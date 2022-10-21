Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: Where To Find All The Baby Penguins | Hide And Squeak Guide

Everything you need to know to complete the Hide and Squeak side quest in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

Side quests are everywhere in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, and for the most part, they are an absolute blast to complete. It doesn’t matter if it’s a side quest, some sort of puzzle, an activity, or even just a combat encounter, these are usually very entertaining and provide great rewards on completion.

One of the first quests you can pick up at the second planet you stumble across – Pristine Peaks – is Hide And Squeak. A distressed Spark will ask you to hunt down three missing baby penguins, and as a reward, they will join your team. This is a mighty fine reward, well worth obtaining.

How To Return The Baby Penguins

The controls for this mission are fairly simple. All you have to do is find a penguin, pick it up, and then return it to the lake. Once at the lake, the ship in the middle of it will begin to flash. This is your cue to throw the penguin, resulting in a short cutscene. Get all three penguins on the ship to complete the quest (in theory…).

Where To Find The Baby Penguins

The penguins are all hiding out of sight, but you are given a clue by the Spark who gave you the quest. They are all near the lake. This means you won’t be forced to trawl all the way up the nearby mountain to complete this quest – they are all nearby.

First Penguin

The first penguin can be found almost immediately. Opposite the Spark, you will see a breakable sound block. Run up to it, break the block, and yeet that penguin onto the ship. Easy.

Second Penguin

The next penguin is a bit harder to find, as it’s a bit out of sight. From the Spark, follow the path keeping the mountain on your left. Take a left and walk up a small slope and you will see a penguin hiding up a tree. Shake the tree to dislodge the penguin and return it to the ship.

Third Penguin

Once again starting from the Spark, look directly behind it. You should be able to see a Rabbid Pipe. Make your way to it and enter it. This will take you behind the lake, and to another Rabbid Pipe. Once again, take this pipe and you will end up on a ledge with the last Penguin. Chase it down, pick it up, and return it to the ship.

Completing The Quest

Doing all of this will trigger a Darkmess Pool to form which leads to a fairly straightforward combat encounter typical for this area of the game. Emerge victorious, and the quest is complete. Enjoy your brand-new Spark.

Remember, there was a quest on Beacon Beach that required 12 Sparks. If you have 12 now, then consider heading back there and checking that out.

There are way more Side Quests to complete in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, so keep an eye out for future guides that cover those too.