Deathverse: Let It Die Receives Console and PC Release Dates

Image shows gameplay for the upcoming game Deathverse: Let It Die

Fans of the Let It Die series will be happy to hear that the release date for the latest offering from the series has been revealed – well, it’s two release dates actually. The free-to-play multiplayer survival action game Deathverse: Let It Die has been confirmed to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 28, which will then be followed by a PC release date via Steam on October 5.

The announcement was made by GunHo Online Entertainment and Supertrcik Games, the publisher and developer of Deathverse: Let It Die respectively. Who doesn’t love a free-to-play game by the way? Some of the biggest surprises in the gaming world have been free for users, remember Path of Exile?

The first game in the series was Let It Die back in 2018: a survival action game that pitted the strong against the weak. The sequel is now upon us, and you should expect it to be bigger and better than its predecessor, that’s for sure. Deathverse: Let It Die is set several hundred years after a seismic natural disaster known as the “Earth’s Rage” sent the world into mayhem in 2026. The inhumanely violent survival reality show Death Jamboree was born to appease the humans that are left on this earth. Players will just need to survive, and that is it – although it’s never quite as easy as that.

The gameplay in Deathverse: Let It Die features a variety of cool aspects. In the survival battle arena, you’ll need to compete against players and fight off several frightening in-game enemies in player-versus-environment combat. You will get the chance to use futuristic weaponry, in the hopes that it not only defeats your foes but that it dazzles the crowds as well – those blood-thirsty spectators only want one thing., and that’s gore and violence, and plenty of it.

There is also the option to customize your own character with a multitude of upgrades that you will collect throughout the game, and as you keep cheating death and outliving your opponents, you will gradually climb the rankings and on your way to becoming the greatest gladiatorial character from this futuristic time.

The grand stage that you will be fighting in is on an uninhabited island covered in SPLithium, a valuable energy source from this time. Rumour has it – from the people at the back – that SPLithium contamination created a dangerous race of mutated creatures and plants known as the UMA. If you thought that it would be as simple as just merely fighting a predetermined enemy, then you are very much mistaken because halfway through each match, an even scarier foe will enter the area – virtually unstoppable Hunters who have been tasked with chasing down fighters and will not show any mercy.

Deathverse: Let It Die has a bit of everything, and those release dates can’t come quickly enough. If you’re one of those visual people that need to see these words in action, then you can watch the launch trailer below before the game is released at the end of the month.

