New Trailer For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet To Arrive Tomorrow

The arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is only 11 days away, and with each new day that passes, Pokemon fans are hoping for even more information about what we might be able to do, see, or catch in the game. The last week or so has been full of news from the titles, including the brand-new information about a Pokemon called Gimmighoul that you’ll be able to see and possibly catch in two different forms. But given that fans aren’t satisfied until everything is known, The Pokemon Company has announced that another new trailer for the game is coming out tomorrow!

As you can see via the trailer below, the trailer will arrive at 8 AM CST. No direct information was given about what the trailer will focus on or will be about, but they did say you won’t want to miss it:

Calling all Trainers! A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!



Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PT on 11/8 for the latest news! Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications—you won’t want to miss this: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/Hm5hsdZFh9 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 7, 2022

It’s easy to get excited about something like the new trailer, especially with the tease that you “won’t want to miss it,” but that could be them trying to build further hype for it. So we’ll play devil’s advocate here and try to best guess what’ll likely happen in the trailer tomorrow.

The easy answer is similar to yesterday’s news, and we’ll get a new Pokemon reveal. We may get more than one reveal, thanks to being so close to the game’s release date. Past trailers have repeatedly shown 2-3 Pokemon, so anything is possible.

Another possibility is we’ll get more information on the three story paths we’ll take. That possibility feels likely as we still don’t have much information on the Starfall Road path or the one to get the Herba Mystica. Then again, we could focus on the Victory Road path and learn about a few more gym leaders that trainers will get to fight.

Given the fact that many people will be battling online not long after the launch, we could get more details on online modes, new abilities via internet connectivity, etc. Or, we could learn more activities we can do with our Pokemon, like the picnics from a previous trailer.

The truth is that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a lot of information that is needed to be told still. However, with leaks starting to emerge more frequently, these last few trailers may try and get ahead of the curb before its worldwide release on the 18th. We’ll be sure to post all the new information we get tomorrow!

