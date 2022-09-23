How to Unlock the Sumeru Weapons in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a massive game full of deep lore and quests. One of the main things you will find yourself focusing on is building up your characters. To do this you will need great artifacts and powerful weapons. While many of these can be pulled for, there are four-star weapon sets that you can get with a bit of farming. Every region has their own specialized weapon set that is unique. Sumeru is no exception to this rule, but like in Inazuma, you will need to do quite a bit of work to unlock all of them.

Below we go over everything you need to know about the Sumeru weapons, including where they are located in the massive region of Sumeru.

Sumeru Blueprint Locations

Sumeru is a massive region, so you likely already know that hunting down the weapon blueprints is going to be a pain. Just like in previous regions you will need to unlock these by doing quests. The catch this time is that the only way to get the blueprints after doing these set quests is by unlocking a special area in the game.

This area is the Aranara Village, which is located in the Vanarana area. To unlock this area ou will need to start the Aranyaka world quest. This can be done by locating the character Rena who is standing outside of Sumeru City. Be warned though, this quest take several hours to complete. For help unlocking Varana check out our helpful guide here.

Once you are in Dream Vanarana head to the Tree of Dreams. It’s located behind the elder’s house. Here you will find a couple of Aranara standing on the edge of the water, if you turn to your side you will see an Aranara named Aravinay. Aravinay possesses all five blueprints for the Sumeru weapons in their store. To get them though you will need to trade in an item called Stories of You and The Aranara. These can only be obtained through completing certain quests within Sumeru, that also need to be unlocked using the Aranara quest line.

Where to Find Stories of You And The Aranara

This is where things get interesting, as you must fully complete five different quests in order to get all five Stories of You and The Aranara. The first item will be awarded at the end of the quest that unlocks Dream Vanarana. The other four are scattered throughout Sumeru, and are part of the Aranara questline.

Here’s where to find each, their names, and a bit about their completion requirements.

Quest Name Quest Giver Quest Details Hello,’ ‘Thank You,’ and the Final ‘Goodbye. Arana This is the last part of the Aranara quest change and takes several hours of gameplay to unlock, Vimana Agama Ararycan This quest focuses on detail about the giant ruin guard in Sumeru and gives you more lore about the machines. Agnihotra Sutra Aranakin This is another Aranara quest that focuses on Sumeru lore and will have you chasing after a mushroom. Varuna Gatha Arapandu This quest focuses on fixing the Varuna Contraption and learning more about the feats of your sibling.

The truth is that it will be quite some time before you beat all of these quests and obtain all five weapons. Your best bet is to take a look at all the weapon stats and decide which ones are the most useful to your team. Buy the most useful first, and work your way down while completing the quests above.

Sumeru Weapon Details

The most important thing is which Sumeru four-star weapons will be most useful to you and how to make them. Like the other regional weapons, you will need to head to the region’s main city, Sumeru City, and visit the blacksmith after getting the blueprints. Once there you will need crafting materials to forge each of the weapons.

Here’s what you need to forge a single Sumeru weapon:

Matching Midlander Billet

50x Crystal Chunks

50x White Iron Chunks

These can be easily gathered by farming weekly bosses and going on ore farming routes. It may take a few days to weeks to make all the weapons as crystal chunks can be a bit hard to come by in mass. As we stated above, you should way your options when picking which weapon you want first.

Here is a chart detailing each weapon and its abilities: