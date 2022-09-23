9 Best Nintendo Switch Parkour Games To Get You Freerunning

Parkour games are a lot of fun because they often go and push the bounds of things in terms of gameplay and try to deliver fast and intense experiences. You can enjoy 10 of them on the Nintendo Switch right now.

#9 Human: Fall Flat

We’ll admit Human Fall Flat is honestly a bit out there for a parkour game, because it’s not so much about freerunning and rather running through various puzzles and obstacles in order to make it to the next challenge. You’ll create your own character and then partake in a variety of puzzles and tests based around physics.

If this sounds hard, it’s not meant to be, and yet, you’ll find it oddly hilarious when these characters go flying around in gravity defying ways at times all so you can try again.

Sometimes you need a unique game to have fun with, and this is one of them.

#8 Ghostrunner

If you’re looking for high-speed action to go along with your parkour ways, then Ghostrunner is the one you’ll want to try out. Because in this world, well…the world is basically over, and you are one of the ones who are trying to get revenge for all that happened. You are a blade master and your target is on the top floor of a massive tower.

Using your incredible speed and abilities, you must go up the tower and ensure that you don’t get hit in the process. With your powerful sword and skills though, you should be able to make it though…maybe.

Get your revenge and bring at least a little peace to the city.

#7 Bit.Trip Runner

Arguably one of the more iconic games ever made, Bit.Trip Runner is meant to be a fast-paced sidescrolling parkour title where you will play as a certain runner as they race across a variety of areas.

You’ll need to jump, slide, kick and more at the proper time in order to avoid obstacles and get to the place where you want to get to.

But naturally, it won’t be as easy as it looks, and the “one more time” gameplay is what has made this game so iconic. Also, there’s the looks and the music, which are very distinctive to the title itself.

#6 Dying Light: Platinum Edition

While it may have taken a while, Dying Light: Platinum Edition is the true version of the zombie parkour game, and aims to both expand and enhance all that came before it.

In the game, you’ll be part of a military unit sent to a city that is filled with zombies. You must complete tasks and missions to both assess the situation and try to handle it as best you can. But whether you follow the orders of your superiors, or, you go and try to help the people is up to you.

The zombies will be there in force, and you can either find weapons to find them, or, just try and literally run from them. The choice is yours.

#5 ClusterTruck

We could try and fully describe ClusterTruck to you but in truth we have no idea how this concept came to be, and it’s easily one of the more insane titles out there.

To describe it loosely, you’ll be on a highway that is packed with semi-trucks. Your job is to play a style of “the floor is lava” and only touch the roofs of the semi-trucks as you go from one part of the world to the other. The danger though is that these are moving trucks, and they will be at times flung, flown, blown up and shot at, and you’ll need to be careful where you go so you don’t end up like them.

It’s crazy, but you have to try it.

#4 Hover

If you’re looking to really have a blast in your freerunning title, you’ll want to check out Hover. Why? Because not unlike a certain cult classic title, the game is all about fun and rebellion.

In the title, you’ll play as a group of teen rebels on a planet where fun and entertainment are literally outlawed. Now, you must rise up and show the world that fun isn’t something that can be stopped, and trying to will only make it more fun to rebel.

You’ll get to run, hover, glide, and grind all over the world as you go on missions to stick it to the regime. All the while looking good doing it. So why not try it out?

#3 Refunct

When it comes to Refunct, it does a very unique balancing act that can’t be ignored. Because while it is a parkour game, it’s meant to be a relaxing one. As you will go and try and help a world be restored by bounding around it. You’ll get to climb up and jump off buildings, run on walls, bound from one place to another to figure out what happened to the world and how to save it.

The relaxing twist is that it’s a game you can truly enjoy at your own pace. You won’t need to go and do things “right now” and instead can just enjoy the experience.

#2 Cyber Hook

There’s a lot going on in Cyber Hook, so we’ll try and break it down step by step. This is a retro wave-looking title that has you going forward at high speeds and having you get around obstacles in your way. You’ll have the titular cyber hook to latch onto things in front of you, all the while going and blasting enemies and blocks with your cyber gun.

You don’t want to miss a single jump here because that will mean death and starting over!

This will be a very tough challenge for you as you’ll use a variety of parkour skills in order to move on to the next level. Think you’re up to the task?

#1 Neon White

Neon White is without a doubt one of the more unique takes on parkour in recent memory. Because in this game, the realm of heaven is in danger, and it’s four beings from the underworld who are tasked with saving it…for a chance to be brought into heaven. Sounds fair, right?

You’ll bound through the levels and have two different options for playing. You can pick up cards that have weapon abilities and use them to strike down foes. Or, you can discard the cards for other special abilities that’ll let you bound past them.

You can also bond with your fellow miscreants and see what led them to this point in time. A fun and unique title awaits you in Neon White.

Bonus

Dying Light 2: Cloud Version

The two Dying Light titles have tried to make it fun to not just do parkour, but do parkour while also avoiding all sorts of zombies. In Dying Light 2: Cloud Version, you’ll be taking on a new setting and a new character. One who is trying to find someone, as well as remember more about themselves.

The place you’ll be in has lots of people willing to help…if you help them first. But whom you help will affect the balance of power in the city and what happens with it.

Oh, and there are zombies again, and you’re slowly turning into one of them! So mind the time you spend outside, else you go full zombie and need to be put down. At the time of writing this, the game is still upcoming on the Nintendo Switch platform. However, you can enjoy Dying Light 2: Stay Human on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.