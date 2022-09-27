Shovel Knight Dig: How To Get A Baby Wyvern Companion

You don’t have to dig alone in Shovel Knight Dig. If you’re an avid player, you’ll quickly discover strange eggs — big oval that might be diamonds but are probably giant eggs. These eggs give you access to bonus buddies. They’re extremely tricky to use, but if you can hatch them, you’ll have a long-lasting friend that makes certain encounters so much easier. Give yourself an instant boost and blaze through bosses with this optional Wyvern Companion. Just don’t let their egg break on the wall down.

To make carrying (and keeping) eggs easier, purchase the permanent upgrade ability from Hoofman’s Shop that allows you to carry two keys / eggs / items with you at the same time. Normally, you can only carry one. You can even purchase an upgrade to carry three! Getting two isn’t that expensive, and you’ll earn enough gems pretty fast as you travel down to the bottom of the well.

The Wyvern is a special companion that circles you, shooting fireballs automatically at nearby enemies. Get this critter on your team to make boss fights much, much easier.

Collect a Blue Egg . These are a random drop found in the Mushroom Mines . They drop from chests and other treasure sources. Search side-rooms for a nest. Random side-rooms are marked with a lantern. Deliver the jewel egg to the nest and it will hatch!

The baby wyvern has 5 HP and flies by your side, attacking any enemies in your way. It attacks with a ranged fireball projectile that deals high damage — it will kill regular skeletons in a single hit.

It doesn’t take damage from regular attacks. Instead, it is only damaged when Shovel Knight is damaged. After taking a hit with Shovel Knight, one health will drop from the wyvern companion. It can heal, too! If you collect a healing item, it will also heal the baby companion.

NOTE: Eggs will crack when you take damage. Eggs are fragile! Some eggs will shatter after Shovel Knight takes one hit. Others can survive for multiple hits. Be careful when travelling with an egg.

More eggs will spawn in later biomes. Search for more nests to get even better companions!