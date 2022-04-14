LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | The Force Awakens

It's true. The minikits. The locations. All of it.

We’re soft rebooting our way through LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and we’ve finally reached the sequel trilogy. Starting off with Episode 7: The Force Awakens. This film has some of the longest levels of the game so far, full of alternate paths and exploration. Finding all the minikits can be a real challenge — especially when you’re split into two teams. Even the all-powerful collectible skill location upgrade doesn’t totally help here. These minikits also include some awesome Easter eggs. Want to find the LEGO Arc of the Covenant? Now you can.

Level 1: First Order of Business

Minikit #1: To earn this minikit, you need to blast five banners with First Order stormtroopers. The banners are hidden throughout the Star Destroyer level.

Banner #1 : Immediately turn around and enter the room where Poe was being held captive. Your first banner is inside.

: Immediately turn around and enter the room where Poe was being held captive. Your first banner is inside. Banner #2 : Down the first hallway, enter the large room and unlock the door to the right that leads into the armory / shooting range. The banner is on the wall near the door.

: Down the first hallway, enter the large room and unlock the door to the right that leads into the armory / shooting range. The banner is on the wall near the door. Banner #3 : Go to the right from the start of the level and unlock the Astromech Terminal door to reach a large room. The banner is to the right.

: Go to the right from the start of the level and unlock the Astromech Terminal door to reach a large room. The banner is to the right. Banner #4 : Inside the hangar, look to the far right on the wall with the entrance doors.

: Inside the hangar, look to the far right on the wall with the entrance doors. Banner #5: In the Security Room at the starting hallway, go to the computer that disables all the alarms. Behind it, there’s a grapple handle on the ceiling. Pull it down with a Hero / Bounty Hunter and climb up. In the Mess, check down the hallway near the locked door.

Minikit #2: At the start of the level, turn around and return to Poe’s cell. Check the cell on the opposite end of the hallway. There’s a minikit when you blast the restraint chair.

Minikit #3: Down the first hallway of the level, you’ll reach a large open room. Enter the unlocked door on the left. In the locker room, use a Jedi / Sith to lift a robot head piece and dunk it into the basketball hoop.

Minikit #4: In the hangar bay, cut open the large First Order LEGO container in the back-left corner, near the forcefields.

Minikit #5: Enter the vehicle hangar (through the door to your right at the start of the level, through the Astromech Terminal) and enter the next door to your left. In this large hallway, use the Astromech Terminal on the right to reveal a minikit.

Level 2: Low Flying Garbage

Minikit #1: In the ship graveyard, fly around to the side of the crashed Star Destroyer to you right as the level begins. There are four large LEGO turrets. Blast all four to earn a minikit.

Minikit #2: Further to the right of the previous minikit, there’s a huge wrecked turbine. Shoot through it to reach the interior and collect a minikit.

Minikit #3: In the same area as the Star Destroyer / turbine minikit, look for a cylinder-shaped bit of wreckage directly right of where you start the level. No tricks here. Just fly inside to collect it.

Minikit #4: Before flying into the Star Destroyer, wipe out all the TIEs in the area. Very easy to miss!

Minikit #5: Inside the Star Destroyer, blast the floating cargo robots. Just as you leave the engine tunnel, blast the container straight ahead to earn a minikit.

Level 3: Reap What You Solo

Minikit #1: Reach the room with the enemy turret. Use a Scoundrel to blast the container on the track in the upper-right to reveal another container with silver LEGO. Blast it with a Villain bomb.

Minikit #2: In the cargo room with the large container hauler vehicle, turn the orange handles until the upper-left cargo container opens. There’s a minikit inside. You need to use the Cargo Hauler (with container on top) to reach it.

Minikit #3: In the lower hallway where you encounter the second Rathtar as Finn / Rey, go to the end of the hallway to find a silver LEGO door. Blast it open with a Villain bomb.

Minikit #4: In the animal container vault beneath the turret room — this is the room where you can build a seat to take control of the turret — there’s a container on the right side with three buttons. Input this code: green, purple, yellow. The container will unlock to reveal the Ark of the Covenant! Blast it with a Bounty Hunter blaster to earn your minikit.

Minikit #5: In the Millenium Falcon hangar, there’s a minikit in a container in the back of the room, along the wall opposite the Falcon. Swap to C-3P0 in Freeplay and separate into two pieces so you can fit inside the small opening.

Level 4: Starkiller Queen

Minikit #1: Go to the snowtrooper door (right of the level start) and down the hallway. To the right, enter a side-hallway and go through the second door on the left. You’ll find an interrogation room. Blast the silver LEGO container inside with a Villain bomb.

Minikit #2: Cut through the lightsaber wall opposite Phasma’s quarters.

Minikit #3: Past the sniper bridge (left of the level start) there’s a door with gold LEGO locks. Blast all four with a Bounty Hunter to access the trash compactor. Use the force to place the container with the minikit in the compactor, then push both handles to crush it. You’ll need to push both orange LEGO handles at the same time.

Minikit #4: Take the stairs up to the sniper bridge. On the left side, you’ll find spots to use the Net Launcher. Use a Scavenger’s Net Launcher, then climb to the minikit.

Minikit #5: The last minikit is located in the Shield Generator Control Room. Capture Phasma and force her to open the door. To the right, near the Death Star model, smash the blue vending machines and rebuild into an Astromech Terminal. Use it to earn this minikit.

Level 5: Destroying Starkiller

Minikit #1: During the trench run, blast 10 turrets on the left / right sides of the narrow trench. Get 10 and you’ll earn the minikit.

Minikit #2: In the trench run, look for a minikit in the lower-right corner of the trench. Very easy to miss.

Minikit #3: Reach the second Kylo Ren forest arena. After the TIE crashes, check to the right. Swap to a Jedi / Sith in Freeplay and stack the LEGO containers to reach the floating minikit.

Minikit #4: On the path to the final Kylo Ren arena, there’s a cracked blue LEGO wall on the right side. Break it open with the Scavenger’s Breaker Blaster.

Minikit #5: The last minikit is on the large rock that forks your path leading to Kylo Ren’s final arena. It’s very close to the previous kit. After walking up the TIE wing ramp, follow the right path and look left for a path up into the rock.