Logitech Advert Includes A White Xbox Series X

Microsoft is no stranger to releasing special edition variations of its Xbox consoles. The platform holder is frequently holding competitions on its social media platforms to let fans win special limited edition versions of the Xbox Series X that are tied to recent movies or TV shows. On top of that, past Xbox consoles have received numerous special editions released to coincide with new video games. The standard model of Microsoft’s current-gen console, the Xbox Series X, only comes in black, but perhaps that will change soon.

A new advert from Logitech briefly displays what looks to be a white version of the Xbox Series X. The advert in question is promoting Logitech’s Astro A30 headset for gaming, and it features a lot of other technology with white color schemes. At one point, a white Xbox Series X can be seen in the background, and we would not be surprised if this turns out to be a real edition at some point in the future. The trailer can be seen below.

The original model of the Xbox 360 was white, and the Xbox One S also came in a white color scheme. It’s worth noting that outside of the limited-edition Halo Infinite model of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has only been selling the standard black color since the console’s launch back in November of 2020. Any other limited-edition variations have unfortunately only been obtainable through social media competitions rather than being available for purchase. It could be entirely possible that Logitech used a custom-made Xbox Series X for its own advertising, so we will have to wait to see what the future holds.

While Microsoft has nothing new to say about the color of its consoles, it has recently been promoting the fact that players can now get their hands on a white edition of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Additionally, Xbox enthusiasts will soon be able to design their own custom Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers on the Xbox Design Lab website.

On the other side of the fence, Sony has not been releasing any color variations or limited edition versions of the PlayStation 5 console. However, the Japanese platform holder has made a variety of colored faceplates available to purchase from its official website, for fans who want to change up the color of their system.

When it comes to the Astro A30 wireless headset, Logitech boasts that it is “compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Switch, mobile and more.” In addition, the headset can “simultaneously connect and mix multiple devices your choice of connection options.”

Logitech also announced the G Cloud this week. The G Cloud is a handheld gaming device powered by Android technology. It can be used to play games using services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Steam Link, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Source