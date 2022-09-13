Sci-fi space odysseys consistently offer some of the most unique experiences in gaming, and that has certainly remained true for the PlayStation 5. From fast paced first person shooters to epic role-playing games, there’s an experience to be had for people of all gaming backgrounds so here is our selection of the 20 best PlayStation 5 games set in space.

#20 Adr1ft

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Three One Zero

Platform: PC, VR, PS5, PS5

Released: 2016

Ad1ft places you in the mind of an astronaut who wakes up on a destroyed, and seemingly abandoned space station with no recollection of how they wound up in the predicament. This first person experience will set you on an adventure to piece together the space station, and your memories, in order to survive. It combines everything that people love about lost in space stories with a compelling narrative and a gameplay loop that will keep you invested as you attempt to rebuild a vehicle in the hopes of returning home.

#19 Kerbal Space Program

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Squad

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5. Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2015

Have you ever wanted to direct your own space program? Perform realistic space maneuvers from the comfort of your home? Experience all the thrills of space without the nausea? Then look no further than Kerbal Space Program! It has a high focus on brining realism to the gameplay that it offers, while simultaneously placing you in command of a group of cute little green aliens called Kerbals!

#18 Dreadnought

Publisher: Grey Box

Developer: Six Foot

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Released: 2017

I always dreamed of being in the world of Star Wars and getting to be the commander of my very own massive spaceship like a Star Destroyer. While that dream won’t ever become reality, Dreadnought is the next best thing. It allows you to take command of a variety of massive space vessels. Rather than featuring fast paced space combat simulation, it places an emphasis on making you feel like the Grand Admiral of a fleet. The game is all about strategy, you have to focus on positioning your ships in the best places to give yourself an edge over your enemy wherever you can. Oh, and it has a multiplayer mode as well! Put your friendships to the test by seeing how well you can coordinate with one another. If you are unable to stay on the same page, your space journey will falter before it ever really started

#17 Eve: Valkyrie

Publisher: CCP Games

Developer: CCP Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Released: 2016

If slow, strategic warfare doesn’t tickle your fancy then do not fret, Eve: Valkyrie is anything but! As an online multiplayer based dogfighting sim that places you in the heat of battle. It does feature a plot of sorts and some single player missions, but you’ll find the best experience in its arcade based PVP that pits you against eight other foes. You’ll have to quickly coordinate with your fellow fighters to take down the enemy pilots. The last team standing wins, but trust me, it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Good news for PlayStation VR owners, the game is also an incredible experience through the VR modes that it offers, even being chronicled as one of the greatest VR experiences from its time.

#16 Astroneer

Publisher: System Era Softworks

Developer: System Era Softworks

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2019

Sandbox games seem to become more and more popular by the year. It makes complete sense, only about 5 people left on the planet don’t yet own a copy of Minecraft which would suggest that people like to be able to do just about anything they want to in their games. Astroneer offers just that style of experience but in a bright and colorful space setting. Traveling from planet to planet, which are created by procedural generation to keep things feeling fresh, searching for the cores hidden on each world. You can craft everything from spaceships to tractors to help you accomplish your goals, tackling the game in any way that you see fit.

#15 Observation

Publisher: No Code

Developer: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2019

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence is a well documented phenomenon in the sci-fi genre. AI learning and becoming conscious and then rising against its human creators is a common trope that Observation works to avoid. Rather than waging a war against AI, you get to play as the AI. Your job is to use the different systems and cameras in the Space Station used by Dr. Emma Fischer in an attempt to discover what happened to the missing crew. The game comes together with a great mix of existential horror, compelling narrative work, and fantastic puzzle design in order to provide players with an experience like no other. Observation is a good reminder that not all games set in space need to be some huge spectacle, and can instead focus on what it means to be human in the vastness of space.

#14 Elite Dangerous

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Developer: Frontier Developments

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2014

There is no limit to what can be made in space based games, which is a large reason you’ll find so many Massive Multiplayer Online or MMO games set in the farthest reaches of the universe. Elite Dangerous is no different. It takes a beautifully recreated Milky Way galaxy and pits players in a fight to climb the ranks of galactic society to carve a name for themselves. If you’re looking for the best space sim where you can explore as far as your ship can take you while accompanied with your gaming buddies then Elite Dangerous should be your #1 game to scope out.

#13 Star Wars: Squadrons

Publisher: EA

Developer: Motive Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2020

Star Wars had to be on this list at some point, right? Well, Star Wars: Squadrons takes the beloved space opera we all know and love and spins it into a thrilling single player dog fighting epic. While it’s a bit limited in scope compared to what many would have wanted from a Star Wars game in this style, what’s there is still extremely solid. You’ll get to participate in many epic fights against the Empire, meet and interact with different characters from throughout Star Wars lore, all while flying through the many diverse and beautiful galaxy’s that the universe has to offer. Sometimes a smaller experience is needed, and for me Squadrons serves as a nice palate cleanser in a sea of ginormous space adventures.

#12 Stellaris

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2016

Grand strategy games are one of the oldest genres in gaming, and even though these games may not have the largest audience, the size and quality of experiences that they offer is almost second to none. Stellaris is at the top of the genre in both categories, a universally acclaimed strategy game where combat isn’t the primary focus. In Stellaris diplomacy and building relations with the billions of different worlds and species you can encounter is what will best help your civilization survive. You get to decide what your society will be however, whether you want to be a civilization focused on expanding knowledge and fostering peace or a warmongering behemoth that won’t stop until the universe has bent the knee to you, the choice is completely up to you. One of the best parts? While the game was released in 2016 it still receives regular content updates and roadmaps. There are always new things to look forward to with Stellaris, and the procedural generation it uses makes it one of the most replayable games to have ever released.

#11 Warframe

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Developer: Digital Extremes

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2013

If you love fast paced, over the top combat with gameplay depth as deep as space itself, then Warframe is the perfect game for you. Whether you’re playing solo or teaming up with your buddies, Warframe offers thousands of hours of unique content for you to tear through. With more than 40 different warframes for you to choose from, how your powerful bio-suit functions, and the upgrades at your disposal, will allow you to create a near one of a kind warrior. Customize every aspect of your being as you play through some of the most exhilarating space stories on the market. Warframe is a game that everyone should experience at least once, and while it is certainly intimidating at first, if you can push through and learn the systems at your disposal, it will be game changing for you and the friends you bring along for the ride.

#10 Chorus

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: Fishlabs

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Luna

Released: 2021

When I first saw Chorus I was immediately enthralled by the visuals it has. Beautiful, vibrant hues make the contrast between the dark of space absolutely pop in ways few games manage. Pair that with some of the best space battles I’ve ever experienced in a game and you have a must play title for any fans of sci-fi stories set in space. The tutorial really does a great job of helping you settle in with the gameplay mechanics that it incorporates. Meaning that anyone should be able to dive in and get a handle on the game with little to no issues. Besides that, the story has everything one needs. From creepy cults, to quests for revenge, sentient spaceships, and more. There are a lot of games with a large focus on dog fighting or space battles of some variety, and Chorus stands alone as the best of them all.

#9 Destiny 2

Publisher: Bungie

Developer: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia

Released: 2017

Destiny 2 is a game that essentially all of its players have a love/hate relationship with.On the other hand, those same players have over three thousand hours sunk into it so there’s clearly something about it that keeps people coming back. Some of those reasons include, but are not limited to: Some of the best gunplay in the entire industry, a constant stream of new content, seasonal events, and expansions, and of course the stunning customization options. It really does offer a little bit of everything. It has many great story based campaigns that you can go through on your own or with friends, a diverse range of multiplayer modes from PvP and PvE modes, and of course the many fun seasonal events that come and go throughout the year. Destiny 2 is the kind of game that is always trying to mix things up in new ways for players, and while it isn’t void of controversial changes, it still holds up among the best in the industry. It’s future has also never looked brighter.

#8 No Man’s Sky

Publisher: Hello Games

Developer: Hello Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2016

When it comes to redemption stories I truly do not believe there is a better example than No Man’s Sky. It suffered an absolutely horrendous launch, missing dozens of key features. It simply wasn’t what anyone had envisioned and it hurt the game’s reputation for many years to come. Now however, the game has surpassed the original expectations of the game in a variety of different ways. All of this progress was accomplished through free updates, which for an indie studio to pull off is immensely impressive. No Man’s Sky now holds the reputation of being the space based sandbox game to play. You can do anything you put your mind to now but that isn’t going to stop the developers from adding even more content, The update output has been so consistent that fans have learned to expect a large and impactful update at the very least once a year, if not more.

#7 Alien Isolation

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2014

Horror games in space seems to be a new trend at game shows so far this year, but don’t let that prevent you from going back and giving Alien Isolation a chance. One of the absolute best survival horror games to ever release, and without a doubt the best Alien game ever developed. It will crush you beneath its intense atmosphere. I constantly found myself holding my breath as it often felt like any moment could be my last. I would put Alien Isolation up there with the Resident Evils and Silent Hills of the genre. A game that anyone who considers themselves even slightly a fan of the series or genre needs to make sure that they try. Trust me, being stalked by the Xenomorph through a deserted station with next to no supplies or weapons is sure to get anyone’s heart beating a little bit.

#6 The Outer Worlds

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2019

Obsidian is one of the greatest RPG developers of all time and The Outer Worlds is another fine addition to their catalog. An open world RPG in the same vein as their previous work Fallout: New Vegas. Many of the systems in place will be similar to what Fallout players are used to, but in a grand space setting with multiple planets for you to explore. One of the best parts of The Outer Worlds is how it always feels as though your choices matter. Many games will just create the illusion of choice, but with The Outer Worlds player agency is ingrained into every facet of the work. Your skill choices will determine what actions you can take at just about any time. This can alter how you can go about levels to the characters you can enlist as companions and more.

#5 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Developer: Edios-Montreal

Platform:PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2021

It seemed as though a lot of people wrote off Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy after its 2021 E3 showcase. Myself included in those numbers. But after experiencing the game it is one of the best space based narratives available on the PlayStation 5. The journey that the Guardians go through is sure to tug on people’s heart strings as this ragband of criminals discover how to work with and place trust in one another. Besides the fantastic writing, it’s also just a fun game. The soundtrack is one of the best of all time, and the combat is simple in mechanics but never made me tired of what it had to offer. The pacing was rather impeccable, which for many games can almost make or break the experience for many people.

#4 DOOM

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: iD Software

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Released: 2016

DOOM is a series that can speak for itself. One of the grandfathers of the first person shooter genre, DOOM (2016) stands as one of the greatest reboots of all time. The gameplay is electric. It binds you into the rapid paced loop of arena shooting and brutality and refuses to let go until the end of the game. DOOM is a game that I find myself constantly revisiting. If you haven’t experienced DOOM make sure you give it a chance. Once you start to rip and tear you’ll find it hard to stop. I mean, who wouldn’t want to shoot their way through hordes of demons on Mars and into Hell itself? Definitely not a game for audiences that can’t handle graphic content but then again that’s what makes DOOM what it is. It’s edgy, brutal, self aware, but still manages to have some of the most interesting lore in gaming history.

#3 Prey

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Austin

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2017

Prey is another game that was written off by a lot of people when it first released but has since become a sort of cult classic. If you’ve ever played an Arkane game before then you should be aware of how they like to design the choices they offer as having consequences not only on the story or something like your health or ammo, but on how you actually interact with the world. If you choose to stay fully human rather than modifying yourself, the way that world itself opens up to you is massively different than the other way around. Prey also offers a bit of a mind bending story that will constantly have you second guessing what’s real and what isn’t which for me was a large chunk of the appeal. It presents itself as a sort of “Lost on an abandoned space station” story (which if you’ve read this far should be aware is a common trope), but twists the concept and focuses instead on deconstructing the idea.

#2 Returnal

Publisher: SIE

Developer: Housemarque

Platform: PS5

Released: 2021

When I heard that Returnal was a third person shooter/roguelike I will be the first to admit that I was turned off a bit. The entire loop based shooter idea didn’t appeal to me that much, and once I heard that checkpoints weren’t included and some runs could last for hours at time it made me that much more hesitant. Fortunately, with some updates the ability to safely pause your runs was added so I decided to give it a chance. I am extremely happy that I did so as it quickly became a favorite game of mine. The gameplay loop had me obsessed, barely able to set the controller down until I had finished the story and even then I kept playing for hours more. The chaotic design of boss fights and enemy encounters combined with the wide array of weaponry and abilities at your disposal helps make each run feel a little different than the one before it, while still letting you be a little bit strategic in your planning.

#1 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Publisher: EA

Developer: Bioware

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2021

Surprise, surprise! The greatest sci-fi trilogy ever released in game form is firmly sat at the #1 spot. Mass Effect is Bioware at the greatest, and the Legendary Edition helps remaster and improve upon the few areas that started to show areas of age. The cast is one of the greatest ever told in a story, the conflicts that unfold before your eyes each game and how they build off of one another to tell a larger narrative is something that you have to experience for yourself to believe. I fell in love with Mass Effect when it originally released over a decade ago, and the Legendary Edition had me head over heels for the games all over again. The third person cover shooter style gameplay combined with the unique classes and abilities that can be programmed to your trusty omni-tool scream sci-fi epic in every way. It doesn’t just take the classes you would expect to find in a fantasy RPG and sprinkle them with some space spice. Rather they build up more than a half dozen unique classes across all the games to help you craft the way you want to approach the universe. Plus your character can carry over from one game to the next, along with your decisions. This creates one of the most seamless and immersive RPG experiences spanning multiple titles.