15 Best Video Games Featuring An Animal Protagonist

A selection of games that feature an animal protagonist

It goes without saying that anthropomorphic animals will always be an adorable concept, whether it be in movies, TV, or video games. When you think about it, there are a lot of great games over the years that use an animal protagonist to lead the adventure. There is something about animal protagonists in video games that feels comforting, maybe it’s because these are usually quirky and vibrant games that are easy to play and are more focused on fun rather than an intense experience of survival. Whatever the reason for the popularity of these games, there have been some outstanding titles over the years, so that got us thinking: what are the 15 best video games with an animal protagonist?

#15 Goat Simulator

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, OS X, Android, iOS, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 2014

The first game on this list of the greatest games featuring an animal protagonist is the legendary Goat Simulator. This game has turned into a bit of a cult classic, and it’s easy to see why because of the ridiculous but hilarious premise. The game received mixed reviews though; some people said it was great at providing a hilarious sandbox interface that can be experimented with, but other people added that the game was very buggy and extremely simple. But at the end of the day, you get to control a goat and that’s enough pull to get us playing.

#14 Maneater

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: May 2020

Being able to control a deadly shark is about as fun as it sounds. Maneater has a cool and very unique premise, but it can become a little repetitive after a few hours, so it’s handy that it only has 15 hours of gameplay. In the game, the player takes control of a female bull shark who must evolve and survive in an open world (or is it an open ocean?) so that she can take revenge on the fisherman who mutilated her as a baby shark and also killed her mother. When emotion is brought into it, it makes it that much more interesting, and the story really is an engaging one.

#13 SkateBIRD

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: September 2021

Just think of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater but with a small pet bird instead; the crazy tricks are still there, which means you can pull off some crazy combos too. This game even tugs on the heartstrings because the bird is feeling lonely about not seeing its owner anymore, so it decides to take up skateboarding, something that was its owner’s favorite hobby. This bird is absolutely adorable as well, which is always a winner in our eyes, and the game is a solid one too, which highlights just how strong this list will be that SkateBIRD is where it is.

#12 Stray

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: July 2022

The most recent game to be released on this list of the greatest games featuring an animal protagonist is the magical Stray. A game that kind of took the world by storm when it was released this summer, with it being lauded as an artistic treat for the eyes, and a subtle but gorgeous adventure featuring a cute little cat. This game really does look amazing, the gameplay is smooth on the whole, and the score and the narrative are also very engaging. However, it is quite slow, and it does become a little repetitive over time too, and some of the stealth sequences are a pain. It is different though, which you’ve got to respect.

#11 Night in the Woods

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS

Release Date: February 2017

This story-focused exploration game features an animal protagonist called Mae, who is a small possum that has recently dropped out of college and returned to her hometown of Possum Springs. This is a gorgeous little game with a really interesting story that does become quite dark, and there is a plethora of interesting characters to interact with as well. The game did receive a lot of praise which was down to the beautiful music, the story, and the dialogue, all of which were deserved, but there is a chance you could find this game a little basic on the whole, but what is included is brilliant.

#10 Donut County

Platforms: iOS, macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Android

Release Date: August 2018

We move from possums to raccoons with Donut County. Players must control a hole across several different levels, each of which is self-contained but has a variety of areas that open as they progress. The objective is to swallow every object so that you clear out the level. This game features all kinds of different puzzles that players must solve, and being a raccoon, that should be quite easy because they are natural puzzle solvers. Donut County will make you laugh out loud, it will challenge you with its variety of problems, and the clever gameplay twists will keep you on your toes throughout.

#9 Untitled Goose Game

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: September 2019

The title of this animal protagonist game has enough mystery in it to keep you interested – Untitled Goose Game, whatever could that be? Well, it turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of the year when it was released – who’d have thought that a stealth game involving a mischievous goose that causes constant trouble would be so popular? Untitled Goose Game is a brief but endlessly charming adventure that will have you laughing, smiling, and eagerly honking the whole way through, and did you also know that it used the Hitman series as inspiration? That puts a whole new spin on things.

#8 Star Fox 64

Platforms: Nintendo 64

Release Date: June 1997

It’s about time we mentioned a game that was released on the legendary Nintendo 64, so here we have it, Star Fox 64. This was the second installment in the Star Fox series, and as well as being the best-selling member of the series, it was also one of the best-selling games in the console’s history. Star Fox 64 is a 3D rail shooter game where players control vehicles that are piloted by the legendary Fox McCloud (which is the best name on this list, by the way) who is also joined by his team of trusty soldiers. The game was critically lauded for its precise controls, the voice acting, its multiplayer modes, and its replayability, so much so that any follow-up game in the series just couldn’t match the quality of this one.

#7 Donkey Kong County: Tropical Freeze

Platforms: Wii U and Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 2014

We bet you were wondering when Mario’s favorite Gorilla friend would be making an appearance on this animal protagonist list, weren’t you? Donkey Kong County: Tropical Freeze is the best game in which Donkey Kong is the main character, and like its predecessor, the game was overwhelmingly received. The level design (as you might expect it would be) is delightfully inquisitive, the gameplay is intriguing, the soundtrack is a joy, and it’s even quite difficult too, which makes a change for games of this ilk that focus more on the fun element. We were always waiting for Donkey Kong to step out on his own and make a name for himself without the need for Mario and his cronies, and this game is a top-tier title.

#6 Sonic Generations

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2011

Sonic the Hedgehog might just be the most famous animal protagonist in video game history, with the little blue hero featuring in what seems like hundreds of games over the years. Sonic Generations is the best in a long line of games from SEGA featuring Sonic, and it was praised for almost every single aspect including the epic visuals and audio, as well as the enjoyable gameplay and overall narrative. Not only was thing game a critical success but it was also a commercial one, which might have had something to do with the fact the game incorporated a 2D platform and 3D adventure style into the game, which made for a nice change.

#5 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2018

Yes, we do know that dragons aren’t technically real, but as far as mythical animals (well, creatures) go, dragons are the most magical of them all, and little Spyro is the prince of the dragons. This Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a collection of remasters of the first three Spyro games, and a game that has masterfully upgraded graphics, with an attention to detail that is second to none, but the main thing was that it still stayed faithful to the original trilogy. Although it is far from perfect, it is a great game that fans of the little dragon will love, as well as probably being the best in this long-running franchise.

#4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release Date: June 2021

Ratchet is a Lombax, a fictional creature that resembles something like a cat, so I guess we’ve cheated a little bit again with his inclusion, but we had to mention him. The Ratchet & Clank series is a hugely popular one from over the years; full of great adventure, interesting stories, and characters, it features extremely fun combat and a great variety of weapons to choose from too. This is the latest game in the series as it only came out last year, and it was so well received for basically everything that it has since become the best game in the highly acclaimed series, which is saying something.

#3 Banjo-Kazooie

Platforms: Nintendo 64 and Xbox 360

Release Date: June 1998

Banjo-Kazooie is the very definition of a cult classic, and so it should be because it was, and still is absolutely epic. The game actually features two animal protagonists, a male bear called Banjo and his friend, a large female red bird called Kazooie, both of whom are controlled by the player. When this came out in 1998, it became a video game phenomenon, with praise going to its detailed graphics (which had rarely been seen up to that point), a dynamic soundtrack, and an incredibly intricate level design that allowed it to rival some of the very best platform games of all time.

#2 Ōkami

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Wii, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: April 2006

Ōkami is set in classical Japan and it combines Japanese mythology and folklore to tell the story of how the land was saved from darkness by the Shinto sun goddess called Amaterasu, who has taken the form of a white wolf. This game was originally hit with poor sales, but it was critically lauded for pretty much everything and is now considered to be one of the best video games ever made. This is also an example of how video games can be an art form, and if you’ve ever played this game will know how gorgeous it looks. It was a tough decision at the top of this list when deciding what went where, and Ōkami just misses out.

#1 Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

Platforms: PlayStation

Release Date: October 1998

Hopefully, there shouldn’t be too much argument about the game that tops this list of the best video games featuring an animal protagonist, as it is considered to be one of the absolute classics in video game history. Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped takes place immediately after the events of the second game, as the ruins of Doctor Neo Cortex’s space station crash-lands on Earth, and he unleashes the evil entity known as Uka Uka, Aku Aku’s evil twin brother. The game was critically acclaimed by pretty much everyone, with it being noted for a vast improvement in graphics, gameplay, and audio, with the overall story and characters, also receiving high praise. It has since gone on to be one of the best video games of all time and is definitely the best game in the series focused on everyone’s favorite little heroic bandicoot.