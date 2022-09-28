22 Best PlayStation 4 Medieval Games Worth Picking Up Today

For some, medieval times is just that, a time in the past featuring a long bygone age of conduct and warfare. But for video game developers? It’s one of the richest places for them to go for setting. If you have a PS4, you have plenty of medieval games to choose from!

#22 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come Deliverance puts you in an actual part of medieval history via the realm of Bohemia. However, the nation is one that has taken a dark turn via its current ruler. You are one of the victims of his tyranny as your village is wiped out and your parents are killed.

Now, you must rise up as part of the resistance and paint the way that the nation is going to be in the future via your actions. If you choose to be brutal, then that is your way, or if you choose to be a more noble man to show how things are meant to be done, you have that option too.

Seize your destiny and take back what was lost in this title.

#21 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Now let’s get to a game that will be coming later this year in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Mount & Blade is honestly a long-running medieval franchise that prides itself on its medieval gameplay and how large-scale its battles can be.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is set 200 years after the first game and allows you to not just have even more detailed battles, but also see more of the world that you are in within the game.

You can go and raid the lands, defeat all your enemies or try to make as many friends as you can. It’s a big realm, so do with it what you want. Just be prepared to fight for it along the way, ok?

#20 Mount and Blade: Warband

If you’re looking for a title from that franchise to play right now, then Mount and Blade: Warband is definitely one you’ll want to consider, especially since it’s an expansion of the main game that got a lot of praise.

In it, you’ll play as a group of mercenaries who are tired of the wars that are gripping their lands, so, they form up to try and stop the fighting themselves! You’ll see improved visuals from this older game and a realistic way of fighting that is reminiscent of what came before.

Mount and Blade: Warband might be over a decade old, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hold up.

#19 MediEvil

Not to be confused with the 1998 title of the same name, MediEvil is a PS4 Exclusive that will take you on a very unique adventure.

This remake of the 1998 title will put you in the bones (literally) of a fallen and terribly inept knight who has accidentally been revived and now must go and save the realm…what could possibly go wrong here?

Exactly, a lot, but in this action and puzzle adventure game, you’ll go up against the hordes of monsters the villainous Zarok has raised and try to defeat them. But whether you do or not will depend on how well you wield the skeletal knight, and figure out is something you can truly get after death.

#18 Arcania: Gothic 4

Arcania: Gothic 4 is the latest in line of medieval titles, and seeks to impress both long-time players of the series or ones who are just trying to get into it.

You will play as a hero who has learned that his village has been burned by the knights of the king. As you seek revenge, you’ll not only fight off other knights, but slowly learn the truth about what happened to your village, and whether there are even darker forces at play here.

The storyline and battle system are both deep here, and you’ll want to experience every nuance of it as you advance further in the game.

#17 Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

In Viking lore, the most dangerous thing to ever happen to the realm will be that known as Ragnarok. As many forces will come together and burn the world to ashes, killing most that stand in their way. Now, in the realm known as Midgard, those events are starting to happen.

As humanity stands on the brings, and with fantastical forces now rising to destroy the planet, an outcast group of Vikings known as the Vikings: Wolves of Midgard are the only thing that stand in the way of total destruction.

Group your group of Vikings and equip them in a way that’ll perfectly shield them from the fires and freeze to come. Be the thing that saves the world!

#16 Styx: Shards of Darkness

While you’d think that most medieval games would be about epic combat, you need to remember that there were shadowy figures in those times as well. Styx: Shards of Darkness shows one side of this as you’ll get to play as a Goblin Assassin, and go on a quest that’ll have you killing all you come across, or sneaking by them without letting them know you’re there.

A big fantasy world awaits you, as you’ll have to climb around the city of dwarves and more where there are all sorts of threats that will take your life if you do something wrong. Failure is not an option here, so do what needs to be done to succeed!

#15 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

We talked about the sequel earlier, but now, let’s talk about the main title itself. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare puts you in the rages of warfare from the Middle Ages, but makes sure that not only does it play great, but that you will feel like you’re in a cinematic movie detailing your experience.

No, really, the game itself was inspired by movies like 300 and Gladiator, ones that weren’t afraid to go full tilt with the violence and ensure a spectacle.

You’ll get to play alone or with friends in massive multiplayer-focused battles where only the strong will survive.

#14 Ancestors Legacy

Grand scale medieval games are all around, and Ancestors Legacy is one of them in the best of ways. For in this title, you’ll get to pick one of four nations from medieval times, and then go on a massive campaign that will see them fight for their kingdoms and try to take down their enemies.

But it’s not just about the war campaigns, it’s about using all the resources and tactics available to you in order to get victory. Not to mention, you’ll actually need to build up your kingdom as a whole.

So if you’re ready for a quest to make a kingdom and maintain it, then Ancestors Legacy is for you.

#13 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

The Warhammer 40K titles are known for challenging gamers in a variety of fun ways, all so that there can be a uniqueness to each of their titles. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 brings back the overwhelming at times gameplay in a new skin but with familiar faces.

The five heroes of the previous game have returned, and now you with up to three of your friends must now face off against not just the Skaven Horde, but the armies of chaos as well! You’ll need to work together to survive and cut down your enemies.

If you die, everything falls apart. So do your best not to die, ok?

#12 Darkest Dungeon

At first, Darkest Dungeon seems like any RPG adventure that’ll have you gathering characters to take on the darkest of threats. But don’t be fooled, there is more to this than meets the eye.

Mainly in that the game will push you to try and survive not just the physical dangers of this world, but the natural and mental ones as well.

You’ll have to keep your party going, or deal with the fallout when they all slowly start to die one by one. The roguelike gameplay ensures that no two playthroughs are the same, so jump in and see what levels of darkness await you.

#11 A Plague Tale: Innocence

What do you do when the world seems to be doomed because of your family, and yet you know you must protect that family at all cost?

You play as Amicia and Hugo, a sister and brother who are on the run from those who are hunting them for reasons that go beyond normal reasoning. In order to survive, they must trust each other like never before, as well as work alongside other young kids to try and survive the truths that come out.

All the while, fighting off an unending swarm of rats that are obsessed with them. What is the truth behind it all? Play the game and you’ll find out!

#10 Dark Souls Remastered

It’s honestly fascinating to look back at the impact that Dark Souls has had on the industry. Mainly because while there was a certain level of difficulty in the video games of the past (especially in the early generations), it was this game that pushed things to a new level in order to inspire others to push themselves to get past the difficulty.

With Dark Souls Remastered, you get an upgrade visual look of the game with some small other improvements as well to make the game better overall. So for those who are looking to test out all that From Software have done, here is a good place to start.

#9 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Easily one of the most unique games ever made, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is set within the Viking age, and focuses on a woman named Senua who has lost her lover and is desperate to get him back.

As such, you’ll have to descend into the depths of grief, madness, the underworld, and Norse mythology in order to help Senua overcome her despair and get out of it alive. The team behind the game set out to make a unique title that blended combat with mental illness and delivered a cinematic experience unlike anything people had seen before.

With a sequel coming soon enough, you’ll definitely want to check this game out and see what so many have praised.

#8 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Oh yeah, it’s time to go medieval by going back to Middle-Earth, a place many of you are familiar with thanks to the grandness that is Lord of the Rings.

With Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, you’re getting a new story set within the realm, and as the sequel to Shadow of Mordor, this game improves a lot of what the first game did and fleshes out all that is going on in the story in regards to the Ranger/Elf Lord that you’ll command.

Take control of the enemy and get them to fight for you as you try and take Mordor from Sauron once and for all!

#7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Sometimes people forget that the Medieval age wasn’t just about Knights, there were others fighting all sorts of wars when they got the change, and yes, that includes the legendary Vikings. Which you’ll get to experience first hand via Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the game, you’ll play as a Viking setting foot in the lands that will eventually be known as England. Your duty is simple, to assist your fellow Vikings and do your best to expand your homestand and make this land your own.

Take part in massive sieges, raid enemy homes and villages, and see where the Allfather wants you to be by your journey’s end.

#6 Dragon Age: Inquisition

While fans are still very much waiting for the next Dragon Age title to come out, let’s not forget that a great one came out just a decade or so ago in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

In the title, you will indeed play as an Inquisitor who is charged with guiding the land back into the light after things have fallen into ruin. But as with most Bioware games, you’ll have to make deep choices to try and steer things in a certain direction. As such, the fate of this world is in your hands in more ways than one.

How will you choose to play Dragon Age: Inquisition?

#5 For Honor

Part of the fun of medieval games are the brutality in which you get to show enemy characters, or the epic battles you get to have against friends. For Honor from Ubisoft takes that to an insane yet beautiful level as you’ll get to play as three classes of warrior and do battle over and over again to see who is the best.

You’ll get to be either the Samurai, the Viking, or the medieval Knights, each of which have a variety of classes that you can play as and do battle with.

Face off in various modes and claim dominance for the faction you pick!

#4 Dark Souls 3

While Dark Souls 3 is the end of the Dark Souls saga, it ends itself on a high note by bringing you back to the dark medieval world that it’s set in, and giving you powerful foes to go and face down.

Yes, make no mistake, you are going to be challenged in Dark Souls 3, and you will die in Dark Souls 3 (unless you’re a streamer trying to do a challenge and thus you might just make it through without dying after a lot of practice).

But if you are able to push through, you might just get to complete a journey three games in the making.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Jokes on the platforms aside, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is easily one of the best games ever made by a large margin. Not the least of which is that it has so much content via the base game, DLC, and the modding community that it would be nearly impossible to find “nothing to do”.

All the while getting to explore the massive realm of Skyrim and see all the people that are there, the stories that are meant to be told, and so on.

If you haven’t played Skyrim, then you’re honestly in part of the minority here, and that is something you should change given how great this game is.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher is not just medieval, it’s arguably one of the more fanstastical and fantastic versions of a medieval world that has ever been put into a video game, and that’s high praise indeed.

In Wild Hunt, you play once more as Geralt of Rivia, and when your adopted daughter of Ciri is in trouble from the titular Wild Hunt, you must get back into the saddle of your horse Roach and take on a journey that’ll have you facing all sorts of monsters and supernatural threats.

This is a vast game with a vast realm for you to explore both in the main title and the DLC content. So don’t miss an inch as you play it.

#1 Elden Ring

While it may not scream out “this is a medieval game” at first because of its monstrous flair, Elden Ring, much like Dark Souls before it, does take on a medieval tone in terms of the characters looks, the weapons you have, and the magic that imbues the realm.

The fact of the matter is that Elden Ring is a near masterpiece of a title in the eyes of many, and people can’t get enough of the vast world that you can explore, the monsters you can fight, and the various ways you can build up your character.

So if you somehow haven’t played this game yet, you should get it now.