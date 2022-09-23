How to Unlock the Sumeru Weapons in Genshin Impact

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Genshin Impact is a massive game full of deep lore and quests. One of the main things you will find yourself focusing on is building up your characters. To do this you will need great artifacts and powerful weapons. While many of these can be pulled for, there are four-star weapon sets that you can get with a bit of farming. Every region has their own specialized weapon set that is unique. Sumeru is no exception to this rule, but like in Inazuma, you will need to do quite a bit of work to unlock all of them.
Below we go over everything you need to know about the Sumeru weapons, including where they are located in the massive region of Sumeru.
More Genshin Impact Guides:
Genshin Impact: Best Kokomi Builds | How to Complete Aranyaka World Quest in Genshin Impact | Where to Find the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact’s New Event Will Have You Drinking and Fighting | Genshin Impact: How to Defeat The Electro Regisvine
Sumeru Blueprint Locations
Sumeru is a massive region, so you likely already know that hunting down the weapon blueprints is going to be a pain. Just like in previous regions you will need to unlock these by doing quests. The catch this time is that the only way to get the blueprints after doing these set quests is by unlocking a special area in the game.
This area is the Aranara Village, which is located in the Vanarana area. To unlock this area ou will need to start the Aranyaka world quest. This can be done by locating the character Rena who is standing outside of Sumeru City. Be warned though, this quest take several hours to complete. For help unlocking Varana check out our helpful guide here.
Once you are in Dream Vanarana head to the Tree of Dreams. It’s located behind the elder’s house. Here you will find a couple of Aranara standing on the edge of the water, if you turn to your side you will see an Aranara named Aravinay. Aravinay possesses all five blueprints for the Sumeru weapons in their store. To get them though you will need to trade in an item called Stories of You and The Aranara. These can only be obtained through completing certain quests within Sumeru, that also need to be unlocked using the Aranara quest line.
Where to Find Stories of You And The Aranara
This is where things get interesting, as you must fully complete five different quests in order to get all five Stories of You and The Aranara. The first item will be awarded at the end of the quest that unlocks Dream Vanarana. The other four are scattered throughout Sumeru, and are part of the Aranara questline.
Here’s where to find each, their names, and a bit about their completion requirements.
|Quest Name
|Quest Giver
|Quest Details
|Hello,’ ‘Thank You,’ and the Final ‘Goodbye.
|Arana
|This is the last part of the Aranara quest change and takes several hours of gameplay to unlock,
|Vimana Agama
|Ararycan
|This quest focuses on detail about the giant ruin guard in Sumeru and gives you more lore about the machines.
|Agnihotra Sutra
|Aranakin
|This is another Aranara quest that focuses on Sumeru lore and will have you chasing after a mushroom.
|Varuna Gatha
|Arapandu
|This quest focuses on fixing the Varuna Contraption and learning more about the feats of your sibling.
The truth is that it will be quite some time before you beat all of these quests and obtain all five weapons. Your best bet is to take a look at all the weapon stats and decide which ones are the most useful to your team. Buy the most useful first, and work your way down while completing the quests above.
Sumeru Weapon Details
The most important thing is which Sumeru four-star weapons will be most useful to you and how to make them. Like the other regional weapons, you will need to head to the region’s main city, Sumeru City, and visit the blacksmith after getting the blueprints. Once there you will need crafting materials to forge each of the weapons.
Here’s what you need to forge a single Sumeru weapon:
- Matching Midlander Billet
- 50x Crystal Chunks
- 50x White Iron Chunks
These can be easily gathered by farming weekly bosses and going on ore farming routes. It may take a few days to weeks to make all the weapons as crystal chunks can be a bit hard to come by in mass. As we stated above, you should way your options when picking which weapon you want first.
Here is a chart detailing each weapon and its abilities:
|Weapon Name
|Base Attack
|Secondary Stat
|Ability
|Sapwood Blade
(Sword)
|44
|Energy Recharge
|After triggering a Dendro-related reaction, a leaf will spawn that when collected will give the character an extra 60 points in elemental mastery. This effect lasts for twelve seconds and can only trigger every 20 seconds.
|King’s Squire
(Bow)
|41
|Attack
|You will gain an extra 60 points in elemental mastery when using your elemental burst or elemental skill. When the effect is removed by switching out your on-field character or ends, you will receive a 100 percent of your attack to a nearby enemy. This can only happen once every 20 seconds.
|Forest Regalia
(Claymore)
|44
|Energy Recharge
|After triggering a Dendro-related reaction, a leaf will spawn that when collected will give the character an extra 60 points in elemental mastery. This effect lasts for twelve seconds and can only trigger every 20 seconds.
|Moonpiercer
(Polearem)
|44
|Elemental Mastery
|After triggering a Dendro-related reaction, a leaf will spawn that when collected will give the character an extra 60 points in elemental mastery. This effect lasts for twelve seconds and can only trigger every 20 seconds.
|Fruit of Fulfillment
(Catalyst)
|42
|Energy Recharge
|After triggering an elemental reaction you will get a boost to your elemental reaction. This will also cause your attack to decrease by 5 percent and this effect will stack a maximum of five times. This effect will decrease by one stack for every 0.6 seconds an elemental reaction isn’t triggered.