Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Albedo

Hopefully, you've spent a long time in Teyvat and have all of Albedo's Ascension Materials in your bag. If not, it's time to farm!

After making appearances all year through the limited time events, Albedo now returns for a rerun banner. Whether or not he’ll be super sus in the near future is still up to debate. But he does eat spiders. It’s in his Profile voice lines. Possibly the only thing more mysterious than Albedo himself is why he has so many names. He’s the Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius, Calx the painter, the Kreideprinz (Chalk Prince), and most importantly, Klee’s big brother.

As a Mondstadt character, Albedo mostly needs materials found within Mondstadt. Albedo’s Mondstadt Specialty is the Cecilia. The Cecilia can only be found on Starsnatch Cliff in Mondstadt. They don’t grow anywhere else.

However, you can grow them in the Serenitea Pot using the Luxuriant Glebe. You can buy seeds from Tubby using Realm Currency, or you can harvest Cecilia Seeds with the Seed Dispensary equipped while you’re exploring. Make sure to use your seeds consistently, because Genshin Impact only allows you to hold 20 seeds of each flower at a time.

If you’ve maxed out your seed count, you can buy the Cecilia from the flower shopkeeper in Mondstadt, Flora. She sells 5 Cecilias every 3 days. Each Cecilia sells for 1,000 Mora, so it will cost 5,000 Mora to buy all five.

Albedo needs the Basalt Pillar from the common boss, the Geo Hypostasis. All Mondstadt and Liyue Geo characters need the Basalt Pillar for Ascension, so you’ll probably have to beat up the Geo Hypostasis a lot. The Geo Hypostasis can be found in the Guyun Stone Forest. Use at least one Claymore character to complete the battle quickly. The Prithiva Topaz gems will also be available as a boss drop.

Finally, Albedo needs the Scroll series as his common enemy drop. Scrolls are dropped by Samachurls. Samachurls can be found throughout Teyvat, so you can get these as early as Mondstadt. They can be found in Hilichurl camps or in small Hilichurl groups. Typically, you won’t find Samachurls on their own.

Ascension Materials

Ascension 1 – Level 21-40 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

3 Cecilia

3 Divining Scroll

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Level 40 – 50 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

2 Basalt Pillar

10 Cecilia

15 Divining Scroll

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 Level 50 – 60 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

4 Basalt Pillar

20 Cecilia

12 Sealed Scroll

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 Level 60-70 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

8 Basalt Pillar

30 Cecilia

18 Sealed Scroll

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 Level 70-80 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

12 Basalt Pillar

45 Cecilia

12 Forbidden Curse Scroll

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 Level 80-90 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones

20 Basalt Pillar

60 Cecilia

24 Forbidden Curse Scroll

120,000 Mora