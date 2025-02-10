Elden Ring Wiki | All Guides In One Place

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
- Shadow of the Erdtree
- For Beginners
- Walkthroughs | Step-by-Step
- Boss Guides | How To Beat
- Optional Bosses & How To Find Them
- Weapons, Skills & Summons Locations
- Features You Need To Know
- Useful Items, Spells & Equipment
- Quests & Covenants Guides
- Builds | Everything You Need
- Secrets & Easter Eggs
- Farming Runes, Items & Finding Glitches
- Endings | Becoming Elden Lord
Elden Ring is the mega-sized Dark Souls of our dreams, spreading the hardcore action-RPG combat across a vast open-world dark fantasy world you can freely explore. There are dozens upon dozens of weapons to find, armor sets to wear, and bosses to vanquish — and none of it is easy. Elden Ring rarely holds your hand as it throws daunting challenges at you. Your lonely Tarnished undead hero will have to fend for themselves, learning the many secrets of this world if you want any hope of survival. There are so many hidden features, opaque mechanics, and optional areas we’ve barely even scratched the surface of this truly massive game.
But we’ve tried anyway. With 70+ guides and counting, we’ve gone in-depth to explain and show-off our favorite bits of Elden Ring. There’s a whole lot to talk about, so whether you’re looking for boss strategies, best weapons, or beginner tips, there’s something for you to discover in the massive list of guides below. Check the Table of Contents to instantly jump to whatever topic you’re looking for and let us know what you want to see next. We’ve got an endless appetite for more Elden Ring.
Shadow of the Erdtree
NEW! Guides for exploring and completing everything in the DLC.
- 7 Steps To PREPARE For Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
- 6 SECRET Bosses & How To Find Them
- 10 BEST DLC Weapons You Need To Find
- 10 WEIRDEST Easter Egg Weapons, Items & Armor
- 10 BEST Armor Sets & Where To Find Them
- 10 BEST Talismans & Where To Find Them
- 9 BEST DLC Spells You Need To Find
- 10 SECRET Locations You DON’T Want To Miss
- 4 Nameless Mausoleums & Where To Find Them
- 10 Mistakes You Shouldn’t Make
- 10 Ways To Make The Game EASY
- All 3 Remembrance Duplication Spots & Where To Find Them
- 5 Steps To Farm Golden Vow Tools
- 6 Steps To Farm 100,000 Runes Per Minute
- 6 BEST Ashes & Where To Find Them
F
For Beginners
Get started here to master Elden Ring.
- 10 Incredibly Useful Tips You Need To Know Early
- 12 Amazing Items To Get Right At The Start
- How To Get The Clawmark Seal Early | Magic Warrior Guide
- How To Find Patches & Get His Useful Rewards
- How To Get That Impossible Item In The Tutorial
- How To Get An OP Magic Build Early | Dragon Communion Guide
- 20 Tiny Things You Didn’t Know About Elden Ring
Walkthroughs | Step-by-Step
Making your way through the Lands Between.
- How To Reach The First Shardbearer | Low-Spoiler Walkthrough Pt. 1
- Unlocking Raya Lucaria Academy | Low-Spoiler Walkthrough Pt. 2
- Getting Through The Grand Lift | Low-Spoiler Walkthrough Pt. 3
Boss Guides | How To Beat
The main event of Elden Ring. These are the roadblocks you’ll have to overcome.
- How To Beat Godrick, The Grafted | Shardbearer Boss Guide
- How To Beat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon | Shardbearer Guide
- How To Beat Margit, The Fell Omen & Make Him Easier With Patches
- How To Beat Starscourge Radahn | Shardbearer Boss Guide
- How To Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord | Great Enemy Guide
- How To VERY EASILY Beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | Shardbearer Guide
- How To Beat Morgott, Omen King | Shardbearer Guide
- How To Beat Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Hardest Boss Tips
- How To Beat Fire Giant | Legendary Boss Guide
- How To Make The Final Boss Easier | Tips & Tricks
Optional Bosses & How To Find Them
Where to find the strange secret bosses.
- How To Find Siofr River & Fight The Ancestor Spirit | Secrets Guide
- How To Beat The Abductor Virgins | Secret Boss Guide
- How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | Secret Shardbearer Guide
- How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | Secret Shardbearer Guide
- How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Secret Shardbearer Guide
- How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | Legendary Boss Guide
- How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Secret Boss Guide
Weapons, Skills & Summons Locations
All the weapons, skills and summons you need to collect.
- How To Get All 9 Legendary Weapons
- 10 Best Weapons You Don’t Want To Miss
- 11 Weirdest Weapons You Should Try Once
- How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | Legendary Weapon Guide
- How To Get The Best (& Most Hated) Weapon | Rivers of Blood Location Guide
- Best Ash of War Skills & Where To Find Them
- How To Find The Best Spirit Ash Summon | Mimic Tear Upgrade Guide
- Don’t Miss The Other Best Spirit Ash Companions
Features You Need To Know
Weird features and unlockable functions.
- How To Unlock Ash Spirit Upgrades | Roderika Quest Guide
- How To Respec & Rebuild Your Character Stats | Larval Tear Guide
- How To Craft Both Boss Weapons | Remembrance Duplication Guide
- How To Reset NPC Hostility & Remove Sins | Atonement Guide
- How To Change Your Appearance Anytime In-Game
- What Does Every Great Rune Do? | Shardbearers Guide
Useful Items, Spells & Equipment
All the items, equipment, and spells that matter.
- How To Find The Weirdest Armor Sets & Shields
- How To Find All 7 Legendary Spell Locations | Sorceries & Incantations Guide
- How To Find All 8 Legendary Talismans | Locations
- 10 Best Talismans | Locations Guide
- How To Fully Upgrade The Crimson Flask | Sacred Tears & Golden Seeds Locations
- Best Wondrous Physick Upgrades | Crystal Tears Guide
- 10 Weird Items You Need For PVP
- How To Cure Scarlet Rot
- How To Transform Into Objects & Ambush People Online
- How To Unlock Regenerating Health Right Away
- How To Get Infinite Upgrade Materials | Bell Locations
- How To Find The Most Hidden Talisman (That’s Also Useless)
Quests & Covenants Guides
Completing quests.
- How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | Quest Guide
- How To Complete Iron Fist Alexander’s Quest
- How To Begin The Secret Black Knife Quest | Mystery Face Guide
Builds | Everything You Need
Giving yourself the stats and weapons for easy success.
- Make Every Boss Easy With The Blasphemous Blade
- How To Fight Malenia Like Let Me Solo Her
- How To Kill Fast With This Simple Strength Build
Secrets & Easter Eggs
Weird secrets you might’ve missed.
- How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | Secret Area Guide
- How To Enter The Lake Of Rot | Secret Area Guide
- How To Reach Deeproot Depths With A Super Secret Alternate Tunnel
- How To Get Back To The Starting Area | Four Belfries Guide
- How To Get To The Top Of Carian Study Hall | Secret Guide
- Don’t Miss This Bizarre & Creepy P.T. Dungeon | Secret Guide
- How To Solve The Capitol “Regression” Puzzle | Easter Egg Guide
- How To Solve All The Tower Puzzles | Solutions Guide
Farming Runes, Items & Finding Glitches
- This Is Now The Best Rune Farming Method | 100k Runes Per Minute
- How To Farm Runes Fast & Early | Easy XP Guide
- How To Increase Runes Earned By 50% | Faster Leveling Guide
- How To Boost Item Discovery 200+ | More Loot Guide
- How To Skip Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree With A Single Drop
- Invaders Can Instakill With This Weird PVP Madness Build
Endings | Becoming Elden Lord
There’s more than one way to recapture the Great Runes.
- How To Unlock Every Ending | All Choices Guide
- How To Unlock The Lord of Frenzied Flame Ending
- How To Cancel The Frenzied Flame | Alternate Ending Guide
- How To Unlock The Age of the Stars Ending
Check back for more. There’s no end to the guides we can write for Elden Ring. Even after a combined 300+ hours of game time, there’s more to discover.