10 Games To Play If You Love Uncharted

The Uncharted franchise might come back in the future…or it might not. The real question though is how to fill the void that the series left behind. The irony here is that you can view these games in various ways. As exploration titles, as puzzle games, as adventure and combat filled series, and so on. So let’s give you some substitutes, shall we?

#10 Just Cause Series

Let’s start out with this one because if we can be quite honest with you, the things that Nathan Drake does at times are quite frankly…insane. Like, the stuff he does, and the things he survives are insane. So why not go for a series that embraces that wholeheartedly?

The Just Cause series will do that for you in spades. In it, you’ll play as a certain someone who has more survivability than Drake, but has a lot more of an arsenal to do whatever the heck he wants. Including a menagerie of ways to fly.

So cause havoc, try to save the day, and have a blast doing it. Why? Just Cause.

#9 Strange Brigade

Ok, now you want to do something that has more “Nathan Drake flair”? Fine. Well, in the games, you usually seek out a treasure that isn’t exactly what you were expecting, right?

In Strange Brigade, you play as a set of heroes who have to go and fight off a threat from Ancient Egypt that happens to be around in the present day. As a result, you’ll need to explore ruins, solve puzzles, fight monsters, and put this witch queen back in her tomb.

The best part is that you can play it alone, OR, you can play it with friends, now doesn’t that sound like fun?

#8 Quantum Break

How about something a bit more dramatic now? Because despite their adventurous feel, Uncharted was very much about characters and the choices that led them to where they are now. Quantum Break is very much that kind of game. Because in it, two men are caught up in the fracturing of time, and are blessed with certain abilities.

One of these men is determined to master this power and rewrite time for himself. The other is trying to stop him and wants to fix time before it can’t be undone.

The choices you make will have big consequences on the story. So make sure you know what you’re doing, and can accept what comes next.

#7 Max Payne Series

The Max Payne Series came well before the Uncharted franchise was even thought of, and it might just be a title that shows what happens if Nathan Drake ever went to the dark side.

As a result, this game is all about no holds barred action from start to finish. You are a former cop who has been framed for murder and is not only after those who took his family from him, but is being hunted by the police and the mob.

Experience the action series that defined many things to come, let’s just hope you get Max out of it alive.

#6 Watch Dogs 2

Welcome to San Francisco in the present day. No, there’s no treasure hunt to be had in Watch Dogs 2, but you are going to go on an adventure to save a lot of people from being oppressed by the wealthy and corrupt.

…that sounds like something Nathan would do, right?

You are a young hacker who goes to San Fran in order to join DedSec, a hacker collective who is determined to help stop those who are going to use an app to oppress people and fund crime.

Definitely something that could ruin your day.

Use your hacking skills to change the world and get it to do what you want.

#5 Assassin’s Creed Series

While arguably a bit more violent than Nathan’s adventures tend to be, the Assassin’s Creed saga very much lines up with Uncharted in various ways. Not the least of which is that of exploring history to see what the future is supposed to be like.

You’ll play as various characters across many timelines, each with their own journey that will help affect the world in both big and small ways. You’ll go from Ancient Egypt to the Caribbean, to Greece, to the days of the US colonies, and so on.

History is there to be affected by you, what mark will you make?

#4 The Last of Us Series

If Nathan Drake has taught us anything, it’s that the world around you can change in an instant, and having close bonds can change everything for the better.

Enter The Last of Us, a franchise that has taught many what life will likely be like when the world comes to an end in the worst and weirdest of ways, and what we’d be willing to sacrifice in order to try and be good, or get revenge for what we lost.

Do recall that this is made by the team who did Uncharted, so there will be a lot of familiar things here for you to enjoy…unless you’re playing Part 2 that is. ZING!

#3 Horizon Series

The Horizon Series was a franchise that kind of came out of nowhere and wowed everyone with its story, unique world, and fun gameplay. Ironically…not unlike Uncharted did once upon a time.

In this game though, you play as Aloy, who is an outcast in a tribe after the end of the world (kind of, it’s complicated). Now, there are robotic behemoths everywhere, and you are on a quest to try and save the world and learn the truth about all that’s happened to it.

Run, sneak, and learn how to use mighty weapons in order to survive and get to the truth. The most recent game came out in February and you’ll definitely want to try both out.

#2 Batman Arkham Series

If there was one person that Nathan Drake wishes he could be, it’d be Batman. Because Nathan literally lives off the concept of luck and making things up as he goes along. But Batman? No, he has a plan, always, and forever.

Not to mention, he has skills that puts Nathan Drake to SHAME! SHAME I TELL YOU!!!

Even with the inconsistent nature of Batman Arkham Knight at times, the franchise is one of the best to ever come out. You’ll get to actually BE THE BATMAN and go up against his vast rogues gallery in three titles that push Batman to his limits and beyond them every single time.

So play them and see why Batman is better than Nathan Drake.

#1 Tomb Raider Series

We’re sure some of you expected this one to be on top of this list, right? Especially since Uncharted was literally called, “Dude Raider” when it first was shown off at E3.

But that would kind of be disrespectful to Lara, wouldn’t it? Lara Croft came WAY before Drake, and shouldn’t just be referenced as the “OG treasure hunter”, she’s the Tomb Raider dang it!

And especially with her recent titles, we got to see even more depth and adventure than we sometimes get in Uncharted.

So whether you play the original games or the recent trilogy, you’re sure to have a lot of fun.