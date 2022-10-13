15 Best PlayStation 5 Multiplayer Horror Games

Horror games are a big market, there’s no denying that. If you have a PS5 and want to play such games with your friends, you’re in luck, if you want to call it that…

#15 Back 4 Blood

So, remember Left 4 Dead? Yeah, this isn’t that, at all. But they at least TRIED to make a 4-person co-op game set in an overrun world for you to play in with your friends. So…A for effort?

Long story short, an infection has caused the rise of beings known as The Ridden. Humanity is almost wiped out save for a small group of survivors. The game will have you descending into the Earth in order to try and find the source of the Ridden and wipe them out once and for all.

You’ll need to seriously work together to overcome the waves of enemies and survive. So do so!

#14 Resident Evil 5

Widely considered one of the worst Resident Evil games out there, Resident Evil 5 is indeed a co-op experience for you to do should you so choose.

You’ll play as a duo of characters that are sent to Africa to investigate a mysterious outbreak. Naturally, things are going to go horribly wrong for you and you must figure out what’s going on and how to stop it.

Traverse the various environments of the game and fight off the infected. Just make sure you don’t get bit in the meantime, alright? Learn the truth about the events and how it ties to greater Resident Evil history!

#13 White Noise 2

White Noise 2 is one of many 1v4 titles you’re going to see on this list. The twist here though is that the “4” in this scenario are a set of investigators. You’ll set out to solve a mystery and have to explore and be wary of the environment in order to get the clues in order to survive.

The “1” is the creature of the place you’re investigating! You’ll need to avoid it, and ensure that you can continue on! The plus side is that even as a ghost, you can help with the investigation! So do what it takes to solve the case, or die trying!

#12 The Blackout Club

Another 1v4 title, but one with a pretty big twist. The Blackout Club is set in a small town where a mass “sleepwalking” event is going on and no one knows why. But when a group of teenagers lose a friend to this, and can resist the event themselves, they rise up to try and find out the truth.

Every single night is a chance to try and solve the mystery, and a new mission will emerge through the procedurally generated areas.

But be warned, there is something out there that is more than willing to make its presence known! Don’t let it get you, and find out the truth!

#11 The Dark Pictures Anthology

Supermassive Games have tried to make their own little “niche” of the video game market by allowing gamers to play horror titles that will let them ‘guide’ where the story goes. We’ll be talking about one of their newer titles later. But the series known as The Dark Pictures Anthology are a great example of what they’re trying to do.

Each of these entries are a short by terrifying story set within different areas and different characters every time. Thus, the anthology experience is fresh every time and you’ll have to adapt to the situation and try to choose the best way to go about things. Your choices matter, so the story evolves around you.

#10 Resident Evil Revelations Series

The Resident Evil Revelations Series is a set of two games that take place in unique locations, but also allow you to “fill in the gaps” between key main entries of the Resident Evil Story.

Whether you’re on a “haunted” vessel or somewhere else entirely, you’ll find comfort, hopefully, in knowing that you got someone watching your back and helping you get through all of this. You’ll need it because some of these terrors you’ll face are tough and you’ll have limited ammo throughout the games.

So see what you can work through together and it through the nightmares!

#9 Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 is a game for those that just want to let rip and have it out with their friends as they go into monster-filled areas for them to fire off various weapons in.

Seriously, this game is about killing all sorts of monsters with a bunch of your friends. You’ll each get to pick the character you want to be, then have at it in the story or multiplayer modes. One of which will actually let you be one of the monsters that everyone is trying to kill!

So let loose and let the gore fly in Killing Floor 2!

#8 Dying Light Series

While never quite living up to their potential, the Dying Light Series has provided two solid games for gamers to go into and do whatever they want with their friends in two very different locations.

Whether you’re playing the original game of Stay Human, you’ll find yourself in enclosed cities that are littered with zombies. Now, you must work your way through the cities and try to complete your goals. But how you go about doing them is up to you.

You can parkour your way through the city or fight through everything in sight. You can even change the power structure of the city with your actions.

#7 Evil Dead: The Game

Groovy. Evil Dead: The Game is a game that has been a long time coming in many ways, and as a result of that, longtime fans of the franchise will feel right at home. This is indeed another 1v4 title where you will get to go and do various tasks in order to try and get out of the situation alive. That “situation” this time around is that the “1” is a powerful demon who is growing in strength by getting energy scattered around the area and thus will be able to send more and more dangerous things after you!

So play as your favorite Evil Dead character and do whatever it takes to survive, or kill.

#6 The Forest

In The Forest, you, and potentially your friends if you want, crash land in a mysterious forest that appears devoid of life outside of animals. However, you soon learn the truth.

In the daytime, you’ll need to explore the forest, get materials to craft supplies, and more. Then, at night, the mutants come out and will seek you out in great numbers. Team up with your friends in order to fight them off and get things done.

But also be on the lookout for clues about what this place really is. The truth might be more horrifying than the monsters.

#5 Hunt: Showdown

Welcome to Louisiana in 1985, well, not the one you know, mind you. In this version of the bayou, there are all sorts of monsters that are out there waiting to be hunted. As a hunter, you are the one who will go and get the job done. Well, you and your allies if you so choose.

Because Hunt: Showdown is a PVPVE type of game. You’re playing against others, as well as against the environment that is very much trying to kill you.

Will you be able to work together to get the kill and keep the spoils? Or will your victory be taken away from you and you have to start over from scratch?

#4 7 Days To Die

7 Days To Die is honestly a game that has been so popular that it has millions of people playing it at times, and over 14 million have played it overall. So that shows you that people are drawn to this game.

In the title, you’ll be dropped off in a massive area where you can do pretty much anything you want as you try and survive. That includes teaming up with your friends to do things like find food, get shelter, and more.

But be warned, there are dangers of both man and zombie out there and you won’t want to get caught in their crosshairs.

#3 Friday The 13th: The Game

It’s honestly kind of fitting that a game based on an actual horror movie would be near the top of the list. Friday The 13th: The Game will indeed put you in the legendary horror franchise and let you be either the various people trying to get away from Jason Vorhees, or, let you BE Jason himself!

The game was meticulously created to look like several key locations from Friday The 13th’s best movies. As well as letting you recreate some of the most legendary kills of Jason if you are in the right place and with the right person.

So try and escape this evil, or, be the evil and wipe everyone out! The choice is yours.

#2 The Quarry

The Quarry was a game that came out this year from the team that did the Dark Pictures Anthology as well as Until Dawn.

The game focuses on a group of camp counselors who decide to stay an extra day at the camp itself. Doing so starts a chain of events that’ll result in the choices you and possibly your friends make.

How does that work? In the local co-op mode, you’ll have your friends attached to certain characters. Thus, when it’s their characters turn to make a choice, they get the control, and the decision is made.

There are a LOT of ways this game can end based on the choices you make, so be ready for them.

#1 Dead by Daylight

There were honestly a few games that we could’ve put at the top of this list, but Dead by Daylight honestly felt the best not just because it’s a true horror multiplayer game that you can play right now, but it’s one that is constantly growing and evolving.

The game is the 1v4 style gameplay that we’ve already talked about. But the twist is that there are plenty of different “killers” that you can play as. Including some from horror movie history should you want to be them. Each killer has different powers that you’ll need to overcome too.

So work together to stop the killer/escape, or, BE the killer and make sure your friends don’t make it out alive.