The Last of Us Part 1: The Quarantine Zone – Firefly Pendants

The Fireflies play a major part in both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2. Their story is integral to the overarching plot of the entire series and their “fingerprints” so to speak can be found all over the first game. There are 30 Firefly pendants hidden throughout the levels of The Last of Us Part 1 for players to collect. While the number might seem daunting for some, they’re luckily dispersed pretty well, so you won’t be taking too much time out of each chapter to go on a hunt for them.

The pendants are completely optional which means that players won’t need to find them all in order to complete the main story. That said, those looking to get the platinum trophy for the game will need to find them all as they’re required to unlock the “Fallen Firefly” trophy which requires the player to collect all 30. While most pendants are pretty easy to spot, some are pretty well hidden, so make sure to use the guide below to ensure you’ve got them all.

20 Years Later

There are no Firefly pendants in this section. The only missable content is an option conversation that happens in front of the gates.

Beyond the Wall

#1: After using the ladder to get into the second floor of the destroyed building, follow Tess into the second room past the pool table. She’ll head to the left towards the critical path, but you’ll need to keep going straight through the door that leads into a bedroom. Inside the room, you’ll find two mattresses on the ground and the first pendant is located to the left of the mattress closest to the door.

#2: Continue through the level as normal until you need to crouch underneath a broken-down fire escape. Tess will be in front of you as usual and walk to the right. Instead of following her, walk towards the tree to your left. On one of the branches of the tree, you’ll see a Firefly pendant hanging. It’s really small, so it’s tough to see, but if you look really hard, you should be able to spot it. To get it loose, pull out your gun and shoot it. It’ll fall to the ground and you’ll be able to pick it up then.

The Slums

There are no Firefly pendants in this section.

The Cargo

#1: As soon as you meet up with Ellie and leave Tess and Marlene, you’ll find yourself in a parking lot with three dead bodies. Ignore the two bodies laying spread out on the ground and approach the one slumped over leaning on a news stand. A Firefly pendant will be resting to the body’s right.