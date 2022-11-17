13 Free PlayStation 4 Open World Games of All Time

The PS4 may not be a next-gen console anymore, but with over 100 million units sold and years’ worth of games on it, there’s plenty to do, especially if you like open-world games. We’re sticking to just the free games and that might mean tapping into the battle royale genre. You’ll find a few games below that feature an open world but the map will shrink over the duration of the game.

#13 Call of Duty: Warzone

We’re going to warn you right now there are a lot of games on this list in the Battle Royale dynamic. While that’s not in the authentic aesthetic of open-world titles, we must admit that there are huge maps you can play on at times, which is a “close enough” scenario.

So let’s start with Call of Duty: Warzone. The game is the franchise’s answer to the battle royale question, and it gets most of those answers right. You’ll get to customize your character and take to battle across expansive maps so you can try to come out on top.

#12 Unturned

For a more accurate depiction of open-world games, we turn to Unturned. In it, you’ll play as a survivor in a world full of zombies. Your goal is simple: don’t get infected by those around you!

How you handle things is up to you. You can take the straightforward approach and take out all the enemies you come across, or, you can take the stealthy approach and avoid them altogether. No matter what, you’ll need to get items and materials to survive in this death-filled world.

So do what you have to to survive! Or, you know, become a zombie—your call.

#11 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Heading back to the battle royale space, we have Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt next. This title isn’t just a battle royale game; it’s one where you’ll be able to play in teams. In it, you’ll become a vampire of your own creation. You’ll design them from top to bottom to become a visually appealing entity. Then, once your style is set, it’s time to fight off fellow vampires and drain blood from civilians!

The more blood you get, the more powerful you become! Reign over the battlefield and take out any that come your way! Only then can your squad come out on top.

#10 Path of Exile

In Path of Exile, you are a being banished to a dark continent after being betrayed. Fueled by revenge, your goal is to return to those who wronged you and strike them down!

But the journey will not be easy, nor will it be short. You’ll have to go through the continent you’re on and survive the multitudes of beasts and dark entities that reside in it. Plus, you’ll need to increase your power, gear, and abilities as you go. Get new items, combine gems to get new skills and stats, and become the ultimate being of the realm.

#9 Rumbleverse

Welcome to Grapital City. Don’t blame us for that name; we didn’t make this game! Anyway, in this battle royale title known as Rumbleverse, you’ll be a part of 40-player matches where you’ll create a Champion and then set them off into the city to try and take out the other 39 characters. So that shouldn’t be a problem, right?

You’ll have hundreds of items to choose from to make your character unique. Then, when you’re in battle, use a variety of abilities and weapons to overcome the odds. With each game you play, you’ll learn something and then devise strategies to take everyone down. So don’t waste your shot!

#8 Neverwinter

Have you ever played Dungeons & Dragons? If you have, you know about the Forgotten Realms, and you might have even done tabletop adventures in them in the past. But if you want a 3D experience within those realms, you’ll need to play Neverwinter.

This game is D&D brought to life in the best of ways. You’ll get to pick your character class and then set out through the Forgotten Realms to defend them and the cities within them from danger.

But not unlike the tabletop game, combat won’t be simple. You’ll need to be quick and accurate to dodge attacks and let loose your own.

#7 Dauntless

Welcome to a world where monsters are everywhere, and you are the only being capable of stopping them.

Dauntless puts you in the role of a Slayer, a warrior that is tasked with slaying the many behemoths that roam the massive world. Your challenge is difficult but not impossible. You’ll build an arsenal of weapons and craft armor to take each of them down.

But the best part is that you don’t have to do it alone if you don’t want to. You can play co-op with millions of other players and work together to take down the behemoths! Whether alone or together, the monsters must be fought!

#6 Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, you are one of two siblings who travel through dimensions. However, after a mysterious entity separates you, you must seek out your sibling in a world you have never been to.

The game plays like multiple titles you’ve likely tried, including a particular “legendary” franchise. But the hook that many people get into the game for is the gacha system. You’ll summon characters to build your team and fight off armies and other obstacles using an elemental combat system.

Genshin Impact is known to be addicting for various reasons, so if you’ve never played the game before, now might be a good time to try it.

#5 Trove

If you’re a fan of Minecraft, then you’ll likely find Trove something to your liking. The game is similar in its visual aesthetic yet offers a much grander universe for you to explore and build.

Here, there is a great darkness that lurks within the dungeons of each realm. You’ll pick a class and work alongside other characters to try to battle the darkness. Or you can fight it all by yourself, your choice.

Each dungeon will offer plenty of things to do, like fighting enemies and collecting loot. Build in your realm to expand its beauty, and then travel to other players’ realms to see what they made!

#4 Apex Legends

If you’re looking for an expansive game that you can play on your phone and a console or PC, then Apex Legends is one to check out.

Based on the Titanfall universe, you’ll get to command one of many different characters in 3v3 battles that’ll test your ability to use the character and work with your team. In addition, you’ll play across various modes with other players to try and showcase who is the best.

The team behind the game is constantly updating and adding new modes to the title. So there’s always something to do in it. Oh, and it’s free to play!

#3 Warframe

A game’s open-world concept can be explored in multiple ways, including how much you have to explore and who you can explore it with.

In Warframe, you are set in a galaxy at war, and only through special exosuits can things be saved. But which exosuit are you going to use? That is the question the game poses, one of many. You’ll have over 50 different Warframes to pick from, and each has its own abilities to use in battle. Once you choose your favorite, you can go on quests across the stars to save everyone. All the while using over 500 weapons to ensure you can handle any challenge.

#2 Fortnite

We’ve shown you many open-world games and battle royale titles on this list. But, if we’re being fair, Fortnite is honestly a bit of both worlds.

Yes, it was born as a battle royale title more-or-less, but as the game grew, it used its island setting in multiple ways. That included repeatedly altering the island to ensure the game’s maps felt fresh. They even flipped the island around once for a new season!

Add to that; there are places in the game’s world where you can have fun without doing combat. So there is an open world; it’s just not the typical one.

#1 Destiny 2

Given the titles we had for this list, it was always curious which we would put at No.1 But in the end, Destiny 2 won out because if you’re looking for an actual open-world game, and one that is accessible by your friends in meaningful ways, this is the game to go to.

Bungie did their best to learn from their previous experience with this IP and churned out a deep title on both the single-player and multiplayer side of things. Plus, the game has an expansive DLC set that is still going on now. So get your Guardians ready for battle and see what multiple planets have to offer you!