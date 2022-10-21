Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: How To Solve The Sunrise Temple Riddle

Everything you need to know to complete the Riddle Of The Sunrise Temple side quest.

Every location in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope has buckets of side quests to complete. Sometimes these are minigames, other times they are difficult combat encounters. From time to time, you will be asked to put your noggin to work to solve some sort of puzzle. One of the first puzzles you will encounter is a riddle found deep within Sunrise Temple on Beacon Beach.

This riddle can be found by talking to Professor Backpack, a renowned archaeologist (apparently) a little way beyond your first encounter with Wildcat. The Riddle requires you to spin some stone statues so they tell a story, and there are a few murals scattered around that can give you some additional hints and tips.

How To Solve The Riddle

The Riddle itself is fairly straightforward. It boils down to a father rewarding his favoured son whilst his other son runs away. There are four stone statues that make up this scene and all you have to do is rotate them so they match the riddle.

To rotate a statue, walk up to it, press ‘A’, and rotate with the left stick.

To solve the riddle, do the following:

Rotate the King statue so it is giving a thumbs up to his favourite son (the one who is flexing). His other hand should be shunning the Rabbid (Augie) with the sack on his back.

The flexing son should face directly as his father, appreciating the thumbs-up gesture.

Augie should then be rotated to face the Sun statue, which should already be facing the same way as the flexing son.

If completed correctly, a short cutscene will initiate, and the quest will be complete. Crack open the chest to retrieve a Star Potion, as well as a Planet Token. Star Potions allow you to upgrade your Sparks without expending Star Bits (we would recommend saving these potions as levelling up Sparks gets exponentially more expensive).

The Planet Token can be exchanged for various items at the Beacon Beach merchant. We recommend saving until you have seven and buying the mysterious key as it opens up a secret dungeon later on.

That’s one puzzle down, plenty more to go. For more puzzle solutions, keep an eye out for more Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope guides.