Genshin Impact Considers Making Limited-Time Events Replayable

Genshin Impact is the most popular gacha game of recent years. Its open-world fantasy setting and the various characters available draw players from all around the world, whether they play on mobile or consoles.

Like most live-service games, Genshin Impact features limited-time events that reward exclusive elements, such as new characters, weapons, or cosmetic elements. However, once these limited-time events are over, there is no way for players to play them again. This may change in the future, as a miHoYo spokesperson declared that the publisher was looking for ways to make limited-time events in Genshin Impact replayable.

In an interview with IGN, a miHoYo spokesperson declared that the company was aware some fans weren’t happy with limited-time events. They usually last for a few days, ranging from a week to a month. Past that delay, the event is no longer available. Players who couldn’t log in during the event have no way of accessing it again. Not only can’t they claim the event’s exclusive rewards, but they can also miss the story development of some characters when they are the main focus of an event.

“With limited-time seasonal events, we want to show players how the world of Teyvat and each character have changed over time outside of the main storyline,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore, even if events return, such as the Golden Apple Archipelago in Version 2.8, there will be changes to the characters, stories, and gameplay of relevance. However, we are considering the issues you mentioned and may have new ideas in the future with the advancement of our technology and productivity.”

The world of Genshin Impact is ever-evolving. Since its initial release in 2020, Genshin Impact hosted over 330 events. Each version of Genshin Impact had its own events, from the Pre-Registration event that ran between August 19, 2020, and September 28, 2020, to the Path of Gleaming Jade that will kick off on October 14, 2022.

Luckily, not all of those events are time-limited. But the number of recurring events in Genshin Impact is limited: only 27 events ran more than once. The rest of the events are gone forever once they reach their end date – at least, for now.

If this spokesperson said miHoYo was exploring ideas to make Genshin Impact‘s limited-time events replayable, they didn’t guarantee it would be possible. Nonetheless, having the opportunity to play some specific events once more could appeal to several players, whether they missed the original one for personal reasons or started playing Genshin Impact for the first time long after the event was over.

Genshin Impact is already available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Microsoft Windows. A Nintendo Switch version is currently under development, but no release date has been announced yet.

