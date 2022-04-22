Elden Ring: How Many Runes to Get to Level 713 (Max Level)

There is a lot going on in Elden Ring, but perhaps its most digestible system is its leveling mechanic. Leveling up in Elden Ring is essentially the exact same as leveling up in previous FromSoft titles: you kill enemies and take their souls (or in Elden Ring, their runes) and then you spend them to increase your level.

If you die, you lose all your progress, but you have the chance to get your lost souls/runes back. It’s a tried and true system that many other games have adopted since FromSoft broke into the mainstream gaming scene with Demon’s Souls.

Having a high level means that the player is well equipped to take care of whatever Elden Ring throws their way, but with the intense difficulty of the game, many players are wondering how many runes they’ll need to collect in order to reach the max level to swiftly and easily take out the game’s toughest bosses like Malenia, Radahn, or the Elden Beast itself.

How Many Runes to Get to Level 713 in Elden Ring

Level 713 is the max level that the player can reach in Elden Ring. It takes one look at a video of a player taking out bosses in seconds to see why being at such a high level would be a dream for those struggling.

It costs 8,879,348 souls to level up from level 712 to 713. That is a hefty price, but in the world of Elden Ring, great power comes at a great cost. Knowledge of how much the final level will cost the player, however, doesn’t do anyone who isn’t level 712 any good.

The true important thing for players looking to make it to level 713 is how many runes they’ll need to collect in total. To reach level 713, players will need to have cashed in 1,692,566,842 runes. That is a truly astounding number, but, as many players have pointed out, it’s definitely possible to achieve, but you may need to do a lot of farming to get there.

