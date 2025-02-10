Elden Ring Wiki | All Guides In One Place

Everything we’ve got for the Lands Between.

Elden Ring is the mega-sized Dark Souls of our dreams, spreading the hardcore action-RPG combat across a vast open-world dark fantasy world you can freely explore. There are dozens upon dozens of weapons to find, armor sets to wear, and bosses to vanquish — and none of it is easy. Elden Ring rarely holds your hand as it throws daunting challenges at you. Your lonely Tarnished undead hero will have to fend for themselves, learning the many secrets of this world if you want any hope of survival. There are so many hidden features, opaque mechanics, and optional areas we’ve barely even scratched the surface of this truly massive game.

But we’ve tried anyway. With 70+ guides and counting, we’ve gone in-depth to explain and show-off our favorite bits of Elden Ring. There’s a whole lot to talk about, so whether you’re looking for boss strategies, best weapons, or beginner tips, there’s something for you to discover in the massive list of guides below. Check the Table of Contents to instantly jump to whatever topic you’re looking for and let us know what you want to see next. We’ve got an endless appetite for more Elden Ring.

Shadow of the Erdtree

NEW! Guides for exploring and completing everything in the DLC.

For Beginners

Get started here to master Elden Ring.

Walkthroughs | Step-by-Step

Making your way through the Lands Between.

Boss Guides | How To Beat

The main event of Elden Ring. These are the roadblocks you’ll have to overcome.

Optional Bosses & How To Find Them

Where to find the strange secret bosses.

Weapons, Skills & Summons Locations

All the weapons, skills and summons you need to collect.

Features You Need To Know

Weird features and unlockable functions.

Useful Items, Spells & Equipment

All the items, equipment, and spells that matter.

Quests & Covenants Guides

Completing quests.

Builds | Everything You Need

Giving yourself the stats and weapons for easy success.

Secrets & Easter Eggs

Weird secrets you might’ve missed.

Farming Runes, Items & Finding Glitches

Endings | Becoming Elden Lord

There’s more than one way to recapture the Great Runes.

Check back for more. There’s no end to the guides we can write for Elden Ring. Even after a combined 300+ hours of game time, there’s more to discover.