Token for your troubles, in addition to a rather hard-to-come-by Star Potion that you can use to upgrade your Sparks. From level 15 onwards, Sparks become increasingly more expensive, and these Potions are a fantastic way to gain power without the need to grind for Star Bits.

We have more Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope quest guides on the way, so keep an eye out for those.