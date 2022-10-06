Overwatch 2: Season 1 Battle Pass Explained | Everything You Need to Know

The biggest departure in Overwatch 2 is its transition to a free-to-play economy. This means that now, like popular shooters Fortnite and Apex Legends, Overwatch officially has a battle pass. Most gamers have dealt with these in one form or another by now. As is the standard, Overwatch 2‘s Battle Pass has two tiers, a free tier and a Premium tier which will reward you with rarer and more plentiful goodies if you pay 1000 Overwatch coins ($9.99 USD + tax).

To unlock skins, charms, highlight intros, and all the other unlockables Overwatch players are used to, you will need to level your way through the Battle Pass. This is the main form of progression in Overwatch 2, and if you want the most out of the game you are unfortunately going to have to shell out for the Premium upgrade. This version of the Battle Pass contains more rewards, like exclusive skins, and early access to new characters.

How To Get the Premium Battle Pass

In order to access the Premium Battle Pass and reap the rewards you are going to have to cough up 1000 Overwatch Coins. There is also an option to buy the Premium pass with the first 20 tiers of rewards unlocked, which will cost you 2200 if you choose to go that route.

You’re going to need to pay real money for the Premium Battle Pass unless you have saved up Coins, which Overwatch 2 doles out extremely slowly. You can earn up to 60 Coins per week by completing Weekly Challenges. This is the only way to earn cons in game and at this pace it would take you months to earn enough for the Battle Pass or a Legendary skin.

How to Level Up Your Battle Pass

You can earn small amounts of Battle Pass XP from completing games, and a slightly more sizable amount from winning them. But winning games isn’t the primary way to level your Battle Pass quickly in Overwatch 2. Completing challenges is the best way to quickly earn large sums of Battle Pass XP.

Of the six varieties of Challenge, there are four types of Challenges that can reward you with Battle Pass XP in Overwatch 2; Daily, Weekly, Season and Lifetime. Unless a mode is specified, these can all be completed in Unranked mode before you unlock Competitive. You will complete many of these challenges simply by playing and trying out new characters, but you can always check them in the main menu to get an idea of what to focus on in the next game.

Battle Pass Rewards

The Premium Battle Pass gives you immediate access to Overwatch 2‘s new Support character, Kiriko. You can also unlock her by reaching level 55 in the regular Battle Pass or by receiving the Founder’s Pack. Upgrading to Premium also gives you a 20% Battle Pass XP boost until the end of the Season, meaning all Challenges and Wins count for more. There are also five exclusive Legendary Skins and one Mythic Skin you can only get by investing in the Battle Pass.

Free Battle Pass Rewards:

Newest support hero, Kiriko (at level 55)

2 Epic skins

Weapon charm

2 souvenirs

Additional customization options such as emotes, victory poses, name cards, sprays and player icons.

Premium Battle Pass Rewards: