Shovel Knight Dig: How To Save The Armorer | Armor Upgrade Guide

The Armorer is a valuable NPC — and he’s missing at the start of Shovel Knight Dig. The Armorer sells different armor sets for Shovel Knight, and each one comes with a unique color and special bonuses. Armor isn’t a straight upgrade, there are upsides and downsides to each set of armor. They’re designed to help you choose a specific playstyle. The first set of armor you can buy lets you retain more gems and power-ups between well runs — that’s just the start. There are many armor templates to find, and the Armorer will give you clues for finding them all.

Below we’ll explain how to find the Armorer and bring him back to the surface. This can be done very early in the adventure; you’ll just have to make the right choices to reach the optional area he’s trapped in. Learn all about saving the Armorer in the full guide below.

Shovel Knight is one of the most popular indie game icons, and this isn’t the first spin-off. He’s appeared in other indie games as an Easter egg and continues to kick butt in this challenging rogue-like.

How To Rescue The Armorer

The Armorer is located in the Smeltworks biome — the Smeltworks is found after completing the Mushroom Mines. Enter the red flag path after defeating Shroom Knight to reach the Smeltworks.

The Armorer appears in a random side-room. He seems more likely to spawn on a hard difficulty path. Look for a “Skull” icon or one with a bearded man on the sign as a clue.

Enter a side-room and you’ll find the Armorer cowering. Approach him and enemies will spawn. Defeat all the enemies to rescue him.

. There wasn’t a lantern outside signifying that a merchant / seller was inside. Unmarked side-rooms are where you’ll find all Armor Templates, so it is likely that the Armorer’s side-room is always unmarked.

After defeating the enemies, talk to the Armorer. He’ll agree to return to the shop on the surface. The Armorer sells new Armor templates for Shovel Knight to wear — they have useful bonuses and some drawbacks.

Armor’s Shop | What’s Available At The Start Final Guard (3000 Gems): Take less damage. Fewer gems appear, but more gems and accessories are kept after falling in battle. Ornate Plate (20000 Gems): Flashy! Acrobatic! Useless! Its gold armor that just changes how you look. It doesn’t do anything!



The Armorer also gives clues for Armor Template locations. After finding an armor template, you’ll be able to purchase it in the Armorer’s shop. The armorer will give you clues to the locations of all his templates. They are random drops, but they will always appear in specific areas. For examples, one armor template always is found through an optional tiny passage Shovel Knight can enter only after shrinking from one of the puff enemies.