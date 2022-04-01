Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Unlock The True Ending | World 7 Guide

Even after the ending credits the story isn’t over in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Continue to explore Waddle Dee Village, and you’ll find a new adventure — one that takes you on a trip through the most difficult levels in the game. There’s a new collectible currency you’ll need to unlock the true final boss — a titanic challenge at the end of the Forgo Dream world. After beating the story once, you’ll unlock the ability to increase attack on any of your Copy Abilities. You’ll absolutely want to give yourself as much of an edge as possible to overcome the challenges in World 7.

There are seven new levels in World 7 — each one is a twisted (and very long) remix of previous worlds, ending with enhanced boss fights. You’ll have to deal with new threats, new puzzling challenges, and totally new attacks from the remixed boss fights. Survival isn’t guaranteed, and if you want to succeed and collect as many Leongar Soul pieces as possible, we’ve got some extra advice in the guide below.

More Kirby and the Forgotten Land guides:

World 1: Natural Plains All Waddle Dees | World 2: Everbay Coast All Waddle Dees | World 3: Wondaria Remains All Waddle Dees | World 4: Winter Horns All Waddle Dees | World 5: Originull Wasteland All Waddle Dees | World 6: Redgar Forbidden Lands | HAL Developer Room Easter Egg | How To Get Rare Stones | All Copy Abilities | Waddle Dee-Liveries Codes For Free Items | All Copy Ability Blueprint Locations

How To Unlock World 7 | Post-Game Story Guide

To unlock World 7 and the true final boss, you’ll need to do more than just beat the game. There’s an entire storyline left to resolve! To begin, you’ll need to complete a few prerequisite steps.

Post-Game Story | How To Get Started:

Complete the game and reach the credits. After the main story is complete, you’ll return to Waddle Dee Village — the Beast Pack should now be residing in the village.

— the Beast Pack should now be residing in the village. In Waddle Dee Village, climb onto the Observation Tower to the left of the square. The ladder is next to the Waddle Dee stage.

From here, talk to the (former) Beast Pack boss and look at the strange crack in the sky. This takes you to the Forgo Dream: Isolated Isles area. This world consists of seven levels with a new post-game collectible that can only be found in this area.

To unlock the final boss, you need to complete six levels — each one takes you to remixed versions of the worlds you’ve explored before. Our goal is to save Leongar, and to do that we need to collect 250 Soul Shards.

There are 300 Soul Shards — about 50~ in each level — so you need to collect almost all of them. To get enough to unlock the final level, follow these basic tips.

Leongar Soul Pieces | Tips For Finding 250

In each section of the level, Elfilin will alert you when you’ve found them all. Don’t progress until a text box appears telling you that all the soul pieces have been collected.

Break everything and defeat every enemy. Enemies that glow with black shadow energy will drop Leon’s Soul pieces when defeated. Destroy metal blocks. Interact with anything that can be interacted with, and check every corner. Move your camera around, and pay attention to hidden corners of the level. If there’s a switch or block to break, you can guarantee you’ll need to do that.

As you progress, always swallow any enemy that appears prominently. If Hammer Copy Ability enemies are appearing, swallow one so you can hit star nails or wooden stumps. If an enemy keeps popping up, you can bet interactable objects will also appear.

To ensure you unlock the final level without having to replay a stage, you need to get 42~ per level. You can get more or less, but you need to average 42/50. That’s a lot of soul pieces! Take it slow through these levels to complete your collection and finally rescue Leongar from captivity in the dream. You have to play all six levels to unlock the final stage. If you’re struggling to find one or two missing soul pieces, you can safely skip them. There’s no benefit to finding them all — unless you really, really want to.

More Kirby: Star Allies guides: