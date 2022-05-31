Elden Ring: How To Farm Greyoll Forever For Even Faster Early Game XP

Elden Ring is an incredibly rewarding game to revisit, but those early levels can be a slog — why not skip past the start and give yourself 35+ Levels in no time flat. We all know about defeating the enormous dragon named Greyoll in the blasted wastelend of Caelid to the east of the starting area. We’ve talked about defeating the giant dragon before for an easy stack of runes, but players have discovered a new strategy that revolutionizes this trick. If you’re extremely fast, you can rest at a site of grace before Greyoll is completely dead. If you do that, you’ll be able to respawn the dragon. Now you can farm it for a fast 50,000 runes all over again.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | Fully Upgraded Crimson Flask | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

Legit Infinite Greyoll Farming | Rune Guide

Before we can travel to Elder Dragon Greyoll‘s location, you’ll want to collect some specific gear. Elder Dragon Greyoll is a massive dragon in the east of Caelid, near the Fort Faroth site of grace. You can’t miss it. Killing it early is very difficult without the right tools. It drops 50,000 Runes on defeat, and we can grind it multiple times — two is probably enough, but you can go back for more — by using a very simple trick. You can defeat Greyoll multiple times by resting at the nearest site of grace before he dies. Let’s get into the details.

Before Farming Greyoll :

: Get Torrent from the Gatefront Ruins .

from the . Get the Morning Star from the cart chest. You’ll find the cart south of the main bridge to the Weeping Peninsula .

from the cart chest. You’ll find the cart south of the main bridge to the . Get Blood Grease recipe — go to Fort Haight and loot the cookbook off the body at the top of the stone steps.

Once you have an easy blood weapon like the Morning Star, you can kill Greyoll. Apply Blood Grease to trigger the bleed effect faster on Greyoll. With bleed, even a low level starting Tarnished can kill Greyoll. If you want to kill it multiple times, you’ll want to follow these instructions.

How To Kill Greyoll Multiple Times :

: Stand on the left side of the neck, behind the head — the area needs to be close enough to the nearest site of grace to reach and rest before Greyoll disappears.

In online mode, the area will always be marked with a message.

Attack here, using any bleed weapon and Blood Grease. Just as it dies, immediately mount Torrent and sprint to the site of grace.

Rest at the site to instantly dismount. If you rest before Greyoll’s death animation completes, you’ll earn 50,000 runes and cause Greyoll to respawn.

You don’t have much time. I recommend practicing from the marked location — make sure you can call your mount with the quick-select item menu and dash to the site of grace. Give it a few tries before going for real.

If you’re on PC, save and backup your save file. That way if you do accidentally kill Greyoll permanently, you don’t have to restart from the beginning of the game.

The Easiest Way To Reach Greyoll :

: Go to the Third Church of Marika and use the portal to immediately travel to the Bestial Sanctum .

and use the portal to immediately travel to the . From there, travel south to Fort Faroth site of grace.

site of grace. From Fort Faroth, the dragon isn’t far away.

You’ll need to travel back to the Fort Faroth site of grace as the dragon dies. You’ll only receive the runes for killing Greyoll itself, not for the other dragons in the area.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution | Creepy P.T. Dungeon